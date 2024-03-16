Mother and daughters rely on their individual strengths to team up on Kids in Combat Boots venture

Deanne Herber of Sheboygan started Kids in Combat Boots with her daughters Vanessa Perez and Paige Perez

Thanking a member of the military for his or her service has become a usual practice, and rightly so. But a new business wants to extend that to the family members who help make that sacrifice possible.

Deanne Herber of Sheboygan joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and began a journey that took her to 25 different cities within the United States and Latin America. During that time, she married a military man and they had four children.

“My children sacrificed a lot because of my ex-husband’s military career," she said "Both of my daughters attended four different high schools in four years. My 11-year-old son has lived in more foreign countries than some people have lived in houses.”

As she watched her children navigate those challenges, she reflected that her ex-husband would not have been as successful in his career without the support of their children.

“Military service affects military kids,” she said.

After her divorce and return to Sheboygan, Herber said another significant life experience occurred during the pandemic. Her two oldest children returned home and joined Herber and her two younger children in a two-bedroom apartment to weather the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We spent a lot of time talking and much of that centered around our adventures in moving and traveling as a military family," she said. "We discovered that we had so many experiences together, but yet had entirely different interpretations of them. That led us to start a podcast to share our stories and let other people share theirs.”

The feedback they received gave them an idea for a new business that would recognize military children for their service to the country. Kids in Combat Boots was born.

Working closely with her daughters, Vanessa Perez, a second lieutenant in the Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and Paige Perez, an Air Force ROTC cadet and senior at Florida State University in Tallahassee, they began to develop a business model. The first podcast launched in June 2022, and in January 2023, they pitched their idea to the SCALE program (part of Sheboygan County’s Seed Accelerator Program).

That pitch won them a place in the Sheboygan County Entrepreneurship Program where they participated in a 10-week accelerator program and were assigned to a southeastern Wisconsin SCORE mentor. Following that, they entered the Governor's Business Plan Contest, and as a finalist, received assistance from a financial adviser. Although they had no prior business experience, they took advantage of all of this help.

In looking back at the most valuable lessons, Herber said, “We learned two things: one, we have a lot to learn, and two, don’t drown. Probably the best advice I received was from the book 'The Mom Test,' and it reiterated the advice given by one of the instructors of our accelerator class, ‘They say that startups don’t starve, they drown. You never have too few options, too few leads, or too few ideas. You have too many. You get overwhelmed. You do a little bit of everything.’”

She says that those two things helped her to stay focused on short-term goals and be happy with the knowledge that progress is progress no matter how slow.

Yet, there has been a great deal of progress. After spending almost three months on a business plan, Herber and her daughters have done extensive market research and defined what they want the business to be. Originally formed as a for-profit business, they are working on having a nonprofit arm.

The nonprofit arm will provide the opportunity to apply for grants and will have the specific goal of developing a formal recognition program for military children. While they work toward obtaining that status, they continue to define the numbers of children they can impact.

They have discovered that the market is huge. Research showed that there are more than 1.5 million children of active-duty soldiers, National Guard, and Reserves members in the United States with 58% of them between the ages of 6 and 18. Data also noted that many of the children who experience regular displacement can suffer with their identity. Herber wants to help them by creating a community.

In giving an elevator speech that states her mission, she explained, “Kids in Combat Boots is a program that supports and recognizes our nation’s service-connected children. We recognize that military children serve our country in a unique way. In addition to awards, military children will receive additional support and networking opportunities. My team is committed to sharing resources and information that supports the military child community.”

The website, www.kidsincombatboots.com, one they initially designed themselves but is being updated, details much of this. Currently, participation is based on a subscription model to generate the needed funds to offer support and produce podcasts. To date, season one of the podcasts is complete and season two is in the works.

The first season featured Herber and her daughters sharing their experiences, with an occasional guest. In season two, they want to have more guests and shorter podcasts to draw in listeners and to add affiliate partnerships to support the effort. There are big plans for the future.

Herber plans having an ecommerce section on the website to sell a variety of t-shirts and other merchandise. She also wants to obtain the nonprofit status for that part of the business, have the for-profit part distinct and profitable, and, most importantly, to impact the lives of military children.

It is hard to get all of this accomplished. Herber works full time at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Vanessa works full time, and Paige is a full-time student with a part-time job. There is also the issue of inexperience.

“We have never launched a business before so everything we do is learning for us,” Herber noted. “I wish someone had gifted me a box of tissues when we started on this path because I did not know how many tears we’d shed. Tears of joy, frustration, and stress. So much work is needed in a startup’s customer discovery stage, and that was a surprise to me.”

As they continue to lean on their SCORE and other mentors, they also rely on their individual strengths.

“I’m good at seeing the 30,000-foot view and building a plan to get there,” Herber said. “I’m not very skilled at figuring out how the plan will be executed or in bringing the right support people to our table. Paige discovered that she’s quite innovative in figuring out how to execute our needed steps, and Vanessa has become a gem in soliciting support. Even though we ‘fire’ each other on a regular basis, we make a very good team.”

