The Most Profitable Company in Every State

Joel Anderson
·12 min read
Sundry Photography / iStock.com
Sundry Photography / iStock.com

One really successful company can often have a ripple effect that spreads across a broader community. You might not think your line of work has much to do with what they’re doing over at that massive office complex across town, but odds are good that plenty of your own clients or customers come from there.

Once you include the families of employees, the number of stakeholders that can grow around the headquarters of a massive multinational corporation can mean a positively enormous footprint. If you really want to understand your local economy, it’s a good bet that your best starting point is the company that’s doing the most business — even if most of it’s elsewhere.

Looking at the Fortune 500 — the list of the top 500 companies by total revenue compiled by the famed financial publication — GOBankingRates identified the most profitable company in each state. Seven states didn’t make the list — Alaska, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming — as none of them had a Fortune 500 company headquartered in-state. Hopefully, that serves as motivation for any ambitious young entrepreneurs living in those areas. And for everyone else, here’s a closer look at what business is currently making your state tick.

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Company name: Regions Financial

  • Industry: Commercial banks

  • 2023 revenue: $7.53 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 14.0%

  • 2023 profits: $2.25 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -10.9%

  • CEO: John M. Turner, Jr.

  • Number of employees: 20,073

©Avnet
©Avnet

Arizona

  • Company name: Avnet

  • Industry: Wholesalers (electronics and office equipment)

  • 2023 revenue: $26.12 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: -6.1%

  • 2023 profits: $796 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -11.4%

  • CEO: Philip R. Gallagher

  • Number of employees: 15,800

wellesenterprises / Getty Images
wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Company name: Walmart

  • Industry: General merchandisers

  • 2023 revenue: $638.79 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 6.7%

  • 2023 profits: $16.29 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -14.6%

  • CEO: C. Douglas McMillon

  • Number of employees: 2.1 million

ThewayIsee / Shutterstock.com
ThewayIsee / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Company name: Apple

  • Industry: Computers

  • 2023 revenue: $383.29 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 7.8%

  • 2023 profits: $97 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 5.4%

  • CEO: Timothy D. Cook

  • Number of employees: 161,000

Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com
Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Company name: Arrow Electronics

  • Industry: Wholesalers (electronics and office equipment)

  • 2023 revenue: $33.11 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: -11%

  • 2023 profits: $4.15 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -14%

  • CEO: Sean J. Kerins

  • Number of employees: 22,100

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Company name: Cigna

  • Industry: Healthcare (pharmacy and other services)

  • 2023 revenue: $180.52 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 3.7%

  • 2023 profits: $6.67 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 24.3%

  • CEO: David M. Cordani

  • Number of employees: 70,231

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Company name: DuPont

  • Industry: Chemicals

  • 2023 revenue: $16.55 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 37.2%

  • 2023 profits: $5.87 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 163.3%

  • CEO: Edward D. Breen

  • Number of employees: 23,000

Frontpage / Shutterstock.com
Frontpage / Shutterstock.com

District of Columbia

  • Company name: Fannie Mae

  • Industry: Diversified financials

  • 2023 revenue: $121.6 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 19.7%

  • 2023 profits: $12.92 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -41.7%

  • CEO: Priscilla Almodovar

  • Number of employees: 8,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Company name: World Kinect

  • Industry: Energy

  • 2023 revenue: $59.04 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 88.4%

  • 2023 profits: $114 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: 54.8%

  • CEO: Michael J. Kasbar

  • Number of employees: 5,214

jejim / Shutterstock.com
jejim / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Company name: Home Depot

  • Industry: Specialty retailers

  • 2023 revenue: $153.71 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 4.1%

  • 2023 profits: $15.7 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 4.1%

  • CEO: Edward P. Decker

  • Number of employees: 471,600

Eric Broder Van Dyke / Getty Images
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Company name: Matson

  • Industry: Shipping

  • 2023 revenue: $3.88 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 10.6%

  • 2023 profits: $759 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: 14.7%

  • CEO: Matthew J. Cox

  • Number of employees: 4,288

Werth Media / Flickr.com
Werth Media / Flickr.com

Idaho

  • Company name: Albertsons

  • Industry: Food and drug stores

  • 2023 revenue: $77.65 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 8%

  • 2023 profits: $1.51 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -6.6%

  • CEO: Vivek Sankaran

  • Number of employees: 198,650

Sally Minnick / Shutterstock.com
Sally Minnick / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Company name: Walgreens Boot Alliance

