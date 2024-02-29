The Most Profitable Company in Every State

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

One really successful company can often have a ripple effect that spreads across a broader community. You might not think your line of work has much to do with what they’re doing over at that massive office complex across town, but odds are good that plenty of your own clients or customers come from there.

Once you include the families of employees, the number of stakeholders that can grow around the headquarters of a massive multinational corporation can mean a positively enormous footprint. If you really want to understand your local economy, it’s a good bet that your best starting point is the company that’s doing the most business — even if most of it’s elsewhere.

Looking at the Fortune 500 — the list of the top 500 companies by total revenue compiled by the famed financial publication — GOBankingRates identified the most profitable company in each state. Seven states didn’t make the list — Alaska, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming — as none of them had a Fortune 500 company headquartered in-state. Hopefully, that serves as motivation for any ambitious young entrepreneurs living in those areas. And for everyone else, here’s a closer look at what business is currently making your state tick.

Alabama

Company name: Regions Financial

Industry: Commercial banks

2023 revenue: $7.53 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 14.0%

2023 profits: $2.25 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -10.9%

CEO: John M. Turner, Jr.

Number of employees: 20,073

Arizona

Company name: Avnet

Industry: Wholesalers (electronics and office equipment)

2023 revenue: $26.12 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: -6.1%

2023 profits: $796 million

Year-over-year profit change: -11.4%

CEO: Philip R. Gallagher

Number of employees: 15,800

Arkansas

Company name: Walmart

Industry: General merchandisers

2023 revenue: $638.79 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 6.7%

2023 profits: $16.29 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -14.6%

CEO: C. Douglas McMillon

Number of employees: 2.1 million

California

Company name: Apple

Industry: Computers

2023 revenue: $383.29 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 7.8%

2023 profits: $97 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 5.4%

CEO: Timothy D. Cook

Number of employees: 161,000

Colorado

Company name: Arrow Electronics

Industry: Wholesalers (electronics and office equipment)

2023 revenue: $33.11 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: -11%

2023 profits: $4.15 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -14%

CEO: Sean J. Kerins

Number of employees: 22,100

Connecticut

Company name: Cigna

Industry: Healthcare (pharmacy and other services)

2023 revenue: $180.52 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 3.7%

2023 profits: $6.67 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 24.3%

CEO: David M. Cordani

Number of employees: 70,231

Delaware

Company name: DuPont

Industry: Chemicals

2023 revenue: $16.55 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 37.2%

2023 profits: $5.87 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 163.3%

CEO: Edward D. Breen

Number of employees: 23,000

District of Columbia

Company name: Fannie Mae

Industry: Diversified financials

2023 revenue: $121.6 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 19.7%

2023 profits: $12.92 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -41.7%

CEO: Priscilla Almodovar

Number of employees: 8,000

Florida

Company name: World Kinect

Industry: Energy

2023 revenue: $59.04 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 88.4%

2023 profits: $114 million

Year-over-year profit change: 54.8%

CEO: Michael J. Kasbar

Number of employees: 5,214

Georgia

Company name: Home Depot

Industry: Specialty retailers

2023 revenue: $153.71 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 4.1%

2023 profits: $15.7 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 4.1%

CEO: Edward P. Decker

Number of employees: 471,600

Hawaii

Company name: Matson

Industry: Shipping

2023 revenue: $3.88 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 10.6%

2023 profits: $759 million

Year-over-year profit change: 14.7%

CEO: Matthew J. Cox

Number of employees: 4,288

Idaho

Company name: Albertsons

Industry: Food and drug stores

2023 revenue: $77.65 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 8%

2023 profits: $1.51 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -6.6%

CEO: Vivek Sankaran

Number of employees: 198,650

Illinois

Company name: Walgreens Boot Alliance

Industry: Food and drug stores

2023 revenue: $132.7 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: -10.7%

