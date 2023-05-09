Mother's Day 2023 is this Sunday —shop the 80+ best sales at HexClad, Macy's and Apple

Get great gifts for mom with these Mother's Day sales now available.

Mother's Day is just five days away and time is running out to find the best gifts for your mom. The good news is that there are still plenty of places to shop for premiere presents, whether they're meant for mom's wardrobe, her kitchen or anywhere else in her home. Don't worry about a lengthy search, as we've found the best Mother's Day sales you can still shop right now.

The best Mother's Day deals at Amazon

Finding a gift that's as special as your mom is no easy task. Luckily, we have the inside scoop on discounts on everything from Kate Spade purses and lululemon activewear to Pandora jewelry and Godiva chocolate. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Mother's Day 2023 deals on heartwarming gifts right now.

Top 5 Mother's Day 2023 deals

Mother's Day 2023 flower sales

Order your Mother's Day flowers today for big savings on roses, tulips and more.

1-800 Flowers: If you want to give your mom the best Mother's Day gift you can save up to 50% on gift sets for a limited time at 1-800 Flowers.

Bouqs: Treat your mom to a beautiful bouquet from Bouqs—use the code BOUQSDAY to get 30% off bouquets sitewide in time for Mother's Day.

From You Flowers: Show mom you care by sending her a custom flower arrangement. Shop roses, lilies, sunflowers and more and use coupon code AFF to enjoy 10% off sitewide.

The Sill: If your mom is more into plants than flowers, you can't go wrong with a potted plant from The Sill. Right now, you can save up to 20% and get free shipping on select plants in the sale section.

Story continues

Urbanstems: Shop flower subscription plans to get 20% off all stems with the code MDAY20 plus 30% off double bouquets.

Mother's Day 2023 chocolate sales

Score tasty discounts on Godiva chocolate and more ahead of Mother's Day.

1-800 Baskets: What's better than a candy bar? A whole basket of tasty treats from 1-800 Baskets, which you can get for 15% off with the code 15MOTHER available through Sunday, May 14.

Dylan's Candy Bar: Looking for chocolate and candy deals? Shop the sale section for discounts of up to 60% off on mouthwatering sweets.

Godiva: Give a sweet treat this year by shopping Godiva Mother's Day gifts with free standard shipping on orders of $40 or more with the code FREESHIP40. Get 15% off your first Godiva order when you enter your email address.

Goldbelly: Surprise mom with a sweet treat or savory meal from one of the restaurants or bakeries featured on Goldbelly. Plus, get $15 off your first order when you enter your email.

Mother's Day 2023 jewelry sales

Browse deals on necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

Baublebar: If you're shopping for a sentimental jewelry gift, a personalized bracelet or necklace could be a great option. Right now, you can save 20% on all bracelets with the code STACKING20.

Brilliant Earth: For a limited time, shop must-have Mother's Day jewelry and receive a free cultured pearl bracelet (a $125 value) with purchases over $1,000

Karma and Luck: For jewelry with a deeper meaning, Karma and Luck has all your shopping needs covered. Use code LOVEMOM to get 30% off sitewide.

Kendra Scott: Snag diamonds, pearls and timeless custom jewelry pieces for mom right now at Kendra Scott and enjoy two-day shipping for only $6.95 through today, May 9. Plus get 15% off your first purchase when you enter your email and zip code.

Mejuri: We love Mejuri jewelry and many of the brand's bestselling pieces ring up for less than $150. Shop must-have jewelry and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

Mint & Lily: For the cutest personalized necklaces, rings and bracelets, head to Mint & Lily and enjoy free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

Pandora: Head to Pandora and get a free bracelet (an $85 value) with purchases of $150 or more.

Zales: Shop Mother's Day specials for savings of up to 50% on stylish rings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

Mother's Day 2023 fashion and beauty sales

Stylish mamas will love these deals on clothing, accessories and beauty essentials.

Adidas: Fitness and style rarely go together as good as they do with Adidas. Right now, you can save up to 50% on rare sale items.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Treat mom to a new swimsuit for up to 50% off and scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Shop the clearance section for up to 60% off tops, jeans and more stylish spring essentials.

Ann Taylor: Looking for spring fashion pieces your mom will love? Head to Ann Taylor to save an extra 30% off sale styles and get free shipping on orders of $150 or more.

Banana Republic Factory: Looking for the perfect gift for the stylish mama in your life? Score savings of up to 60% on posh and preppy clothes right now.

Bombas: Bombas is a sock brand that gives back with every pair of socks purchased. The brand created a sock specifically for donating to homeless shelters (socks are the most requested item at most shelters). Right now, you can use coupon code COMFORT20 to snag 20% off your first Bombas order and give mom a thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

Coach: Looking for a cute handbag mom will love? Head to Coach and save 25% on select full-priced items when you use the code MY25 at checkout.

