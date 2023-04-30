Tom Merton / Getty Images

At what age do you hope to retire? For average Americans, that target retirement age is 66, according to a 2022 Gallup Poll.

Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters

Read: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

In reality, though, the average retirement age is 61, up from 57 in 1991, Gallup reported. Americans born after 1960 are eligible for full Social Security retirement benefits at age 67, or reduced benefits at 62. But if you put money away through the years and have a healthy retirement account, and if you live in a place with a lower cost of living, retiring before any government benefits kick in is possible.

Using an online retirement calculator is a great way to get an estimate of how much you should save to retire by a certain age. To give you an idea, though, of when you might realistically be able to retire and how much in savings you would need depending on where you live, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers for you.

To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first calculated the median income by age in every state, using Census Bureau data, to find out how much people could set aside in savings at various ages. To find out how long it would take workers in every state to save up to the state's ideal savings target, GOBankingRates assumed the following:

Workers started collecting their paychecks at 22.

Workers followed the 50/30/20 rule, allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings.

Of that 20% that went into savings, 14% was deposited into a typical savings account and 6% was put into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%). In addition, the average annual return on investments in the 401(k) was assumed to be 5%.

Using the above assumptions, GOBankingRates found how much a worker in each state earning a median income could have saved at ages 24, 34, 44, and 58 to 74 years of age. Once the ideal savings target was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state. You might be surprised to find that if you start saving 20% of your income starting at age 22, the realistic retirement age in your state might be sooner than you think. Or you might have to work longer than you expected.

Story continues

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Realistic retirement age: 58

How much savings you need to retire: $818,555

Total savings at 58: $839,485

Learn: I'm a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

Find Out: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Realistic retirement age: 63

How much savings you need to retire: $1,487,698

Total savings at 63: $1,488,200

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Realistic retirement age: 60

How much savings you need to retire: $1,126,187

Total savings at 60: $1,140,377

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $862,006

Total savings at 62: $891,863

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Realistic retirement age: 66

How much savings you need to retire: $1,678,882

Total savings at 66: $1,687,854

JW_PNW / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $1,105,331

Total savings at 56: $1,145,885

Find Out: Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Realistic retirement age: 61

How much savings you need to retire: $1,317,371

Total savings at 61: $1,361,730

Robert Kirk / Getty Images

Delaware

Realistic retirement age: 61

How much savings you need to retire: $1,122,711

Total savings at 61: $1,155,329

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Florida

Realistic retirement age: 63

How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046

Total savings at 63: $1,095,684

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $827,246

Total savings at 56: $829,490

Learn: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

bennymarty / Getty Images

Hawaii

Realistic retirement age: 75-plus

How much savings you need to retire: $2,485,329

Total savings at 74: $2,333,542

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $1,018,429

Total savings at 56: $1,037,493

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Realistic retirement age: 53

How much savings you need to retire: $896,767

Total savings at 53: $927,403

Patawee / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Realistic retirement age: 54

How much savings you need to retire: $849,840

Total savings at 54: $864,704

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Realistic retirement age: 53

How much savings you need to retire: $837,674

Total savings at 53: $847,550

marekuliasz / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Realistic retirement age: 52

How much savings you need to retire: $808,127

Total savings at 52: $843,700

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $936,742

Total savings at 62: $976,950

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Realistic retirement age: 60

How much savings you need to retire: $914,147

Total savings at 60: $921,145

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Realistic retirement age: 63

How much savings you need to retire: $1,291,300

Total savings at 63: $1,304,883

©Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Realistic retirement age: 59

How much savings you need to retire: $1,442,509

Total savings at 59: $1,500,015

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Realistic retirement age: 68

How much savings you need to retire: $1,889,184

Total savings at 68: $1,936,486

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Realistic retirement age: 57

How much savings you need to retire: $889,815

Total savings at 57: $909,639

Discover: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Realistic retirement age: 54

