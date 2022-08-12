Motion Control Market size worth $ 23.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems are a few of the primary factors driving the Motion Control Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Motion Control Market" By End-Users (Aerospace And Defense, Automotive), By Component (Actuators And Mechanical Systems, Ac Drives), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Motion Control Market size was valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Motion Control Market Overview

The Motion Control Market is anticipated to grow within the forecast period due to driving factors like billowing demand for industrial robots within the producing method, including the adoption of machine-driven processes for manufacturing plant automation. However, the high value related to replacement and maintenance might impede the expansion of the Motion Control Market throughout the forecast period. The use of AI has multiplied at a major rate in producing facilities. They are deployed for material handling, process operations, and assembly & scrutiny. AI makes use of the many motion control solutions for correct practicality. The demand for industrial robots is growing as they assist in reducing the quality of production processes.

All industrial robots are equipped with some style of motion management, that helps increase their performance, cut back value, and conduct new functionalities in producing processes. Industrial robots perform numerous functions like grouping, packaging, choosing and inserting, and palletizing. To perform such functions, the motion controller should be interfaced with the golem controller. Electronic elements like DC motors, servo motors, and motion management lets usually play a major role in golem motion control. Many elements are needed to style a motion system, which directly impacts the price of replacement and maintenance of a machine. The additional styles of elements, the dearer is the spare stock list. Some motors have physical contact with a switch due to their cost is high. However, the advantages related to the implementation of motion control for automation so much outweigh these limitations.

Key Developments

In February 2022 Siemens launched a Simatic Drive Controller for CPUs. This new controller combines a Simatic S7-1500 controller with motion control technology and safety functionality with a Sinamics S120 drive control in one device, thereby saving space.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Moog Inc., Yaskawa Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, Mitsubishi Electric, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Motion Control Market On the basis of End-Users, Component, and Geography.

Motion Control Market, By End-Users

Motion Control Market, By Component

Motion Control Market, by Geography