Coach Outlet: Shop Coach Outlet to score an extra 20% off on purses and handbags and get free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

Columbia: Looking for a present for your adventurous mom? Get 40% off select women's spring styles—including jackets, pants and boots—plus more deals by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

Glasses USA: If your mom needs a new pair of sunnies or reading glasses, GlassesUSA has you covered. Shop the brand's bestselling frames for 35% off and get free shipping plus lenses.

J.Crew: Jazz up your mom's summer wardrobe by shopping women's clothing and get an extra 30% off sale styles with coupon code SHOPSALE.

Kate Spade: Treat your mom with a cute new Kate Spade purse this Mother's Day. Head to Kate Spade to save 30% on your entire purchase of most-wanted styles sitewide.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your Mother's Day gift needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering up to 50% off everything, especially sleep essentials.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is on your mom's wish list this Mother's Day, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much section to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Loft: Take 30% off select full-priced tops, dresses and accessories during the brand's current sale.

Macy's: Help your mom find what she needs for the home by getting an extra 25% off select regular-priced, sale and clearance items for the home and beyond.

Madewell: Shop at Madewell to save big on trendy style at the brand's sale section.

Michael Kors: Find stylish Mother's Day gifts on a budget when you shop Michael Kors' extensive sale section. Save on crossbodies, totes, satchels and more when you use the code HELLOSUMMER to get 25% off your entire purchase.

Nike: For moms that love a good gym sesh, pick up sneakers, activewear and more at up to 40% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion from Nordstrom Made brands like Zella, BP. and more.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples this Mother's Day at Old Navy. Shop tons of styles from $8 and save as much as 50% on your entire online purchase for a limited time only.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop luxury clothes, jewelry pieces and beauty essentials for mom at Saks. Download the Saks app and use the code MAY23SF to get 15% off your next purchase.

Sephora: Add more essentials to your beauty collection by shopping the Sephora sale section for major discounts right now.

Target: Make mom's day with new spring dresses, bathing suits and more from Target. Shop women's apparel under $25, plus save on beauty products, home goods and more.

Tory Burch: Gift your mom a new purse or cute pair of sandals for less when you shop the Tory Burch sale section today.

Victoria's Secret: Spoil your mom with new pajamas, swimsuits and bras from Victoria's Secret. Shop pajama sets now available for 30% off and with free shipping orders of $75 or more.

Mother's Day 2023 home and kitchen sales

Treat your mom to new cookware from Staub for Mother's Day 2023.

Ashley Furniture: Shop rollbacks of up to 50% on best-selling furnishings right now.

Crowd Cow: For busy moms, the gift of grocery deliveries could be a dream come true. Sign her up for a Reviewed-approved Crowd Cow meat subscription, and get three pounds of Mishima Reserve Ground Wagyu for free in subscription boxes over $149.

Green Chef: Help your mom eat right this year with the help of Green Chef. One of our favorite meal kit delivery services, the outlet is offering $250 off the first five orders of new members.

HexClad: The makers of some of our favorite cookware sets are letting you save 30% on pot, pans and more kitchen essentials.

HSN: Shop tons of markdowns on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HSN2023 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order of $20 or more.

Keurig: Gift mom the ability to make barista-quality cappuccinos and macchiatos from the comfort of her own home by shopping Keurig's sale. Use coupon code LOVEMOM23 to save 25% off brewers through tomorrow, May 10, plus 15% off all pods, bags and cans of K-Cup coffee with the code BEVERAGE15.

KitchenAid: If mom loves to bake and cook, KitchenAid has the best tools for any dish. Shop the brand's Mother's Day sale and save $100 on select stand mixers.

Lowe's: Find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to update their homes by browsing markdowns at Lowe's Spring Savings event. Snag epic savings on everything from major appliances to outdoor essentials.

Our Place: If your mom loves to cook, Our Place is the place to shop. Save 25% on bundles of cookware and 20% on everything else.

Overstock: Save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses, home goods and so much more when you shop Overstock's Home & Outdoor Living sale today.

QVC: Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

Sam's Club: Make home shopping for your mom super convenient with a Sam's Club membership.

Snake River Farms: If you're cooking a special dinner for Mother's Day, add some savory chunks of beef from Snake River Farms. Add your email now and save $25 on orders over $149.

Solo Stove: Spruce up mom's patio with a smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove, now available for up to 35% off.

Sur La Table: Looking for a Mother's Day gift for moms who love cooking and baking? Shop the sale section at Sur La Table for markdowns of up to 25% on coffee essentials and 50% off everything else right now.

Tovala: Get a Tovala Smart Oven for just $99, $150 off the full $249 list price for a limited time and use our exclusive coupon code USATODAY at checkout to receive an extra $30 in meal credits!

Walmart: Shop deep discounts on kitchen items, home goods, patio furniture, smart tech and so much more today at Walmart.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home this Mother's Day 2023. Save big on furniture, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and especially outdoor entertaining essentials at Wayfair's Big Outdoor sale.

