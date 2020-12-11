U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

In&motion raises $12 million for its wearable airbag systems

Romain Dillet
·1 min read

French startup In&motion has raised a $12 million (€10 million) funding round led by Upfront Ventures with 360 Capital also participating. The company has been working on wearable airbag systems for motorbikes.

Integrated in a vest, the airbag is completely autonomous and can detect crashes in 60 milliseconds. The company has worked on a device called the In&box that analyzes movements in real time. Thanks to different sensors, the device can determine when it’s time to activate the airbag.

In&motion has worked on different profiles for different types of activities. For instance, if you’re riding a motorcycle on a MotoGP track, chances are you’re going to move faster and change your trajectory quite often. You can choose between traditional motorcycle riding, track and off-road.

Professional racers are also increasingly using airbag systems. In addition to MotoGP racers, participants in the 2021 Dakar Rallye will have to use airbags.

The go-to-market strategy is interesting as the startup isn’t selling its system directly to end users. In&motion has partnered with existing motorcycle brands so that they can integrate the system in some vests. This way, In&motion doesn’t have to build out a network of resellers from scratch. So far, the company has sold tens of thousands of systems.

There’s also a subscription component with unlimited warranty and the ability to replace the In&box device with a new model after three years.

With today’s funding round, the company wants to expand beyond its home country with a focus on Germany and the U.S. The company plans to double the size of its team.

Image Credits: In&motion

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks

    Jim Cramer recommended Thursday that investors trim their exposure to auto-related special purpose acquisition company stocks, CNBC reported.What Happened: The host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show termed the stocks of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), and SPACs of Arrival and Canoo as speculative."These stocks have gotten out of control, so I'm begging you to take something off the table," urged the former hedge fund manager.Cramer asked investors to be responsible speculators. "Speculative stocks can get overheated, which is why it's important to take profits while you have them," he advised.Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager has endorsed the four electric vehicle startups which are taking the SPAC route since October, noted CNBC.He recommended the Bill Gates and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-backed QuantumScape in late October, which merged with Kensington Capital to go public.A week ago he recommended Luminar and said the stock was a Buy at $15. The autonomous vehicle sensor company went public through a SPAC earlier this month. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS)-backed Arrival, a U.K.-based EV maker specializing in microfactories, plans to go public through a merger with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). Cramer had recommended the SPAC stock last week at $17.50.Cramer also recommended Canoo Holdings Ltd, a California-based EV startup, set to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: HCAC). The stock was termed a Buy by Cramer last Friday at $15.64."You can always get back in at lower levels, and I'm very confident that lower prices could be in the cards," Cramer recommends to investors.Price Action: On Thursday, QuantumScape shares closed 1.96% higher at $76.61. Luminar Technologies shares closed 7.45% lower at $34.17 extending the fall in the after-hours session by almost 7% to $31.78.CIIG Merger shares fell 1.63% to $31.38 in the regular session. On the same day, Hennessy Capital shares closed 10% higher at $22 and fell 6.82% to $20.50 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • Dow Jones Falls As FDA Panel Recommends Pfizer Vaccine; Nio Tumbles On Share Offering, While Tesla Downgraded

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 150 points Friday amid FDA coronavirus vaccine news. Nio tumbled on a share offering.

