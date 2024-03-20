My mother-in-law will leave her house to her five grandchildren rather than her two sons. But her elder son won’t move out of her home. Is this a bad sign?

“She has two sons, one of whom is the father of my two children.” (The photo subject is a model.) - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dear Quentin,

Most Read from MarketWatch

My former mother-in-law lost her husband 20 years ago. Two years after he died, she decided to sell their house and buy a smaller one that suited her better. The new home was paid for in full from the proceeds of the sale of the old house, and she is comfortable not having to work, since her late husband set her up financially upon his passing. She has two sons, one of whom is the father of my two children.

Her two sons do not get along and haven’t actually spoken in over 20 years. Given that she has already done a great deal for her sons financially, the remaining proceeds of her estate will be split among her five grandchildren — and not her two children. Meanwhile, her older son moved in with her over 10 years ago and will not move out. My mother-in-law has everything written out in her will and hopes that the older son will abide by her wishes as they are written.

Everyone has expressed concern that the older son — to whom she has given power of attorney upon her passing — will not abide by the will. He will pay the bills and split the money between his three children, or keep it for himself, and exclude my two children. Is there anything that can be done now while my mother-in-law is alive to prevent him from doing what we think he will do when the time comes?

Story continues

Daughter-in-Law

Related: My husband and I signed a postnuptial. Can I keep two houses that I bought during our marriage — now that we’re divorcing?

“Being the executor of a person’s will and having power of attorney are both big responsibilities. It can often be too much for one person, especially someone who does not have their own affairs in order.” - MarketWatch illustration

Dear Daughter-in-Law,

First, a clarification to your letter. Your brother-in-law will become executor of your mother-in-law’s will when she passes away. A person is given power of attorney to take care of another person’s financial affairs while they are still alive. From what you say in your letter, it sounds like she made him the executor rather than giving him power of attorney, but of course it is possible that she has done both. He may be a loving, supportive son, but your family appears to have reasons to believe otherwise.

Being the executor of a person’s will and having financial or medical power of attorney are both big responsibilities. It can often be too much for one person, especially someone who does not have their own affairs in order. The latter carries a lot of power to make financial or medical decisions on someone else’s behalf. Here’s the advice of the American Bar Association: “The best choice is someone you trust. Integrity, not financial acumen, is often the most important trait of a potential agent.”

Someone who has power of attorney has a lot of authority. Someone with a financial power of attorney does have a fiduciary duty, which means that they must not act in their own self-interest and that they have a legal responsibility to act in a trustworthy manner. They can access bank accounts and, in some cases, put themselves down as a co-owner or co-signer of these accounts. The latter has the power to sign checks; however, a co-owner can empty an account, and also inherit the account when the person dies.

Fiduciary duty

An executor must also fulfill a fiduciary duty, placing the interests of other interested parties (in this case, your mother-in-law’s five grandchildren) ahead of their own. Your brother-in-law may or may not do the right thing, but he is obliged to probate your mother-in-law’s estate under the law. The executor is required to produce an inventory of the assets as of the date of death and to keep track of any changes to the assets, as well as cash flows, expenses, sales and other matters, until all assets are distributed.

It would be simpler to take preventative measures and ask your mother-in-law to make an independent third party, such as a lawyer, her executor and to give them power of attorney. She could consult with the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils. Word of mouth is invaluable. She should specify a fee in her will. Interested parties can petition the court to remove an executor of an estate if they believe they are mishandling the deceased’s affairs or delaying probate, which can result in penalties.

It’s not a job for the faint of heart. Goldfarb Abrandt & Salzman LLP outlines reasons for removing an executor: “Mismanagement of the estate’s assets; dishonesty about the condition of the estate or the decedent’s affairs; an inability to manage the estate’s affairs; noncompliance with the terms of the will; removing estate assets from the estate; failing to notify the court about a change of address; the occurrence of a contingency upon which the terms of the will require the removal of the executor.”

Finally, a warning: Have you reason to believe her son is putting pressure on your mother-in-law or dipping into her finances? If you suspect someone of elder abuse — emotional, physical, psychological or financial — you should report them to Adult Protective Services. You can also call 911 or report them to local law-enforcement authorities or your district attorney’s office. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has information on how to report elder financial abuse. As for your brother-in-law’s intentions, gently approach your mother-in-law with your concerns.

Previous columns by Quentin Fottrell:

I’ve paid rent to my boyfriend since 2012 — and helped raise his child. He’s making $200,000 on the sale of his home. Am I entitled to half?

‘Is this an indecent proposal?’ I invited an out-of-towner for dinner. He said yes — if he could stay over and avoid spending $400 on a hotel room.

‘He freaked out’: My friend let me live in his house if I did repairs, but sued me for unpaid rent — and won $50,000. Then he died.

Most Read from MarketWatch