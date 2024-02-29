‘Motherhood penalty’ and menopause are holding back gender equality in Britain, finds PwC

commuters

A “motherhood penalty” and a failure to support women going through menopause has sent gender equality into reverse in Britain, PwC has said.

The Big Four accountant’s research suggests the gender pay gap has widened in Britain after companies failed to adequately support women.

The UK experienced the largest annual fall of any OECD country in PwC’s annual Women in Work Index, slipping from 13th to 17th.

It comes after the gender pay gap grew from 14.3pc to 14.5pc in 2022, sitting well above the global average of 13.5pc.

PwC blamed the setback on the pay penalty women face after becoming mothers.

Women are on average paid 5.2pc less than men at the start of their career but the gap grows to nearly 13pc in subsequent years.

The growing chasm reflects the impact of maternity leave, which disrupts women’s careers and dents their lifetime earnings.

PwC said women in Britain were also shouldering an outsized share of childcare responsibilities, which hurt their career progression.

Conversely, men have more time available to do “greedy” and lucrative jobs that are more time-consuming. This exacerbates the problem.

While the “motherhood penalty” typically hits women in their 20s or 30s, PwC said women in their mid-40s to mid-60s also struggle because of a lack of menopause support.

In a survey of 2,000 women, one in four said the menopause had harmed their career progression.



The Fawcett Society has found that nearly half of women say their ability to work is affected by menopause symptoms.

PwC said women would earn £55bn more if the pay gap was closed.

However, Tara Shrestha Carney, economist at PwC UK, said: “Over the last decade, the UK has consistently lagged behind the OECD on the gender pay gap, and at the current rate of progress it will take nearly half a century to close [it]. ”

Greater female participation in the workforce could deliver significant economic benefit, with a 5pc rise in the number of women in work equating to a £125bn increase in GDP.

The UK has one of the highest shares of women only working part-time among OECD countries, at one in three female workers.

Experts typically pin this on high childcare costs, which in many cases make it more economic for mothers to stay at home.



The findings come as many British employers complain of labour shortages, amid a rise in long-term sickness causing millions to be out of the workforce.



Luxembourg, Iceland and Slovenia topped PwC’s Women in Work Index.