2023 profits: $4.34 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 70.6%

CEO: Timothy Wentworth

Number of employees: 262,500

Indiana

Company name: Elevance Health

Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

2023 revenue: $171.34 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 13%

2023 profits: $5.99 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -1.3%

CEO: Gail K. Boudreaux

Number of employees: 102,300

Iowa

Company name: Principal Financial

Industry: Insurance (life, health – stock)

2023 revenue: $17.49 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 22.6%

2023 profits: $4.81 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 181.3%

CEO: Daniel J. Houston

Number of employees: 19,300

Kansas

Company name: Seaboard

Industry: Food production

2023 revenue: $11.24 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 21.8%

2023 profits: $580 million

Year-over-year profit change: 1.8%

CEO: Robert L. Steer

Number of employees: 12,614

Kentucky

Company name: Humana

Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

2023 revenue: $106.37 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 11.8%

2023 profits: $2.49 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -4.3%

CEO: Bruce D. Broussard

Number of employees: 67,100

Louisiana

Company name: Lumen Technologies

Industry: Telecommunications

2023 revenue: $17.48 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: -11.2%

2023 profits: -$1.55 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -176.1%

CEO: Kathleen E. Johnson

Number of employees: 29,000

Maine

Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

Industry: Medical products and equipment

2023 revenue: $3.37 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 4.7%

2023 profits: $679 million

Year-over-year profit change: -8.8%

CEO: Jonathan J. Mazelsky

Number of employees: 10,780

Maryland

Company name: Lockheed Martin

Industry: Aerospace and defense

2023 revenue: $67.57 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: -1.6%

2023 profits: $6.92 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -9.2%

CEO: James D. Taiclet, Jr.

Number of employees: 122,000

Massachusetts

Company name: General Electric

Industry: Industrial machinery

2023 revenue: $76.56 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 3.2%

2023 profits: $225 million

Year-over-year profit change: N/A

CEO: H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.

Number of employees: 172,000

Michigan

Company name: Ford Motor

Industry: Motor vehicles and parts

2023 revenue: $158.06 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 15.9%

2023 profits: -$1.98 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -111%

CEO: James D. Farley, Jr.

Number of employees: 173,000

Minnesota

Company name: UnitedHealth Group

Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

2023 revenue: $371.62 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 12.7%

2023 profits: $22.38 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 16.4%

CEO: Andrew P. Witty

Number of employees: 400,000

Missouri

Company name: Centene

Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

2023 revenue: $139.36 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 14.7%

2023 profits: $2.44 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -10.8%

CEO: Sarah M. London

Number of employees: 67,800

Nebraska

Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

Industry: Insurance (property and casualty)

2023 revenue: $349.25 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 9.4%

2023 profits: $76.67 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -125.4%

CEO: Warren E. Buffett

Number of employees: 383,000

Nevada

Company name: MGM Resorts International

Industry: Hotels, casinos, resorts

2023 revenue: $13.13 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 35.6%

2023 profits: $1.47 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 17.4%

CEO: William J. Hornbuckle

Number of employees: 66,000

New Hampshire

Company name: Iron Mountain

Industry: Diversified outsourcing services

2023 revenue: $5.1 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 13.6%

2023 profits: $557 million

Year-over-year profit change: 2,370%

CEO: William L. Meaney

Number of employees: 26,000

New Jersey

Company name: Johnson & Johnson

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

2023 revenue: $85.16 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 1.2%

2023 profits: $35.15 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -14.1%

CEO: Joaquin Duato

Number of employees: 152,700

New York

Company name: JPMorgan Chase

Industry: Megabanks

2023 revenue: $239.42 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 21.7%

2023 profits: $49.55 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -22.1%

CEO: James Dimon

Number of employees: 309,926

North Carolina

Company name: Bank of America

Industry: Megabanks

2023 revenue: $171.91 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 22.6%