How much savings you need to retire: $981,931

Total savings at 54: $990,991

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mississippi

Realistic retirement age: 61

How much savings you need to retire: $764,676

Total savings at 61: $784,444

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $835,936

Total savings at 56: $857,775

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $1,108,807

Total savings at 62: $1,141,505

Learn: 10 Best Retirement Plan Options

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Realistic retirement age: 53

How much savings you need to retire: $884,601

Total savings at 53: $914,016

tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

Realistic retirement age: 61

How much savings you need to retire: $1,080,998

Total savings at 61: $1,082,212

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Realistic retirement age: 58

How much savings you need to retire: $1,305,205

Total savings at 58: $1,310,065

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Realistic retirement age: 57

How much savings you need to retire: $1,240,897

Total savings at 57: $1,249,174

Student Loans: Court Allows $6 Billion in Forgiveness Funds To Proceed for 200,000 Borrowers

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $921,099

Total savings at 62: $938,911

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Realistic retirement age: 68

How much savings you need to retire: $1,625,003

Total savings at 68: $1,631,225

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Realistic retirement age: 59

How much savings you need to retire: $950,646

Total savings at 59: $969,234

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Realistic retirement age: 58

How much savings you need to retire: $974,978

Total savings at 58: $1,015,746

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

benedek / Getty Images

Ohio

Realistic retirement age: 58

How much savings you need to retire: $884,601

Total savings at 58: $924,423

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $778,581

Total savings at 56: $810,593

andipantz / Getty Images

Oregon

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $1,393,844

Total savings at 62: $1,437,528

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Realistic retirement age: 57

How much savings you need to retire: $994,097

Total savings at 57: $1,024,444

Read More: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Realistic retirement age: 61

How much savings you need to retire: $1,249,588

Total savings at 61: $1,261,212

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Realistic retirement age: 59

How much savings you need to retire: $926,313

Total savings at 59: $963,855

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Realistic retirement age: 55

How much savings you need to retire: $929,790

Total savings at 55: $952,724

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

Realistic retirement age: 57

How much savings you need to retire: $855,054

Total savings at 57: $877,886

See: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $895,029

Total savings at 56: $909,165

johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

Realistic retirement age: 54

How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046

Total savings at 54: $1,079,790

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Realistic retirement age: 62

How much savings you need to retire: $1,301,729

Total savings at 62: $1,336,090

mTaira / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Realistic retirement age: 56

How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046

Total savings at 56: $1,082,679

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

Realistic retirement age: 58

How much savings you need to retire: $1,272,182

Total savings at 58: $1,292,473

TJ Brown / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Realistic retirement age: 63

How much savings you need to retire: $851,578

Total savings at 63: $859,100

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Realistic retirement age: 57

How much savings you need to retire: $947,170

Total savings at 57: $986,585

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Realistic retirement age: 55

How much savings you need to retire: $895,029

Total savings at 55: $916,094

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first found income by age and state from the 2021 median income by age, according to the 2021 current population survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored it out by dividing each state's median income by the national median income. This provided an "income index" that GOBankingRates then took to factor out each state's income by age. Once each state had its median income by age, GOBankingRates found an ideal savings target for each state (see methodology below), which assumes one will draw 4% from their savings each year to pay for living expenses. Finally, GOBankingRates set three constants for the type of savings that would occur:

1) You are working from 22 onward until you hit the savings goal. 2) You are following the 50/30/20 rule (allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings). 3) You are saving 14% in a typical savings account, in addition to putting 6% into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%) and an average return of 5%.

Using the above constants GOBankingRates found the savings total of each state at 24, 34, 44, and 58-77 years of age. Once the savings goal was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

NOTE: These 401(k) returns are based on a static market; there is no way of determining future trends. This study also does not take into account emergencies that would require the use of savings. "Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need to Retire in Your State" methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying expenditures for those over the age of 65 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's monthly statistical snapshot, February 2023, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Realistic Retirement Age in Every State