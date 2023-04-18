Mother's Day 2023 is on the way—shop 75+ best sales at Amazon, Sephora and KitchenAid

Shop the best Mother's Day 2023 sales available now.

We're getting closer and closer to Mother's Day 2023, which means it is about time to shop for a great gift. Whether your matriarch likes an extra touch of beauty, a powerful kitchen tool or some healthy meals, you can find it all at wallet-friendly prices. You don't have to look far, as we've found the best Mother's Day sales to shop right now.

The best Mother's Day deals at Amazon

Finding a gift that's as special as your mom is no easy task. Luckily, we have the inside scoop on discounts on everything from Kate Spade purses and lululemon activewear to Pandora jewelry and Godiva chocolate. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Mother's Day 2023 deals on heartwarming gifts right now.

Top 5 Mother's Day 2023 deals

►Tory Burch sale: Save up to 50% on sandals, swimsuits, dresses and more for summer 2023

Mother's Day 2023 flower sales

Order your Mother's Day flowers today for big savings on roses, tulips and more.

1-800 Flowers: If you want to give your mom an early Mother's Day gift you can save up to 30% on tulips and other spring arrangements for a limited time at 1-800 Flowers.

Bouqs: Treat your mom to a beautiful bouquet from Bouqs—use the code EARLYBIRD for 20% off your Mother's Day order and $10 off shipping when you set up an account.

From You Flowers: Show mom you care by sending her a custom flower arrangement. Shop roses, lilies, sunflowers and more and use coupon code AFF to enjoy 10% off sitewide.

The Sill: If your mom is more into plants than flowers, you can't go wrong with a potted plant from The Sill. Right now, you can save up to 20% and get free shipping on select plants in the sale section.

Urbanstems: Shop flower subscription plans and enjoy 30% off and free delivery on all your flowers.

Mother's Day 2023 chocolate sales

Score tasty discounts on Godiva chocolate and more ahead of Mother's Day.

Dylan's Candy Bar: Looking for chocolate and candy deals? Shop the sale section for discounts on mouthwatering sweets and enjoy free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Godiva: Get 15% off your first Godiva order when you enter your email address. Plus, use coupon code FREESHIP40 for free shipping on all orders of $40 or more.

Goldbelly: Surprise mom with a sweet treat or savory meal from one of the restaurants or bakeries featured on Goldbelly. Plus, get 20% off your first order when you enter your email.

Mother's Day 2023 jewelry sales

Browse deals on necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

Baublebar: If you're shopping for a sentimental jewelry gift, a personalized bracelet or necklace could be a great option. Right now, you can save 20% on select bracelets with the coupon code STACKINGG20. You can also take 20% off items in the Ready to Ship Gifts Collection with the code GIFT20.

Brilliant Earth: For a limited time, shop must-have Mother's Day jewelry and receive a free pair of diamond earrings (a $300 value!) with purchases of $1,000 or more.

Karma and Luck: For jewelry with a deeper meaning, Karma and Luck has all your shopping needs covered. Use code EMPOWER to score 20% off items in the featured collection right now.

Kendra Scott: Snag diamonds, pearls and timeless custom jewelry pieces for mom right now at Kendra Scott and enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Mejuri: We love Mejuri jewelry and many of the brand's best-selling pieces ring up for less than $150. Shop must-have jewelry and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

Mint & Lily: For the cutest personalized necklaces, rings and bracelets, head to Mint & Lily and enjoy free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

Pandora: Head to Pandora and save up to 30% when you choose one bracelet and three charms for mom.

Zales: Shop Mother's Day specials for savings of up to 50% on stylish rings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

Mother's Day 2023 fashion and beauty sales

Stylish mamas will love these deals on clothing, accessories and beauty essentials.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Treat mom to a new swimsuit for up to 40% off and scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more. You can also get an extra 30% off your purchase when you get Aerie and American Eagle products.

American Eagle: Score 25% off swimsuits and shorts and get up to 60% off everything else for a limited time.

Ann Taylor: Looking for spring fashion pieces your mom will love? Head to Ann Taylor to save up to 40% on sale styles plus 30% off full-priced shoes and accessories to give mom a chic wardrobe refresh on a budget.

Banana Republic Factory: Looking for the perfect gift for the stylish mama in your life? Score savings of up to 70% on posh and preppy clothes right now.

Bombas: Bombas is a sock brand that gives back with every pair of socks purchased. The brand created a sock specifically for donating to homeless shelters (socks are the most requested item at most shelters). Right now, you can use coupon code COMFORT20 to snag 20% off your first Bombas order and give mom a thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

Coach: Looking for a cute handbag mom will love? Head to Coach and get $15 off your order of $150 or more when you sign up for text messages today.

