Most recent median home sales in Ottawa County down at $337K

OTTAWA COUNTY — Newly released data for October shows Ottawa County homes sold for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $345,000.

The median home sold for $337,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 2.2% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sales price was up 2.2% at $337,250 from $330,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.hollandsentinel.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $350,000 median selling price in Ottawa County was up 0.4% in October from $348,500 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sales price of single-family homes was up 5.4% from a median of $332,000.

Two single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 16 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes sales prices decreased by 16.4% in October to a median of $285,000 from $341,000 in September. Since October 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 4.6% from $298,750. Two condos/townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in October 2022.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Ottawa County dropped by 20.6% year-over-year, from 364 to 289. All residential home sales totaled $107.9 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $220,737 in October, down 4.8% from $231,758 in September. There were 11,202 recorded sales across the state, down 22.5% from 14,444 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan decreased by 2% from $3.1 billion in September to $3.1 billion in October.

Story continues

Of all residential home sales in Michigan, 2.92% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, up from 1.09% in October 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 4.4% from a median of $225,000 in September to $215,000 in October. Year over year, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 12% from $192,003.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 4.6% from a median of $272,415 in September to $260,000 in October. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 4% from the median of $250,000 in October 2022.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed that month. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices and dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Most recent median home sales in Ottawa County down at $337K