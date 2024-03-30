Mother-daughter duo to open new yarn shop soon in downtown Sheboygan

Lily Madden, left, and Eileen Madden, right, stand inside their yarn and craft shop, The Last Sheepicorn, March 29, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — A new yarn shop will open in downtown Sheboygan in April.

The Last Sheepicorn, 632 N. Eighth St., will open April 10, following the closure of The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop on Pennsylvania Avenue in February. It was open for more than seven years.

“The shop has been a sanctuary for me,” former owner Pam Smith said.

The new shop will be a creative endeavor for mother-daughter duo Eileen and Lily Madden, who hope to continue fostering the community formed at The Lost Sheep Yarn Shop.

The Last Sheepicorn is in the lower 8th Street portion of one of the city’s most historic buildings as seen, March 29, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

“We really hope to continue what Pam's built when she started here,” Eileen said. They want to create a space for “people who really love the craft and enjoy supporting each other, enjoy learning, want to try something new.”

Eileen owned a small print shop in Illinois before moving to the area about two and a half years ago. As an avid knitter, she said she was happy to see Sheboygan had a yarn shop. When Smith said she was closing and offered to sell the shop to Eileen, it was an incredulous idea.

“We laughed, and then driving home we were like, ‘Do we? Do we want to buy it?’” Eileen said. “So, we just thought we would give it a try.”

The shop’s name was inspired by the 1982 animated film “The Last Unicorn” and sheep, which produce wool and, derivatively, yarn. Lily said she giggled every time she thought of the phrase, The Last Sheepicorn.

"A lot of yarn stores do have goofy names,” she said.

A sheepicorn painting on the wall of The Last Sheepicorn which is being created by Lily Madden of the firm, March 29, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Lily said they want to continue providing a space for people to gather, especially because yarn shops are losing popularity to online marketplaces. They also hope to host knit-a-long sessions where everyone works on the same projects and classes for more fiber arts, like weaving and natural dyeing with plants like marigold, onion skin and buckthorn.

“It is really cool and unique that the culture of yarn stores is like if you're working on a project, like, ‘Oh, I'm going go to Sheepicorn” and ask for help, Lily said.

Eileen said they welcome people with any skill level to visit the shop. There’s an opportunity for people to share expertise, explore materials and inspire other projects.

“When you're sitting there, and you see something somebody else is making, it's like, ‘Oh, what's that?’ You put it on your list,” she said. “Or (if) it's a fiber you haven't tried before, and you can see what somebody else does. You're celebrating each other's work. You're learning from each other. You're seeing that, ‘Oh, if she can do that, maybe I could do it.’”

Colorful yarn at The Last Sheepicorn, March 29, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

The Last Sheepicorn will be open 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Contact the yarn shop at 920-395-2800 or hello@thelastsheepicorn.com.