Coach Outlet: Shop Coach Outlet to score up to 70% on purses and handbags and get free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

Columbia: Looking for a present for your adventurous mom? Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

Glasses USA: If your mom needs a new pair of sunnies or reading glasses, GlassesUSA has you covered. Shop the brand's best-selling frames for 30% off and get free shipping on that purchase with the code SAVE30.

J.Crew: Jazz up your mom's summer wardrobe by shopping women's clothing for 30% off with the code SHOPNOW and get an extra 60% off sale styles with coupon code SALEONSALE.

Kate Spade: Treat your mom with a cute new Kate Spade purse this Mother's Day. Head to Kate Spade to save big on tons of most-wanted styles in the retailer's extensive sale section.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your Mother's Day gift needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering 60% off everything and free shipping, too.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is on your mom's wish list this Mother's Day, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much section to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Loft: Take 50% off select tops, dresses and accessories during the brand's ongoing Mid-Season sale.

Macy's: For a limited time, Macy’s shoppers can save up to 65% on shoes and handbags through tonight, April 18.

Madewell: Shop at Madewell to get an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more and 30% off sale styles of $200 or more when you enter the coupon code FULLBLOOM at checkout.

Michael Kors: Find stylish Mother's Day gifts on a budget when you shop Michael Kors' extensive sale section. Save on crossbodies, totes, satchels and more.

Nike: For moms that love a good gym sesh, pick up sneakers, activewear and more at up to 40% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion from Nordstrom Made brands like Zella, BP. and more.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples this Mother's Day at Old Navy. Shop tons of styles from $8 and save as much as 50% on your entire online purchase for a limited time only.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop luxury clothes, jewelry pieces and beauty essentials for mom at Saks. Use coupon code TYAPR23SF to snag 10% off your beauty purchases, plus save up to 40% on new style markdowns.

Sephora: Add more essentials to your beauty collection by shopping the Sephora Savings Event. Through Monday, April 24, all Sephora Collection products are 30% off both in-store and online. You can also save up to 20%, depending on your membership tier, on almost all other beauty brands.

Target: Make mom's day with new spring dresses, bathing suits and more from Target. Shop women's apparel under $25, plus save on beauty products, home goods and more.

Tory Burch: Gift your mom a new purse or cute pair of sandals for less when you shop the Tory Burch sale section today.

Victoria's Secret: Spoil your mom with new pajamas, swimsuits and bras from Victoria's Secret. Shop the Big Spring sale now to save as much as 60% on select items.

Mother's Day 2023 home and kitchen sales

Treat your mom to new cookware from Staub for Mother's Day 2023.

Ashley Furniture: Shop huge rollbacks on best-selling furnishings and save 30% on select designer picks right now.

Crowd Cow: For busy moms, the gift of grocery deliveries could be a dream come true. Sign her up for a Reviewed-approved Crowd Cow meat subscription, and get three pounds of Mishima Reserve Ground Wagyu for free.

HSN: Shop tons of markdowns on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HSN2023 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order of $20 or more.

Keurig: Gift mom the ability to make barista-quality cappuccinos and macchiatos from the comfort of her own home by shopping Keurig's sale. Use coupon code APRILBREWS20 at checkout to score 20% off brewers and accessories through Monday, April 24.

KitchenAid: If mom loves to bake and cook, KitchenAid has the best tools for any dish. Shop the brand's sale section for major savings on appliances for the countertop and beyond.

Lowe's: Find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to garden by browsing markdowns at Lowe's SpringFest 2023 sale. Snag epic savings on everything from paint to outdoor essentials.

Our Place: If your mom loves to cook, Our Place is the place to shop. Save on the cult-favorite Always Pan and other top-notch kitchen items today.

Overstock: Save big on outdoor furnishings, mattresses, home goods and so much more when you shop Overstock's Spring Black Friday sale today.

QVC: Shop the retailer's Friends and Family sale to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces ahead of Mother's Day 2023. If you're new to QVC, use the code FRIEND to save $10 on your first order.

Sam's Club: Make home shopping for your mom super convenient with a Sam's Club membership. Through tomorrow, April 19, newcomers to this bulk shopping site can join for as little as $10 the first year.

Snake River Farms: If you're cooking a special dinner for Mother's Day, add some savory chunks of beef from Snake River Farms. Right now, you can shop the food delivery service's Butcher's Picks for 10% off.

Solo Stove: Spruce up mom's patio with a smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove. Save $190 on the Bonfire and Stand 2.0 bundle and enjoy tons of other hot Mother's Day markdowns.

Sur La Table: Looking for a Mother's Day gift for moms who love cooking and baking? Shop the sale section at Sur La Table for markdowns of up to 50% right now.

