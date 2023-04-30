The Most Realistic Retirement Age in Every State
At what age do you hope to retire? For average Americans, that target retirement age is 66, according to a 2022 Gallup Poll.
In reality, though, the average retirement age is 61, up from 57 in 1991, Gallup reported. Americans born after 1960 are eligible for full Social Security retirement benefits at age 67, or reduced benefits at 62. But if you put money away through the years and have a healthy retirement account, and if you live in a place with a lower cost of living, retiring before any government benefits kick in is possible.
Using an online retirement calculator is a great way to get an estimate of how much you should save to retire by a certain age. To give you an idea, though, of when you might realistically be able to retire and how much in savings you would need depending on where you live, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers for you.
To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first calculated the median income by age in every state, using Census Bureau data, to find out how much people could set aside in savings at various ages. To find out how long it would take workers in every state to save up to the state's ideal savings target, GOBankingRates assumed the following:
Workers started collecting their paychecks at 22.
Workers followed the 50/30/20 rule, allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings.
Of that 20% that went into savings, 14% was deposited into a typical savings account and 6% was put into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%). In addition, the average annual return on investments in the 401(k) was assumed to be 5%.
Using the above assumptions, GOBankingRates found how much a worker in each state earning a median income could have saved at ages 24, 34, 44, and 58 to 74 years of age. Once the ideal savings target was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state. You might be surprised to find that if you start saving 20% of your income starting at age 22, the realistic retirement age in your state might be sooner than you think. Or you might have to work longer than you expected.
Alabama
Realistic retirement age: 58
How much savings you need to retire: $818,555
Total savings at 58: $839,485
Alaska
Realistic retirement age: 63
How much savings you need to retire: $1,487,698
Total savings at 63: $1,488,200
Arizona
Realistic retirement age: 60
How much savings you need to retire: $1,126,187
Total savings at 60: $1,140,377
Arkansas
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $862,006
Total savings at 62: $891,863
California
Realistic retirement age: 66
How much savings you need to retire: $1,678,882
Total savings at 66: $1,687,854
Colorado
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $1,105,331
Total savings at 56: $1,145,885
Connecticut
Realistic retirement age: 61
How much savings you need to retire: $1,317,371
Total savings at 61: $1,361,730
Delaware
Realistic retirement age: 61
How much savings you need to retire: $1,122,711
Total savings at 61: $1,155,329
Florida
Realistic retirement age: 63
How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
Total savings at 63: $1,095,684
Georgia
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $827,246
Total savings at 56: $829,490
Hawaii
Realistic retirement age: 75-plus
How much savings you need to retire: $2,485,329
Total savings at 74: $2,333,542
Idaho
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $1,018,429
Total savings at 56: $1,037,493
Illinois
Realistic retirement age: 53
How much savings you need to retire: $896,767
Total savings at 53: $927,403
Indiana
Realistic retirement age: 54
How much savings you need to retire: $849,840
Total savings at 54: $864,704
Iowa
Realistic retirement age: 53
How much savings you need to retire: $837,674
Total savings at 53: $847,550
Kansas
Realistic retirement age: 52
How much savings you need to retire: $808,127
Total savings at 52: $843,700
Kentucky
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $936,742
Total savings at 62: $976,950
Louisiana
Realistic retirement age: 60
How much savings you need to retire: $914,147
Total savings at 60: $921,145
Maine
Realistic retirement age: 63
How much savings you need to retire: $1,291,300
Total savings at 63: $1,304,883
Maryland
Realistic retirement age: 59
How much savings you need to retire: $1,442,509
Total savings at 59: $1,500,015
Massachusetts
Realistic retirement age: 68
How much savings you need to retire: $1,889,184
Total savings at 68: $1,936,486
Michigan
Realistic retirement age: 57
How much savings you need to retire: $889,815
Total savings at 57: $909,639
Minnesota
Realistic retirement age: 54
How much savings you need to retire: $981,931
Total savings at 54: $990,991
Mississippi
Realistic retirement age: 61
How much savings you need to retire: $764,676
Total savings at 61: $784,444
Missouri