  • Citigroup Execs Tried to ‘Lessen the Pain’ of $900 Million Error

    (Bloomberg) -- Two days after one of his employees mistakenly approved a $900 million payment to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders, Citigroup Inc. executive Vincent Farrell was looking to report some good news about the bank’s recovery effort.“Quick update, just crossed the 100MM mark,” Farrell, head of North American loan operations, said in an instant message to his boss.“Good,” Brendan Zeigon, who oversees global loan operations and credit risk management services, messaged back. “I would love to get to 200.”The two were in a fix. An executive was “on a war path” over the error -- one of the biggest in the industry in recent memory -- which happened as Citigroup was trying to make a periodic interest payment. Instead the bank wound up sending the creditors the full amount they were owed, more than 100 times what it intended to distribute. And, as administrative agent on the loan, it had come out of its own pocket.Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for Citigroup, declined to comment.‘Lessen the Pain’The chats were included as exhibits in a trial this week over Citigroup’s efforts to recover the funds, of which it has gotten back about $390 million. It has sued 10 asset managers for creditors that are hanging on to $508 million. The messages shed light on the internal tensions that roiled one of the world’s most important financial institutions in the days after it watched almost a billion dollars fly out the door.The transfer was wired on Aug. 11. By late afternoon on Aug. 13, Farrell and Zeigon still seemed hopeful they’d be able to reclaim most of the money.“Well 15% back on day 1 is good ish,” Zeigon said. “Let’s hope to get 50% by tomorrow..will lessen the pain for you and i.”Read More: Citi’s $900 Million Misfire Happened During Software SwitchCitigroup made the error despite an approval process known inside the bank as “six eyes,” under which three people must be involved in reviewing and executing wire transfers that originate in the asset-based transitional finance group. The final set of eyes on the Revlon transfer was Vinny Fratta, a senior manager in global loan operations who reports to Farrell. Fratta testified that the payment was the result of “human error, and that I was one of the humans responsible for the error.”‘What Would It Take?’When asked whether he had been involved in talks about Fratta’s employment status since the error, Farrell told the court on Wednesday that he had taken part in discussions about Fratta’s performance. Asked if Citigroup was holding off on firing Fratta until after the trial, he said he didn’t know.“It would be good to get at least half back by tomorrow,” Zeigon reiterated in the chat on Aug. 13. “We should get as many people hitting phones as needed.”But by the next day, the outlook hadn’t improved. The funds were digging in, an administrator told Fratta in an email.“They’ve pretty much said they aren’t returning at this time because they aren’t positive it was an error,” he said.In a reply noting that the bank had alerted the lenders to the mistake and that the Wall Street Journal had called it that, too, Fratta asked: “What would it take for them to be positive that it was an error?”Read MoreBank Error in Your Favor: Citi’s Fight to Reclaim $900 MillionQuickTake: ‘Unjust Enrichment’ and Citi’s $900 Million MistakeRevlon Lenders Allege Default With Debt Deal Nearing CloseFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaxart’s 2,000% Rally on Vaccine Pill Leaves Bears on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaxart Inc.’s more than 2,000% rally this year on the promise of an oral Covid-19 vaccine has left the bears betting against it in rough waters. And time will tell if short sellers get a reprieve with clinical data due next month on how well Vaxart’s pill works.“Most of us associate vaccines with needles,” said Andrei Floroiu, the biotech company’s chief executive officer. “An oral vaccine would be the holy grail.”However, some on Wall Street are getting increasingly skeptical about how runner-up vaccine candidates may take a piece of the market as Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE begin rolling out their own shot with Moderna Inc. likely to soon follow.It has already been a rollercoaster ride for Vaxart’s stock, which hit a four-year high in mid-July, only later to be whiplashed after comments about the company’s involvement in Operation Warp Speed were scrutinized as potentially overstated, triggering a Justice Department investigation.Over the summer, several vaccines -- including Vaxart’s -- were picked to be tested in monkeys under the auspices of the U.S. government. Vaxart has yet to see any data from the program, and Warp Speed hasn’t pressed forward with talks for supplies, Floroiu said.So far, Vaxart has no government contracts but talks on strategic partnerships in places like India and Mexico picked up after the company kicked off its Phase 1 trial in October, Floroiu said. The company is targeting the start of a mid-stage study in the first quarter and plans to enroll patients inside and outside of the U.S.“We’re obviously not going to be in the first wave of vaccines” but “not all Americans will get vaccinated in 2021,” he said.“If the data look good, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be funded by our government, as well as other governments,” he said. Floroiu declined to comment on the ongoing probe.Short BetsFor new short sellers looking to take a gamble against the company ahead of the results, the window is quickly closing, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of analytics firm S3 Partners.Bearish bets placed since July have yielded $60 million in mark-to-market profits, according to Dusaniwsky. But it’s a two-part story. Short bets from Jan. 1 to July 14 left the bears down $77 million.“Shorts may be smiling right now, but due to lack of stock borrow availability there will not be much more short selling in the stock going forward,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview. “There are less than two million shares available to borrow on the Street at the moment, and the supply is getting thinner on a daily basis.”Vaxart short bets stood at more than $230 million, or about 29% of the California-based company’s float, on Thursday. The borrow fee is 21% and may be about to go higher, according to Dusaniwsky.“If short selling demand continues at this recent pace we can expect stock borrow rates to climb toward the 30% fee level, taking an even larger bite out of a short seller’s expected Alpha,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Mnuchin Would Not Have Made $700M Loan To YRC