West Elm: Make your mom's home sparkle this Mother's Day by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm. Save up to 50% off items in the sale section and enjoy up to 15% on select clearance items with the code EXTRA15.

Mother's Day 2023 tech sales

Spoil your mom with a new Samsung smartphone this Mother's Day.

Amazon: Find Mother's Day deals on tech essentials and everything else today at Amazon. Save on laptops, headphones, home goods, clothing and so much more.

Apple: Does your mom love staying on top of all the latest tech trends? Head to Apple today to scoop a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for up to $630 off.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's sale section and daily deals for incredible price cuts on smart TVs, speakers, home appliances and more.

HP: For top-of-the-line tech check out HP's epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's weekly deals to save up to 66% now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including earbuds, Galaxy smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and more.

Mother's Day 2023 mattress and bedding sales

Cozy up with the best Mother's Day 2023 deals on mattresses and bedding.

Avocado: Sleep well on sustainable material with the Avocado Spring sale. Get two free pillows with purchases of select king and queen mattresses, or one free pillow with purchases of select twin and full mattresses with the coupon code FREEPILLOW.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's ongoing sale is a great place to shop. For a limited time, you can save $300 on top-rated Awara mattresses and score free sleep accessories with your purchase.

Brooklinen: Pick up a new set of cozy sheets mom will love and save 10% sitewide on your first order.

Brooklyn Bedding: Give mom the gift of rest this Mother's Day 2023. Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring sale and save 25% with coupon code SPRING25 through Thursday, May 11.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save 40% and get as much as $599 worth of free bed accessories with select mattress purchases during the Memorial Day VIP Preview.

Helix Sleep: Save 20% off sitewide and get two free pillows with select mattress purchases right now. To scoop the savings simply enter coupon code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites and right now you can get them for 33% off ahead of Mother's Day 2023 during the retailer's Mother's Day Sneak Peek sale.

Purple: Treat your mom to a good night's rest with Purple mattresses and adjustable bases for up to $800 off during this limited-time spring sale.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat your mom or grandma to a luxe resort-style mattress this Mother's Day and save up to $650 off through Thursday, May 11.

Tuft & Needle: If your mom prefers a foam mattress, Tuft & Needle has you covered. For a limited time, save up to $775 on mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more.

Mother's Day 2023 lifestyle sales

Head to Academy Sports + Outdoors for Mother's Day deals on bikes and other fitness essentials.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for the fitness mom in your life right now at Academy. Shop now to save up to 75% on tons of popular items, including hiking gear and bikes.

Cheryl's: Give your mom some sweet treats this holiday with a collection of cookies from Cheryl's. Now through Sunday, May 14, you can save 20% on all orders of $49.99 or more when you use code LUVMOM20 at checkout.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

Harry & David: Give your mom a gift that's both stylish and delicious with a Harry & David gift basket. Through Monday, May 15, the gift shopping site is letting shoppers get 20% off sitewide with the promo code TAKE20.

Masterclass: Your mom can learn a special new skill from some famous experts. All she needs is a membership to Masterclass, which is now available for up to 35% off.

Michaels: Creative moms will love unwrapping a fun new craft from Michaels. Save 20% on all regular-price purchases with coupon code DAILY23US.

Obé Fitness: Help your mom meet her fitness goals this year with a subscription to Obé Fitness, now available to new members for just $99 for their first year with coupon code MOVEMENT99 at checkout.

REI: Help your mom step outside with outdoor style and accessories from REI. Shop the clearance section for up to 50% off.

shopDisney: Is your mom a big Marvel, Pixar or Disney fan? Shop these shopDisney deals to save big on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

WeightWatchers: Help your mom eat smart with a membership to WeightWatchers. Through Sunday, May 14, newcomers can get the first three months for free.

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, May 14. Each year, Mother's Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday in May.

What are the best Mother's Day 2023 deals?

Some of the best Mother's Day 2023 deals you can shop right now include markdowns on flowers, jewelry, chocolate, fashion pieces and home goods. No matter what's on your mom's wish list this May, we found tons of deals that are sure to please. For impressive discounts on fresh flower arrangements, head to Bouqs and 1-800 Flowers. Meanwhile, for the best stylish savings you can shop massive markdowns today at Sephora, Kate Spade Surprise and lululemon.

How long do Mother's Day 2023 deals last?

Mother's Day 2023 deals are live right now and we expect to see several more last-chance discounts on jewelry, clothing, handbags, home goods and more in the days ahead. We anticipate markdowns to continue through the end of the day on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.

Where should I shop for Mother's Day 2023 deals?

If you're not sure where to shop for the best Mother's Day 2023 deals, we've got you covered. For tech savings, Best Buy is sure to have everything you need, while Amazon and Walmart are some of our favorite places to shop for gifts for every type of mom. Zales is one of our go-to places to shop for affordable jewelry and we love ordering plants and flower arrangements from Bouqs, The Sill and 1-800 Flowers.

