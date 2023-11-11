Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,415.24
    +67.89 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.10
    +391.16 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,798.11
    +276.66 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.32
    +18.09 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    +1.61 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    -27.10 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.60 (-2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6280
    -0.0020 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4720
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,161.46
    -110.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.44
    +7.09 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.55
    -95.12 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,568.11
    -78.35 (-0.24%)
     

Our Most Read Stories This Week: LINK Trust, Disney Taps Immutable, ETH ETFs, ADA Adopts Substrate

The Defiant Team
·2 min read

These are the top 10 most read stories on The Defiant during the week of Nov. 6:

  1. Grayscale Chainlink Trust Shares Rocket To 200% Premium: GLINK, shares in Grayscale’s Chainlink Trust, have rocketed to a 200% premium compared to the spot LINK markets.

  2. Disney And Square-Backed Games Tap Immutable And Polygon For Ethereum Scaling: Immutable, a gaming-focussed Ethereum scaling team, said it is receiving a flurry of interest web3 games seeking to launch on its upcoming Polygon-powered Layer 2 rollup, Immutable zkEVM, ahead of its mainnet launch early next year.

  3. "I Don't See a Reason for the SEC to Deny the ETH ETF," said Bloomberg Analyst Eric Balchunas: Based on the saga prospective Bitcoin ETF issuers have gone through, U.S. securities regulators would likely have to approve a spot Ether ETF, said Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

  4. Cardano Blockchain Plans to Adopt Polkadot's Substrate Framework: Cardano, the Layer 1 blockchain created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, plans to use the underlying framework of Polkadot, a competing Layer 1 chain, also created by an Ethereum co-founder, Gavin Wood.

  5. Tron Quietly Becomes the Leading Blockchain for Stablecoin Transfers: Emerging markets are pushing Tron to become the top blockchain for USDT and other fiat-backed stablecoin transfers.

  6. Bank of England Unveils Stablecoin Rules: The Bank of England has released stablecoin regulations that will take effect next year.

  7. Coinbase Launches On-Chain KYC Verification to +100M Users: Coinbase just launched one of the largest efforts to bring decentralized identity to the mainstream.

  8. Arbitrum Community Greenlights Staking Mechanism: The Arbitrum community passed a revamped proposal to launch staking for ARB holders on Nov. 6.

  9. Crypto Critic Nouriel Roubini is Launching a Token: Economist Nouriel Roubini has called Bitcoin "the mother of all bubbles" and crypto "the biggest criminal heist in human history."

  10. dYdX Doubles Down on Decentralization: ast forward to 2023 and dYdX has reached over 1T in total trading volume and commands a TVL of over $300m.

To continue reading this as well as other DeFi and Web3 news, visit us at thedefiant.io

Advertisement