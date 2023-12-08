The most prominent building in downtown Buchanan comes back to life as maker's market

Diana Brady, owner of Diana’s Kitchen, looks over some of the soul food she offers Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

One of the biggest remaining puzzle pieces in the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Buchanan has come back to life with the recent opening of The Hometown & Co. Mercantile and Food Market in the Redden Building.

The market, which is a type of incubator for small businesses with a potential interest in eventually opening a permanent location in Buchanan, currently has two food vendors ― Diana's Kitchen and Tacos Don Chepe ― as well as two retailers ― Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks and McBain Lane’s Mercantile.

And there’s still room for a fifth small-business operator, says Ashley Regal, director of LiveBuchanan, the organization that is coordinating efforts in the space to help cultivate new businesses that might be interested in finding a permanent home in Buchanan.

The ongoing effort to revitalize the downtown comes even in the recent shadow of the noisy resignation of Benjamin Eldridge as city manager after only a few months on the job. Following a paid suspension based on complaints from employees, Eldridge chose to resign, citing a toxic work environment, according to WNDU.

But even with that distraction, the city continues to move forward with plans to redevelop the downtown, says Richard Murphy, the city’s director of community development. “The Buchanan brand is as strong as ever,” he says, adding that the city is punching above its weight class when it comes to development.

After opening on Nov. 25 during the Bucktown Christmas celebration, the Hometown & Co. space will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with grand-opening festivities from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 with food, drinks, giveaways, live music and a Santa photo booth.

So far, the vendors in the space say they’re pleased with the community response. The two food vendors ― Diana's Kitchen and Don Chepe, which has a restaurant at 1668 E. Main St., Niles ― tested the market by bringing their food trucks to town over the summer.

Customers line up for food at Diana’s Kitchen, at left, and at the Taqueria Don Chepe Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

For Diana Brady, who focuses on soul and other comfort foods and desserts, taking space in the Hometown & Co. Is a way of testing the feasibility of expanding her Benton Harbor-based food truck operation into something more permanent.

“We already knew there was a market for our food,” she explains, pointing out that her food truck was a big success during the Munchy Mondays event that was held along Days Avenue in the heart of downtown.

Peter Mendoza, co-owner of Don Chepe, also tested the market during Munchie Mondays with the restaurant's food truck and is offering a scaled down version of its restaurant menu as a way of determining whether Buchanan might ultimately be a good spot for a second restaurant location.

Items from some 40 vendors and farms are on display Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

While those two businesses are bringing new food options to Buchanan, Chandra Williams is offering her handmade leather goods ― such as purses, wallets, belts, key chains and barware ― and McBain Lane’s Mercantile is focusing on farm goods with honey, milk, cheese, jams, eggs, seasonal produce and other goods from area farmers and small businesses.

Williams, who lives in Niles, has been selling her goods at artisan fairs and festivals for about 10 years, and was contacted by Regal about the possibility of testing a retail location in the incubator space. “I feel like Buchanan is growing and moving in a direction that could support a business like mine,” she says.

Meanwhile, Buchanan residents Kim McNeely and her daughter Brittany Frantz opened McBain Lane’s Mercantile because of a lack of farm stores in the area. “It’s our way of supporting artisans and small farms in the area,” McNeely says.

Chandra Williams, owner, places some of her purses on the counter in the Goddess of the Moon leatherworks shop Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

Rather than taking any prospective business in the incubator space, LiveBuchanan has been fairly deliberate, looking for businesses that it believes would be a good fit for the community, Regal says, pointing out that residents have indicated that they’d like to see more dining and shopping options in the city.

As part of the arrangement, tenants also are being offered small business classes through Honor Credit Union, which also provided money to help furnish the space with tables for dining patrons that can be taken outside along Days Avenue and Front Street when the weather permits.

The initial tenants were given a short-term lease that ends at the beginning of February so that they could determine if they’re ready to take the next step into the incubator. After that, they’ll be asked to sign a year-long lease with the idea of eventually moving out of the space into a permanent location.

“This is about finding a way to make a significant long-term impact on the community by providing a pipeline of viable small businesses ready to call Buchanan home,” Regal says.

Kim McNeely and her daughter, Brittany Frantz, work at the family business in the McBain Lane’s Mercantile shop Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

While the Hometown & Co. space is already in use, construction workers are still in the process of completing the adjacent restaurant, cidery and meadery called Thistledown, which will be operated by Brian Dougherty, co-founder of the nearby River St. Joe.

Both the incubator and Thistledown are on the first floor of the Redden Building, which largely sat vacant for decades before it was purchased by Buchanan residents Elaine and Michael Rowland with an eye toward renovating the first floor into restaurant/retail space and the second floor into two short-term rentals because the city doesn’t have a hotel nearby.

The main floor shows the seating areas and the shops Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market in part of the Redden Building in downtown Buchanan.

The Rowlands simply wanted to participate in the revitalization of downtown, which was first given a boost when several antique dealers from Chicago decided to locate in the city, and then marijuana businesses moved in.

The restaurant should be completed in the first quarter of next year with the short-term apartments to follow, Michael Rowland says, adding that he and his wife will have invested about $1 million in the 10,000-square-foot building when the project is completed.

“This was the largest remaining vacant building on Front Street,” Murphy says. “When it’s completed, downtown will have nearly come full circle with a pipeline of restaurants and retailers for the future.”

Part of the former Redden Building now houses the Hometown & Co. Mercantile & Food Market Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in downtown Buchanan.

LiveBuchanan aims to eventually turn Days Avenue into a social zone connecting the core of downtown to the adjacent Buchanan Common gathering spot and McCoy Creek, which runs through the park space, providing additional amenities for residents and visitors alike.

The Hometown & Co. Mercantile and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and there’s plenty of street parking available.

