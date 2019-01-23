Most US Investing Pros are Waiting on a Bitcoin ETF Before Buying Crypto

By CCN.com: Cboe BZX Exchange has officially withdrawn their Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund application. Filed last June, the official withdrawal of the application came in on January 22. A letter published on the SEC’s website makes the news official.

SEC deputy secretary Eduardo Aleman writes that the Cboe BZX Exchange rescinded its request for a rule change. The change would have allowed it to list shares of the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust.

According to VanEck (video below, starts at 10:45), the US government shutdown led to the application's withdrawal.

Bitcoin ETF Application Yanked