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $835,936
Total savings at 56: $857,775
Montana
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $1,108,807
Total savings at 62: $1,141,505
Nebraska
Realistic retirement age: 53
How much savings you need to retire: $884,601
Total savings at 53: $914,016
Nevada
Realistic retirement age: 61
How much savings you need to retire: $1,080,998
Total savings at 61: $1,082,212
New Hampshire
Realistic retirement age: 58
How much savings you need to retire: $1,305,205
Total savings at 58: $1,310,065
New Jersey
Realistic retirement age: 57
How much savings you need to retire: $1,240,897
Total savings at 57: $1,249,174
New Mexico
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $921,099
Total savings at 62: $938,911
New York
Realistic retirement age: 68
How much savings you need to retire: $1,625,003
Total savings at 68: $1,631,225
North Carolina
Realistic retirement age: 59
How much savings you need to retire: $950,646
Total savings at 59: $969,234
North Dakota
Realistic retirement age: 58
How much savings you need to retire: $974,978
Total savings at 58: $1,015,746
Ohio
Realistic retirement age: 58
How much savings you need to retire: $884,601
Total savings at 58: $924,423
Oklahoma
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $778,581
Total savings at 56: $810,593
Oregon
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $1,393,844
Total savings at 62: $1,437,528
Pennsylvania
Realistic retirement age: 57
How much savings you need to retire: $994,097
Total savings at 57: $1,024,444
Rhode Island
Realistic retirement age: 61
How much savings you need to retire: $1,249,588
Total savings at 61: $1,261,212
South Carolina
Realistic retirement age: 59
How much savings you need to retire: $926,313
Total savings at 59: $963,855
South Dakota
Realistic retirement age: 55
How much savings you need to retire: $929,790
Total savings at 55: $952,724
Tennessee
Realistic retirement age: 57
How much savings you need to retire: $855,054
Total savings at 57: $877,886
Texas
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $895,029
Total savings at 56: $909,165
Utah
Realistic retirement age: 54
How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
Total savings at 54: $1,079,790
Vermont
Realistic retirement age: 62
How much savings you need to retire: $1,301,729
Total savings at 62: $1,336,090
Virginia
Realistic retirement age: 56
How much savings you need to retire: $1,074,046
Total savings at 56: $1,082,679
Washington
Realistic retirement age: 58
How much savings you need to retire: $1,272,182
Total savings at 58: $1,292,473
West Virginia
Realistic retirement age: 63
How much savings you need to retire: $851,578
Total savings at 63: $859,100
Wisconsin
Realistic retirement age: 57
How much savings you need to retire: $947,170
Total savings at 57: $986,585
Wyoming
Realistic retirement age: 55
How much savings you need to retire: $895,029
Total savings at 55: $916,094
Methodology: To determine the most realistic retirement age in every state, GOBankingRates first found income by age and state from the 2021 median income by age, according to the 2021 current population survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored it out by dividing each state's median income by the national median income. This provided an "income index" that GOBankingRates then took to factor out each state's income by age. Once each state had its median income by age, GOBankingRates found an ideal savings target for each state (see methodology below), which assumes one will draw 4% from their savings each year to pay for living expenses. Finally, GOBankingRates set three constants for the type of savings that would occur:
1) You are working from 22 onward until you hit the savings goal. 2) You are following the 50/30/20 rule (allocating 50% of personal income to necessities, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings). 3) You are saving 14% in a typical savings account, in addition to putting 6% into a 401(k) with a 50% employer match (up to 3%) and an average return of 5%.
Using the above constants GOBankingRates found the savings total of each state at 24, 34, 44, and 58-77 years of age. Once the savings goal was met or exceeded, the following year was determined to be the ideal retirement age of each state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.
NOTE: These 401(k) returns are based on a static market; there is no way of determining future trends. This study also does not take into account emergencies that would require the use of savings. "Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need to Retire in Your State" methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying expenditures for those over the age of 65 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's monthly statistical snapshot, February 2023, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 18, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Realistic Retirement Age in Every State