  • Industry: Food and drug stores

  • 2023 revenue: $132.7 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: -10.7%

  • 2023 profits: $4.34 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 70.6%

  • CEO: Timothy Wentworth

  • Number of employees: 262,500

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  • Company name: Elevance Health

  • Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

  • 2023 revenue: $171.34 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 13%

  • 2023 profits: $5.99 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -1.3%

  • CEO: Gail K. Boudreaux

  • Number of employees: 102,300

rafapress / Shutterstock.com
rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Company name: Principal Financial

  • Industry: Insurance (life, health – stock)

  • 2023 revenue: $17.49 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 22.6%

  • 2023 profits: $4.81 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 181.3%

  • CEO: Daniel J. Houston

  • Number of employees: 19,300

Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com
Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Company name: Seaboard

  • Industry: Food production

  • 2023 revenue: $11.24 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 21.8%

  • 2023 profits: $580 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: 1.8%

  • CEO: Robert L. Steer

  • Number of employees: 12,614

wellesenterprises / Getty Images
wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Company name: Humana

  • Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

  • 2023 revenue: $106.37 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 11.8%

  • 2023 profits: $2.49 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -4.3%

  • CEO: Bruce D. Broussard

  • Number of employees: 67,100

©Lumen Technologies
©Lumen Technologies

Louisiana

  • Company name: Lumen Technologies

  • Industry: Telecommunications

  • 2023 revenue: $17.48 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: -11.2%

  • 2023 profits: -$1.55 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -176.1%

  • CEO: Kathleen E. Johnson

  • Number of employees: 29,000

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

  • Industry: Medical products and equipment

  • 2023 revenue: $3.37 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 4.7%

  • 2023 profits: $679 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -8.8%

  • CEO: Jonathan J. Mazelsky

  • Number of employees: 10,780

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Company name: Lockheed Martin

  • Industry: Aerospace and defense

  • 2023 revenue: $67.57 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: -1.6%

  • 2023 profits: $6.92 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -9.2%

  • CEO: James D. Taiclet, Jr.

  • Number of employees: 122,000

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Company name: General Electric

  • Industry: Industrial machinery

  • 2023 revenue: $76.56 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 3.2%

  • 2023 profits: $225 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: N/A

  • CEO: H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.

  • Number of employees: 172,000

Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com
Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Company name: Ford Motor

  • Industry: Motor vehicles and parts

  • 2023 revenue: $158.06 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 15.9%

  • 2023 profits: -$1.98 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -111%

  • CEO: James D. Farley, Jr.

  • Number of employees: 173,000

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Company name: UnitedHealth Group

  • Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

  • 2023 revenue: $371.62 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 12.7%

  • 2023 profits: $22.38 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 16.4%

  • CEO: Andrew P. Witty

  • Number of employees: 400,000

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Company name: Centene

  • Industry: Healthcare (insurance and managed care)

  • 2023 revenue: $139.36 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 14.7%

  • 2023 profits: $2.44 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -10.8%

  • CEO: Sarah M. London

  • Number of employees: 67,800

Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com
Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

  • Industry: Insurance (property and casualty)

  • 2023 revenue: $349.25 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 9.4%

  • 2023 profits: $76.67 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -125.4%

  • CEO: Warren E. Buffett

  • Number of employees: 383,000

GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com
GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Company name: MGM Resorts International

  • Industry: Hotels, casinos, resorts

  • 2023 revenue: $13.13 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 35.6%

  • 2023 profits: $1.47 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 17.4%

  • CEO: William J. Hornbuckle

  • Number of employees: 66,000

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Company name: Iron Mountain

  • Industry: Diversified outsourcing services

  • 2023 revenue: $5.1 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 13.6%

  • 2023 profits: $557 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: 2,370%

  • CEO: William L. Meaney

  • Number of employees: 26,000

josefkubes / iStock.com
josefkubes / iStock.com

New Jersey

  • Company name: Johnson & Johnson

  • Industry: Pharmaceuticals

  • 2023 revenue: $85.16 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 1.2%

  • 2023 profits: $35.15 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -14.1%

  • CEO: Joaquin Duato

  • Number of employees: 152,700

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Company name: JPMorgan Chase

  • Industry: Megabanks

  • 2023 revenue: $239.42 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 21.7%

  • 2023 profits: $49.55 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -22.1%

