Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Sappi Limited's (JSE:SAP) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Sappi will host its Annual General Meeting on 7th of February

CEO Steve Binnie's total compensation includes salary of US$532.6k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Sappi's EPS grew by 82% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 7.5%

Under the guidance of CEO Steve Binnie, Sappi Limited (JSE:SAP) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 7th of February, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Check out our latest analysis for Sappi

How Does Total Compensation For Steve Binnie Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Sappi Limited has a market capitalization of R25b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$972k for the year to September 2023. That's a notable decrease of 42% on last year. In particular, the salary of US$532.6k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the South Africa Forestry industry with market capitalizations between R19b and R60b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$806k. This suggests that Sappi remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Steve Binnie holds R21m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$533k US$549k 55% Other US$439k US$1.1m 45% Total Compensation US$972k US$1.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 67% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 33% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Sappi allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

Sappi Limited's Growth

Sappi Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 82% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 20%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Sappi Limited Been A Good Investment?

Sappi Limited has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 7.5%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 4 warning signs for Sappi that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

