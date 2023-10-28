Our Most Read Stories This Week: Arthur Hayes, Bitcoin ETF, New POL Token

These are the top 10 most read stories on The Defiant during the week of Oct. 23:

Arthur Hayes Says BTC Is Rallying Over US Military Spending, Not ETF Hype Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the BitMEX derivatives exchange, published an essay attributing the crypto market rally to the costs associated with hawkish U.S. foreign policy and not spot Bitcoin ETF anticipation.

BlackRock Plans to Seed its Spot Bitcoin ETF in October Eric Balchunas, the Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, pointed out on X an intriguing change in BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF amendment: The world's largest asset manager is planning to seed the fund this month.

Polygon Deploys POL Token On Ethereum Polygon announced the news on Oct. 25, comprising a major milestone in the project’s ongoing “2.0” overhaul.

Bitcoin Surges To 17-Month High Amid Spot Bitcoin ETF Progress BTC is trading at its highest level since last May as researchers tip that the highly anticipated spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund from the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, may be seeded this month.

Teenage CEO Purchases ‘hello.app’ Web Domain for $115,000 Teenage founder & CEO Álvaro Pintado Santaularia has purchased the hello.app web domain for $115,000 – launching the world’s first decentralized storage network based on mobile devices, iPads and PCs.

Vodafone Partners With Chainlink To Demonstrate Blockchain’s Potential In Global Trade Telecom giant Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker (DAB) revealed that it has conducted a proof of concept in collaboration with Chainlink Labs, Sumitomo Corporation, and InnoWave to alleviate issues pertaining to the global trade ecosystem.

LayerZero Deploys stETH Bridge Without Approval From Lido Governance Lido, the top liquid staking provider, is fiercely debating whether to support cross-chain stETH transfers to Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Scroll via a new bridge deployed by LayerZero Labs.

Celestia Prepares For Imminent Mainnet Launch Celestia, a project dedicated to building a modular blockchain ecosystem, is set to launch its Mainnet Beta in the coming days.

Fantom Launches Testnets For Sonic Upgrade, Estimates 6,700% Throughput Gain Fantom launched testnets for its upcoming revamped tech stack, Sonic, on Oct. 24, with the team claiming Sonic’s throughput will compete with major credit card companies and banks.