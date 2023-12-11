Most stressful jobs 2023: Judges, nurses and video editors all rank in top 10

More than half of America’s employees say they’re stressed at work, every day, according to a Gallup poll. Job burnout is a real problem in many American workplaces. Demanding schedules, long hours, high stress, and emotionally taxing situations can lead to employee burnout. While most employees will face stressful moments throughout their careers, some jobs can be more taxing than others.

According to Mental Health America’s Mind the Workplace 2023 Report, workers in unhealthy work environments report higher rates of psychological distress that lead to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health, compared to 78% of respondents in 2021. Another three-fourths of workers report that workplace stress affects their relationships.

Mark Shelters, 26, of Milford, a medical production operator at Materialise in Plymouth Township, files a 3D-printed metal surgical guide at his station on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Belgium-based Materialise 3D prints metal and plastic medical implants, models and other devices at the Plymouth Township facility for U.S. doctors who can now personalize patient care, improving outcomes and shortening surgical times.

What are the top 10 most stressful jobs?

The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, part of the U.S. Department or Labor, ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs in the nation. The rankings note the importance of accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations in each role.

The jobs don't just include careers that pay high salaries including urologists (ranked No. 1) and judges (ranked No. 4). Some of the jobs pay low median wages like retail supervisors (No. 9).

While some positions on O*NET's ranking require multiple degrees or post-graduate school, the list is comprised of "many low and middle skilled occupations with high levels of stress," notes Sania Khan, chief economist at Eightfold AI.

These following 10 jobs require the most stress tolerance from employees:

1. Urologists

Duties: Urologists specialize in conditions affecting the urinary tract, and also deal with diseases that affect the reproductive system.

Stress level: 100

Median annual salary: $208,000

2. Film and video editors

Duties: Film and video editors edit moving images on film, video, or other media. This position, which includes jobs in television and news editing roles, may work with producers or directors to organize images and soundtracks for final production.

Story continues

Stress level: 99

Median annual salary: $62,680

3. Anesthesiologist assistants

Duties: These assistants administer anesthesia for surgical and non-surgical procedures. They also monitor patient status and provide patient care during surgical treatment.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $121,530

4. Judges and magistrates

Duties: Judges administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence defendants, determine liability of defendant in civil cases, or even perform wedding ceremonies.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $148,030

5. Phone operators

Duties: Phone operators provide information to callers by accessing directories and assisting them with a variety of tasks,, such as billing requests, charges, credits or refunds. They may also handle emergency calls and help children or people with physical disabilities make telephone calls.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $37,630

6. Acute care nurses

Duties: These nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions like heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome, or shock. They may also care for patients or before and after operations as well as perform advanced, invasive procedures.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $77,600

7. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Duties:Obstetricians and gynecologists give medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth, including diagnosing and treating diseases affecting the reproductive system. They may also perform medical and gynecological surgery, as well as general care to women.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $208,000

8. Public safety telecommunicators

Duties: Public safety telecommunicators receive and communicate 9-1-1 requests via telephone, radio or another communication system for emergency assistance. They record information regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters, while also giving advice or instructions to callers.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $46,670

9. First-line supervisor of retail sales workers

Duties: These supervisors directly manage and coordinate activities of retail sales workers. On top of obligations as a supervisor, other duties may include purchasing, budgeting and accounting.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $39,230

10. Nurse anesthetists

Duties: These nurses administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia, possibly in an assistant role to anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. They must be registered nurses with specialized graduate education.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $195,610

What is burnout?: It starts with work and while self-care can help, it isn't just your problem to solve

Feeling stressed?: Tips for how to reduce stress in your daily life

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here are the 10 most stressful jobs in the US