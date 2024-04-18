Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The CEO Compensation For Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Is Reasonable

Key Insights

Ero Copper to hold its Annual General Meeting on 24th of April

CEO David Strang's total compensation includes salary of US$640.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Ero Copper's EPS grew by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 14%

Under the guidance of CEO David Strang, Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 24th of April. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Ero Copper Corp.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Ero Copper Corp. has a market capitalization of CA$2.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.1m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable increase of 23% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$640k.

In comparison with other companies in the Canadian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations ranging from CA$1.4b to CA$4.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.7m. So it looks like Ero Copper compensates David Strang in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, David Strang also holds CA$118m worth of Ero Copper stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$640k US$600k 21% Other US$2.5m US$1.9m 79% Total Compensation US$3.1m US$2.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 95% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 5% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Ero Copper allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Ero Copper Corp.'s Growth Numbers

Ero Copper Corp.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 15% per year over the last three years. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Ero Copper Corp. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, Ero Copper Corp. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

