U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.37
    +31.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,471.27
    +134.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,916.12
    +136.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    +14.87 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.90
    -2.44 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    -0.0240 (-0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6370
    +0.6380 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,832.79
    -641.92 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.10
    -5.19 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.53
    +27.62 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Motion Control Market size worth $ 23.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Growing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems are a few of the primary factors driving the Motion Control Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Motion Control Market" By End-Users (Aerospace And Defense, Automotive), By Component (Actuators And Mechanical Systems, Ac Drives), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Motion Control Market size was valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid= 5433

Browse in-depth TOC on "Motion Control Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Motion Control Market Overview

The Motion Control Market is anticipated to grow within the forecast period due to driving factors like billowing demand for industrial robots within the producing method, including the adoption of machine-driven processes for manufacturing plant automation. However, the high value related to replacement and maintenance might impede the expansion of the Motion Control Market throughout the forecast period. The use of AI has multiplied at a major rate in producing facilities. They are deployed for material handling, process operations, and assembly & scrutiny. AI makes use of the many motion control solutions for correct practicality. The demand for industrial robots is growing as they assist in reducing the quality of production processes.

All industrial robots are equipped with some style of motion management, that helps increase their performance, cut back value, and conduct new functionalities in producing processes. Industrial robots perform numerous functions like grouping, packaging, choosing and inserting, and palletizing. To perform such functions, the motion controller should be interfaced with the golem controller. Electronic elements like DC motors, servo motors, and motion management lets usually play a major role in golem motion control. Many elements are needed to style a motion system, which directly impacts the price of replacement and maintenance of a machine. The additional styles of elements, the dearer is the spare stock list. Some motors have physical contact with a switch due to their cost is high. However, the advantages related to the implementation of motion control for automation so much outweigh these limitations.

Key Developments

  • In February 2022 Siemens launched a Simatic Drive Controller for CPUs. This new controller combines a Simatic S7-1500 controller with motion control technology and safety functionality with a Sinamics S120 drive control in one device, thereby saving space.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Moog Inc., Yaskawa Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, Mitsubishi Electric, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Motion Control Market On the basis of End-Users, Component, and Geography.

  • Motion Control Market, By End-Users

  • Motion Control Market, By Component

  • Motion Control Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Linear Motion System Market By Component (Actuator, Ball Screws, Linear Guide, Linear Motors), By Industry (Semiconductors & Electronics, Machining Tools, Food & Beverages), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Control Systems Market By Component (HMI, Industrial Robots, Control Valves), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Chemical, Food and Beverage), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Warehouse Robotics Market By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots), By Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System), By Application (E-commerce, Automotive), By Function (Transportation, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Programmable Multi-Axis Motion Controller Market By Product (Stand-alone Multi-axis Motion Controller, Bus-Type Multi-axis Motion Controller), By Application (Machine Tools, Semiconductor Equipment, Packaging and Labeling Machinery, Material Handling Equipment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Weigh-In-Motion Systems: Real life specimen of butterfly effect

Visualize Motion Control Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motion-control-market-size-worth--23-2-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-5-cagr-verified-market-research-301604979.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today. With WTI crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel as recently as mid-June, concerns over rising interest rates and a potential U.S. […]

  • EV startup Fisker explores higher production in 2023, U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing would make certain vehicle models eligible for a tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes. Demand for electric vehicles has surged as countries worldwide chase cleaner transport options and seek to achieve net-zero carbon emissions targets to tackle climate change. Production of the Ocean sports utility vehicle (SUV) is slated to begin this November at contract manufacturer Magna International's Austrian unit.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • Ethereum Merge may be ahead of schedule

    Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) — known as “the Merge” — could be running ahead of schedule to occur on Sept. 15 or 16, according to Ethereum educator and cybersecurity professional Anthony Sassano. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its upcoming ‘Merge’ will be well worth the wait Fast facts […]

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think

    Like the telecom industry's other two stalwarts, it wasn't ready for this new competition that didn't exist a few years ago.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Maxar's newest imaging satellites hit another delay even as company lands new contract

    Here's when the Colorado aerospace company's important new satellites are now expected to lift off.

  • Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power

    U.S. gas futures jumped about 8% on Thursday on talk of increased gas flows to the Freeport LNG plant, a drop in gas output and forecasts for more demand for the fuel over the next two weeks than previously expected. Freeport LNG started to pull in small amounts of pipeline gas to feed a power plant that sold electricity to the Texas grid in mid-July. Meanwhile, Freeport LNG retracted the force majeure it initially declared after the explosion in June, a development that could cost its buyers billions of dollars in losses.

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]

  • Petrobras Cuts Refinery Diesel Prices Again, Puts Amazon Basin Potash Rights On Sale

    Brazilian state-run Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR), also known as Petrobras, will lower refinery gate diesel prices by almost 4% from today, marking the second cut in a week after a drop in international prices. The company said it would cut diesel prices to 5.19 reais ($1.01) from 5.41 reais, while gasoline prices were kept unchanged. The oil giant had already lowered diesel prices by 3% last week, the first time in more than a year. Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR), also known as Petr

  • Illumina Stock Drops as Gene Sequencer’s Results Fall Short

    The San Diego company slashed its forecast for revenue growth in 2022 to between 4% and 5% from 14% to 16%.

  • Shell working to fix leak that halted Gulf of Mexico oil output

    Shell said Thursday it halted activity at several of its offshore oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to leaky pipelines, but said it expects to have the pipelines fixed by Friday.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price surged 10% on Aug. 10 after the video game engine developer posted its second-quarter report. Another 64% came from its Operate Solutions business, which provides additional multiplayer, monetization, and advertising features for developers.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Will Your 401(k) Rollover Count as an IRA Contribution?

    If you have an old 401(k) at work, you might decide to roll it over to an individual retirement account (IRA). But does 401(k) rollover count as IRA contribution? The good news is that rolling money from a 401(k) into … Continue reading → The post Does 401(k) Rollover Count as IRA Contribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.