2023 profits: $26.52 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -13.9%

CEO: Brian T. Moynihan

Number of employees: 212,985

North Dakota

Company name: MDU Resources Group

Industry: Energy

2023 revenue: $6.97 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 22.8%

2023 profits: $368 million

Year-over-year profit change: -2.8%

CEO: Nicole A. Kivisto

Number of employees: 14,929

Ohio

Company name: Cardinal Health

Industry: Wholesalers (healthcare)

2023 revenue: $181.36 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 11.6%

2023 profits: -$933 million

Year-over-year profit change: -252.7%

CEO: Jason Hollar

Number of employees: 46,035

Oklahoma

Company name: Oneok

Industry: Pipelines

2023 revenue: $21.46 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 35.3%

2023 profits: $2.38 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 14.8%

CEO: Pierce H. Norton II

Number of employees: 2,966

Oregon

Company name: Nike

Industry: Apparel

2023 revenue: $51.54 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 4.9%

2023 profits: $5.3 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 5.6%

CEO: John J. Donahoe II

Number of employees: 83,700

Pennsylvania

Company name: Cencora

Industry: Wholesalers (healthcare)

2023 revenue: $238.59 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 11.5%

2023 profits: $1.7 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 10.3%

CEO: Steven H. Collis

Number of employees: 41,500

Rhode Island

Company name: CVS Health

Industry: Healthcare (pharmacy and other services)

2023 revenue: $347.81 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 10.4%

2023 profits: $8.47 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -47.5%

CEO: Karen S. Lynch

Number of employees: 259,500

South Carolina

Company name: Sonoco Products

Industry: Packaging, containers

2023 revenue: $7.25 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 29.7%

2023 profits: $466 million

Year-over-year profit change: N/A

CEO: R. Howard Coker

Number of employees: 22,000

South Dakota

Company name: Black Hills

Industry: Utilities (gas and electric)

2023 revenue: $2.55 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 30.9%

2023 profits: $258 million

Year-over-year profit change: 9.1%

CEO: Linden R. Evans

Number of employees: 2,982

Tennessee

Company name: FedEx

Industry: Delivery

2023 revenue: $87.94 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 11.4%

2023 profits: $4.29 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -26.9%

CEO: Rajesh Subramaniam

Number of employees: 518,249

Texas

Company name: Exxon Mobil

Industry: Petroleum refining

2023 revenue: $409.74 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 44.8%

2023 profits: $61.69 billion

Year-over-year profit change: 141.9%

CEO: Darren W. Woods

Number of employees: 62,000

Utah

Company name: Zions Bancorp.

Industry: Commercial banks

2023 revenue: $3.34 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 12.4%

2023 profits: $907 million

Year-over-year profit change: -19.7%

CEO: Harris H. Simmons

Number of employees: 9,989

Virginia

Company name: Freddie Mac

Industry: Diversified financials

2023 revenue: $86.72 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 31.6%

2023 profits: $9.33 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -23%

CEO: Michael J. DeVito

Number of employees: 7,819

Washington

Company name: Amazon

Industry: Internet services and retailing

2023 revenue: $554.03 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 9.4%

2023 profits: $20.08 billion

Year-over-year profit change: -108.2%

CEO: Andrew R. Jassy

Number of employees: 1.5 million

Wisconsin

Company name: Northwestern Mutual

Industry: Insurance (life and health)

2023 revenue: $36.92 billion

Year-over-year revenue change: 0.5%

2023 profits: $912 million

Year-over-year profit change: -6.7%

CEO: John E. Schlifske

Number of employees: 8,323

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used the Fortune 500 list to find the most profitable companies in every state. The companies with headquarters in each state were analyzed, with the top-ranking company being kept. For each company, a number of factors were sourced including company name, headquarters location, 2023 profits, 2023 revenue, company industry, company CEO, number of employees, year-over-year change in revenue, year-over-year change in profits, website, company type, ticker symbol and rank within the Fortune 500. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Profitable Company in Every State