Tovala: Get a Tovala Smart Oven for just $99, $150 off the full $249 list price for a limited time and use our exclusive coupon code USATODAY at checkout to receive an extra $30 in meal credits!

Walmart: Shop deep discounts on kitchen items, home goods, patio furniture, smart tech and so much more today at Walmart.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home this Mother's Day 2023. Save big on furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your mom's home sparkle this Mother's Day by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm. Save up to 50% off items in the sale section and enjoy up to 30% off outdoor must-haves right now.

Mother's Day 2023 tech sales

Spoil your mom with a new Samsung smartphone this Mother's Day.

Amazon: Find early Mother's Day deals on tech essentials and everything else today at Amazon. Save on laptops, headphones, home goods, clothing and so much more.

Apple: Does your mom love staying on top of all the latest tech trends? Head to Apple today to scoop a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for up to $600 off.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's sale section and daily deals for incredible price cuts on smart TVs, speakers, home appliances and more.

HP: For top-of-the-line tech check out HP's epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's Spring sale to save up to 70% now.

Samsung: Shop steep savings on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including earbuds, Galaxy smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and more.

Mother's Day 2023 mattress and bedding sales

Cozy up with the best Mother's Day 2023 deals on mattresses and bedding.

Avocado: Use coupon code EARTH to save up to $880 on cozy, organic mattresses from Avocado. Plus, enjoy 15% off the brand's collection of organic yoga products, too.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's ongoing sale is a great place to shop. For a limited time, you can save $300 on top-rated Awara mattresses and score free sleep accessories with your purchase.

Brooklinen: Pick up a new set of cozy sheets mom will love and save 15% on your first Brooklinen purchase.

Brooklyn Bedding: Give mom the gift of rest this Mother's Day 2023. Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Big Spring Refresh sale and save 25% with coupon code REFRESH25.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save 33% and get as much as $479 worth of free bed accessories with select mattress purchases during the Spring Fling sale.

Helix Sleep: Save 20% off sitewide and get two free pillows with select mattress purchases right now. To scoop the savings simply enter coupon code SPRINGSALE20 at checkout.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for 33% off ahead of Mother's Day 2023 during the retailer's Sweet Dreams sale.

Purple: Treat your mom to a good night's rest with Purple mattresses and adjustable bases for up to $800 off during this limited-time spring sale.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat your mom or grandma to a luxe resort-style mattress this Mother's Day and save up to $600 through Thursday, April 20.

Mother's Day 2023 lifestyle sales

Head to Academy Sports + Outdoors for Mother's Day deals on bikes and other fitness essentials.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for the fitness mom in your life right now at Academy. Shop now to save up to 65% on tons of popular items, including hiking gear, clearing and bikes.

Chewy: Treat your favorite four-legged friend to new toys or treats for less right now when you shop deals on dog and cat products at Chewy.

Michaels: Creative moms will love unwrapping a fun new craft from Michaels. Save 30% on all regular-price purchases with coupon code MIKSAVE3045.

REI: If your mom likes to pedal through the spring, REI can give her the right set of wheels. Through Monday, April 24, the outdoor retailer is hosting its Spring Bike sale with up to 30% off bikes and biking accessories.

shopDisney: Is your mom a big Marvel, Pixar or Disney fan? Shop these shopDisney deals to save big on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

WeightWatchers: Help your mom eat smart with a membership to WeightWatchers. Through Monday, May 1, newcomers can join for six months and get the first three months for free.

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, May 14. Each year, Mother's Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday in May.

What are the best Mother's Day 2023 deals?

Some of the best Mother's Day 2023 deals you can shop right now include markdowns on flowers, jewelry, chocolate, fashion pieces and home goods. No matter what's on your mom's wish list this May, we found tons of deals that are sure to please. For impressive discounts on fresh flower arrangements, head to Bouqs and 1-800 Flowers. Meanwhile, for the best stylish savings you can shop massive markdowns today at Zales, Anthropologie, Kate Spade Surprise and lululemon.

How long do Mother's Day 2023 deals last?

The first Mother's Day 2023 deals are live right now and we expect to see several more discounts on jewelry, clothing, handbags, home goods and more in the days and weeks ahead. Although exact end dates have yet to be announced for many of the best Mother's Day 2023 sales, we anticipate markdowns to continue through the end of the day on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.

Where should I shop for Mother's Day 2023 deals?

If you're not sure where to shop for the best Mother's Day 2023 deals, we've got you covered. For tech savings, Best Buy is sure to have everything you need, while Amazon and Walmart are some of our favorite places to shop for gifts for every type of mom. Zales is one of our go-to places to shop for affordable jewelry and we love ordering plants and flower arrangements from Bouqs, The Sill and 1-800 Flowers.

