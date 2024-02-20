Most Texas Voters Expect Violence Will Erupt After Election

(Bloomberg) -- About 60% of Texas voters expect there to be violence following the November election, according to a new poll.

“Dark attitudes from the 2020 election and violent reactions to its outcome among Trump supporters continue to lurk in Texas public opinion,” the University of Texas at Austin-Texas Politics Project survey found.

The poll asked registered voters an open-ended question — “How likely do you think it is that there will be political violence in the United States in response to the 2024 election results?” — rather than the more-targeted queries in other surveys about the prospect of violence by the losing side.

In the UT poll, 24% said such an outcome is “very likely,” while 36% considered it “somewhat likely.” By contrast, 21% thought it was “not too likely,” and only 5% saw it as “not at all likely.” About 14% remained unsure.

The survey comes more than three years after supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on the day Congress was set to ratify his defeat in the 2020 election. In the wake of that eruption of violence, almost 750 individuals have been convicted of various offenses, and Trump himself is facing federal prosecution.

The local sentiment compares with a national survey by CBS/YouGov last month, which found that 49% of Americans anticipate post-election violence, suggesting a slightly less tense national perspective compared to Texas, the second-largest U.S. state by population.

The University of Texas survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12.

