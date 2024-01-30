Most Single Women Don’t Think They’ll Reach Financial Goals: Here’s How They Can

TARIK KIZILKAYA / iStock.com

Many women struggle with feeling confident about their finances, but the situation is particularly dire among single women. According to a recent study by Equitable, only 35% of divorced women, 29% of widowed women and 37% of never-married women feel confident about reaching their financial goals.

In this “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Kate Yoho, CFP, financial advisor at TBH Advisors, and Kelly Regan, CFP, vice president and wealth advisor at Girard, a Univest Wealth Division, about how single women can achieve their financial goals, from buying a home to retiring with a secure nest egg.

Tackle Your Debt

“The first step to set yourself up for single woman success is to lose the debt,” Yoho said. “If there is a debt cloud over you, there will be anxiety about your finances.”

Yoho recommends starting by tackling your highest-interest-rate debt first, rather than starting with the smallest balance regardless of interest rate.

“If it takes you a year to pay off a small balance that has a 0% rate, you are actually losing money on servicing that debt before the credit card or student loan accruing interest at a much higher rate — sometimes close to 30% for credit cards,” she said.

Create a Realistic Budget

Whether your priority is paying off debt or saving for another goal, you need to make sure you are allocating money for this goal within your budget.

“When you have that budget, adjust your discretionary spending,” Yoho said. “It is all too common to swipe the card when you go out with the girls or order in. Making changes to save money is hard, but even cooking at home more will make a difference.”

You might consider using the envelope system.

“Cash your paycheck and put your budgeted amount for each of your necessities — food, housing, utilities, fuel, etc. — into a paper envelope,” Yoho said. “When it is gone, it’s gone. If there is extra, you save it, apply it to debt or have a little fun — but only if there is extra.”

Contribute to Your Workplace Retirement Plan

“When you are financially able and have access to a workplace retirement plan, participate,” Yoho said. “Whether you contribute $10 or $1,000 a month, every bit helps. Company retirement plans are often the largest liquid asset that people end up with when they are older and thinking of retirement.”

While it’s best to start early, it’s never too late to start.

“Many plans offer company contributions that match your contributions and/or contribute profit-sharing dollars into the account on your behalf — a savings booster for retirement,” Yoho added. “Do not pass up the chance to get into the plan that is offered, or you could be walking away from free money.”

Don’t View Renting as a Financial Failure

As a single woman, it might make more financial sense to rent instead of buy your home — and that’s perfectly OK, Yoho said.

“Real estate, whether a primary residence or partial ownership in a commercial property, is an asset class. So are stocks, bonds, cash and many others,” she said. “If you do not want to own a home and be subject to the associated liabilities — [such as a] new roof [or] burst pipes — renting is just fine.

“As a single woman who has never married, I rented for almost 20 years before I bought a home,” Yoho continued. “People will tell you it is throwing away money, but I never had to replace windows, repair a driveway or incur costs associated with home maintenance. That allowed me to buy when I was ready and had the means to do so.”

Build an Emergency Fund

One goal every single woman should work towards is building up an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses. To achieve this goal more quickly, ensure you are contributing to a high-interest account.

“Instead of socking away the emergency fund in a low-interest-bearing savings account, investigate high-yield money market accounts that [allow you to] earn money while building up your fund,” Regan said. “The money is still liquid and accessible; however, it’s actively growing too.”

Improve Your Credit

If you plan to purchase a car or home, it’s important to have a high credit score.

“There are other factors considered for financing too, but your credit is important,” Regan said. “Make sure you’re paying bills on time — set reminders on a calendar or alerts on your phone. Another thing considered is your debt-to-income ratio. Try to tackle paying down high-interest debt, like student loans or credit cards, before low-interest debt, like a car loan, in order to reduce your debt-to-income ratio.”

Ask for Help

Getting professional financial advice can be a worthy investment, especially if you don’t feel confident about your money situation.

“Working with a financial planner who can help identify your goal and savings needs, and adjust your cash flow and savings, may be valuable help,” Regan said. “Seeing the big picture through a plan can make you feel more confident about your saving and investment choices.

“Trust your gut when choosing an advisor,” she continued. “Make sure they are a fiduciary and ask about the type of clients they work with.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Single Women Don’t Think They’ll Reach Financial Goals: Here’s How They Can