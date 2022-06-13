U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Motion Control Market to Reach USD 25,483.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Need for Industrial Robots by Manufacturers to Boost Motion Control Market Growth

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Motion Control Market Analysis by Component (Actuators & Mechanical Systems, Motion Controllers, Electric Drives, AC Motors, Sensors & Feedback Devices, and Others), Technology, Application (Inspection, Material Handling, Packaging, Robotics, and Others), Industry - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 25,483.6 Million by 2030, registering an 6.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Motion Control Market Overview

The integration of motion control with HMI and PLC devices will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. This combination of functions is driving the HMI-PLC combo units’ growth. PLCs have a basic interface, whereas HMIs have evolved to include a few basic control capabilities. In traditional machine control, separate HMI & PLC units were used. HMI-PLC units integrate two industrially toughened devices to a single housing. The majority of the HMI-PLC combination systems comprise essential functions like charting, data logging, trend monitoring, and setting alerts in addition to many control capabilities. They can even function like a web server.

Motion Control Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 25,483.6 Million (2030)

CAGR

6.4% (2021-2030)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Component, Technology and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Abb Group, Siemens Ag, Emerson Electric Co, Schneider Electric Se, Rockwell Automation Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Mks Instruments Inc., Motion Control Corporation, Estun Automation Co., Ltd, Amtek.Inc., Powertec Industrial Motors, Inc., Dover Motion, Omron Corporation and Delta Electronics

Key Market Opportunities

Integration with HMI and PLC Devices to offer Robust Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Growing Need for Industrial Robots by Manufacturers to Boost Motion Control Market Growth

Drivers 
Growing Need for Industrial Robots by Manufacturers to Boost Market Growth 

The growing need for industrial robots by manufacturers will boost market growth over the forecast period. The use of robotics in manufacturing facilities has grown significantly. They are used for material handling, processing, assembly, and inspection. Most motion control solutions are used in robotics to ensure proper functionality. Industrial robots are in high demand because they help to reduce the complexity of the manufacturing processes. All industrial robots have some type of motion control that helps them perform better, save money, and perform new functions in manufacturing processes. Assembling, packaging, picking as well as placing, and palletizing are all tasks performed by industrial robots. To carry out such tasks, motion controllers should be linked to the robot controller. Electronic components like servo motors, DC motors, and motion controllers are frequently used in robot motion control.

High Maintenance and Replacement Cost to act as Market Restraint 

The high maintenance and replacement cost of the motion control systems may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Motion Control Market Segments

The global motion control market is bifurcated based on application, technology, and component.

By component, motion controllers will lead the market over the forecast period.

By technology, electromechanical actuation will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the motion control market is segmented into robotics, packaging, material handling, inspection, and others.

By industry, automotive will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Motion Control Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Spearhead Motion Control Market 
The APAC region will spearhead the motion control market over the forecast period. The growing automation activities in different industries, such as the use of customized robots for various applications, increasing growth in the machine tool production, & other sectors associated with the production both of automobiles and smartphones, such as electronics assembly & semiconductor machinery, are some of the factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific motion control products market. In Asia Pacific, the major motion control markets include China, Japan, & India. These countries have a sizable market and plenty of room to grow in the industry. Yaskawa Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), are some of the key players in the Asia Pacific motion control market.

The countries within the APAC market considered in the study have a large number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). However, the manufacturing industries in the region suffered during the COVID-19 outbreak. Low product demand and social distancing norms have forced the industry players in limiting production. Furthermore, product export restrictions had resulted in a decrease in motion control products sale. Because neighbouring countries are linked through trade and supply chains, the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 had a negative impact on the entire region. The Asia-Pacific motion control market is dominated by the rise in safety-enabled productivity in industries as a result of stringent safety rules that are imposed by governments.

As automation becomes more prevalent in the region's end-user industries, APAC is emerging as a key manufacturer of safety motion control devices. The region's increased adoption of advanced tools is primarily due to growing energy concerns, and as a result, most companies are motivated in investing in the machine safety devices, which will drive the growth market. The region is also a big manufacturing center for a variety of global markets, and automation is a must in these facilities.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Motion Control Market 

The growth of the motion control market in North America is primarily driven by a number of factors, including increased adoption of innovative technologies in the auto industry, increased government spending on the defense and aerospace sector, and rapid innovations in the medical device manufacturing industry. The United States is the leading market for motion control products due to the presence of major players like Rockwell Automation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Dover Motion, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., and Moog Inc.

COVID-19 Analysis 
COVID-19 has possessed a significant effect on the worldwide economy and every industry worldwide. This is primarily due to global supply chain disruptions. The worldwide economy has shrunk as a result of a sharp drop in product demand. Outbreaks appear in being exacerbated by a lack of raw materials, which has limited overall industry production. The main causes of the production decline are falling exports & supply chain disruptions. COVID-19 has an impact on the global motion control market. As a result, the year-over-year growth rate for the year 2020 is lower than that of 2019.

Motion Control Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Motion Control Market Covered are:

  • Abb Group

  • Siemens Ag

  • Emerson Electric Co

  • Schneider Electric Se

  • Rockwell Automation Inc

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Stmicroelectronics

  • Mks Instruments Inc.

  • Motion Control Corporation

  • Estun Automation Co. Ltd

  • Amtek.Inc.

  • Powertec Industrial Motors Inc.

  • Dover Motion

  • Omron Corporation

  • Delta Electronics

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

