Mother-son entrepreneurs bring boutique and tech repair businesses to Pueblo Trading Post

When it comes to starting a small business, one entrepreneurial Pueblo family is proving that like mother, like son.

Rene Bergmann recently launched her Diamond Bar Boutique business at the Pueblo Trading Post, 1153 S. Prairie Ave. Her son Kyle Kagey also joined forces with her at the business where he is offering his Level-Up Tech repair service.

Bergmann sold jewelry for four years before deciding to start her own boutique two and a half years ago. Back then it was just a Facebook page through which she would host Facebook Live events to reach out to her customers.

Three months ago, with the help of her business partner Hannah Wright, she moved the boutique to its current brick-and-mortar location. She said her clients now get a kick out of coming to the shop to meet her in person.

"We chose the Trading Post as a baby step with low overhead," she explained. "We will see where we can take it from here — eventually we hope it is to our own store front."

Rene Bergmann stocks clothing at her Diamond Bar Boutique inside the Trading Post at 1153 S. Prairie Ave. in Pueblo.

The boutique's most sought after items are the clothes.

"Customers love the clothes because they are unique items you are not going to find anywhere else in Pueblo. We have more than 100 vendors we buy from," she said.

Bergmann's boutique has a bit of everything, including novelty candy for the kids like Circus Peanuts and candy cigarettes, jewelry and authentic Wrangler and Montana purses for the women, plus jewelry and some clothing for the men too.

The shop also carries specialty food gift items like coffee beans and a fun "snarky line" of gifts sure to make recipients laugh. The snarky items include things like a cup that declares, "I pee in the lake" and a toaster-shaped bath bomb.

Kyle Kagey works to repair a tiny electronic gaming device at his Level Up Tech business in Pueblo.

How a busted controller led to Level-Up Tech

When Bergmann's son decided to start his own business, he reached out to his mom for advice. She invited him to set up shop with her at the Trading Post.

"I offer cleaning and repair of game consoles and controllers. When a PlayStation5 console can cost $400 to $500 it makes sense to repair," he said.

The most common repair Kagey performs is for defective HDMI ports. He charges $110 to fix them.

Kagey realized when one of his own game controllers failed, he could not find anyone in town to fix it so he set out to do it himself.

"I am the only one that I am aware of that does this in Pueblo and it has triggered a landslide," Kagey explained.

Kagey absorbed a lot about how electronics work in his tech lab class at Pueblo County High School where he learned to fix laptops and picked up foundational skills like soldering. He graduated from County in 2011 and after some time in the auto mechanics industry, took the leap of faith to start the business with the help of his friend Frankie Barrow.

Both Kagey and Bergemann continue to work other part-time jobs as they grow their businesses.

Bergemann plans a New Year's Day Facebook Live marathon from the shop as she promotes her end-of-the-year clearance sale offering 10-70% off merchandise. Both the boutique and Level-Up Tech are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and the boutique also is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For information about Level-up Tech call Kagey at 719-252-2598 or visit the business's Facebook page. For details about the boutique visit its Facebook page or the website at diamondbarboutique.com.