  • CEO: James Dimon

  • Number of employees: 309,926

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Company name: Bank of America

  • Industry: Megabanks

  • 2023 revenue: $171.91 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 22.6%

  • 2023 profits: $26.52 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -13.9%

  • CEO: Brian T. Moynihan

  • Number of employees: 212,985

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Company name: MDU Resources Group

  • Industry: Energy

  • 2023 revenue: $6.97 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 22.8%

  • 2023 profits: $368 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -2.8%

  • CEO: Nicole A. Kivisto

  • Number of employees: 14,929

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Company name: Cardinal Health

  • Industry: Wholesalers (healthcare)

  • 2023 revenue: $181.36 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 11.6%

  • 2023 profits: -$933 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -252.7%

  • CEO: Jason Hollar

  • Number of employees: 46,035

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Company name: Oneok

  • Industry: Pipelines

  • 2023 revenue: $21.46 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 35.3%

  • 2023 profits: $2.38 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 14.8%

  • CEO: Pierce H. Norton II

  • Number of employees: 2,966

SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com
SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Company name: Nike

  • Industry: Apparel

  • 2023 revenue: $51.54 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 4.9%

  • 2023 profits: $5.3 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 5.6%

  • CEO: John J. Donahoe II

  • Number of employees: 83,700

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Company name: Cencora

  • Industry: Wholesalers (healthcare)

  • 2023 revenue: $238.59 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 11.5%

  • 2023 profits: $1.7 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 10.3%

  • CEO: Steven H. Collis

  • Number of employees: 41,500

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com
JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • Company name: CVS Health

  • Industry: Healthcare (pharmacy and other services)

  • 2023 revenue: $347.81 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 10.4%

  • 2023 profits: $8.47 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -47.5%

  • CEO: Karen S. Lynch

  • Number of employees: 259,500

IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Company name: Sonoco Products

  • Industry: Packaging, containers

  • 2023 revenue: $7.25 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 29.7%

  • 2023 profits: $466 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: N/A

  • CEO: R. Howard Coker

  • Number of employees: 22,000

TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Company name: Black Hills

  • Industry: Utilities (gas and electric)

  • 2023 revenue: $2.55 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 30.9%

  • 2023 profits: $258 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: 9.1%

  • CEO: Linden R. Evans

  • Number of employees: 2,982

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Company name: FedEx

  • Industry: Delivery

  • 2023 revenue: $87.94 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 11.4%

  • 2023 profits: $4.29 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -26.9%

  • CEO: Rajesh Subramaniam

  • Number of employees: 518,249

Harry Green / Shutterstock.com
Harry Green / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Company name: Exxon Mobil

  • Industry: Petroleum refining

  • 2023 revenue: $409.74 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 44.8%

  • 2023 profits: $61.69 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: 141.9%

  • CEO: Darren W. Woods

  • Number of employees: 62,000

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Company name: Zions Bancorp.

  • Industry: Commercial banks

  • 2023 revenue: $3.34 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 12.4%

  • 2023 profits: $907 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -19.7%

  • CEO: Harris H. Simmons

  • Number of employees: 9,989

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Company name: Freddie Mac

  • Industry: Diversified financials

  • 2023 revenue: $86.72 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 31.6%

  • 2023 profits: $9.33 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -23%

  • CEO: Michael J. DeVito

  • Number of employees: 7,819

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Company name: Amazon

  • Industry: Internet services and retailing

  • 2023 revenue: $554.03 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 9.4%

  • 2023 profits: $20.08 billion

  • Year-over-year profit change: -108.2%

  • CEO: Andrew R. Jassy

  • Number of employees: 1.5 million

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Company name: Northwestern Mutual

  • Industry: Insurance (life and health)

  • 2023 revenue: $36.92 billion

  • Year-over-year revenue change: 0.5%

  • 2023 profits: $912 million

  • Year-over-year profit change: -6.7%

  • CEO: John E. Schlifske

  • Number of employees: 8,323

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used the Fortune 500 list to find the most profitable companies in every state. The companies with headquarters in each state were analyzed, with the top-ranking company being kept. For each company, a number of factors were sourced including company name, headquarters location, 2023 profits, 2023 revenue, company industry, company CEO, number of employees, year-over-year change in revenue, year-over-year change in profits, website, company type, ticker symbol and rank within the Fortune 500. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Profitable Company in Every State