    In a largely uncontentious commission hearing Thursday over the national security loan program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the $700 million loan made to less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) was "risky" and one that he would have not made.Facing questions from the oversight commission tasked with monitoring the distribution of federal loans established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Mnuchin said he was encouraged by members of Congress to take losses on the loans as the program's intent was to address an immediate liquidity crisis. He said some of the lending programs afforded under the act were done with the analysis that they would lose money.Referring to his former banking and lending days, Mnuchin said, "If my bank had been underwriting this loan, we would have not made this loan."National security designation The point of the hearing was to examine loans to "businesses critical to maintaining national security," a subtitle in the legislation that allotted $17 billion in federal money for companies fitting the designation. Mnuchin said he collaborated with the Department of Defense to establish the criteria for such companies, but it was ultimately former Defense Secretary Mark Esper who recommended and certified YRC met the standard.In prior oversight reports, the commission has called into question YRC's designation as such a company. YRC provides 68% of the Defense Department's LTL services hauling food, electronics and other supplies domestically for the military, a task commission members have suggested could be done by other carriers.Mnuchin referred the commission to the Defense Department for further clarity on the designation as it made the decision.The Defense Department was also invited to testify at the hearing, but stated it was unable to attend. The commission plans to hold a separate hearing for the Defense Department at a future date, but noted that the department is "currently resisting making public" a transcript from the upcoming hearing.Concerns with underwriting guidelines for YRC loanSen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., questioned some of the underwriting standards, noting five of the companies receiving loans lost money in the year prior to the decision, two were startups and some received more in loans than they made in revenue.Mnuchin said that the underwriting criteria established by Treasury was sufficient, noting that of the 74 applicants under the subtitle, only 11 were approved. He said Treasury had a hard time distinguishing between COVID-related impairments to a business' 2020 expectations versus something that could be more structural in nature.On YRC, Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., questioned the collateral on the loan and whether it protected taxpayers. He said the company was allowed to borrow on its accounts receivable and the valuation of its real estate at 100 cents on a dollar. He also wondered if the value of the YRC fleet was reasonable given its age. Hill pegged total collateral pledged on the loan at roughly $1.1 billion, not the $1.6 billion that Treasury previously claimed.Hill continued questioning the rationale of making such a large loan to a company "rated speculatively" for the past 20 years and one that has been "hanging on by a thread since the global financial crisis.""The only way YRC has survived for the last 10 years is through bailouts by the government and the private equity industry," Hill continued. He contended YRC is "staying afloat by providing the cheapest pricing," stating that investment research shows the company charges about 18 cents per pound versus the average of its competitors, which is in the mid-20 cent range.Mnuchin said that the loan was undertaken with the added risk in mind and believes the collateral provided was adequate, pointing to the 30% equity position Treasury received from YRC as part of the loan agreement. That stock is now worth $100 million as the company's shares have tripled since the loan announcement. Mnuchin acknowledged the rebound in the economy and at YRC has been "fortunate."YRC's ties to the White HouseBharat Ramamurti, an attorney tasked with serving on the commission, asked Mnuchin if he had been contacted by President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, regarding the YRC loan. He asserted Kushner has "close ties" to Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), which provided YRC with a $600 million term loan in September.Mnuchin said no one from Kushner's staff had reached out to him. Mnuchin acknowledged the loan was risky but that it was not a bailout of private equity. He said Treasury was tasked with moving very fast in uncertain and tough times and that many lawmakers spoke up on YRC's behalf, noting a loan to the company would save many union jobs.Ramamurti asked Mnuchin if anyone from the White House had contacted him regarding the loan. Mnuchin said he would turn over any correspondence with the White House to the commission.YRC CEO Darren Hawkins was named to the president's Great American Economic Revival task force in April and former YRC Chairman and CEO Bill Zollars was appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Postal Service board of governors in June.Hindsight on the loan program and next stepsAsked what he would have done differently, Mnuchin said, "I would use the same criteria" all over again. He said he could have made up to $5 trillion in loans in total, but believes Treasury's underwriting decisions were prudent and saved many jobs. He acknowledged many complaints around the handling of the distribution, with some saying he took on too much risk for loss and others saying he didn't take on enough.Mnuchin said he would advise the next Treasury secretary to sell the YRC loan and liquidate the equity position. He sees a "significant profit" to taxpayers in doing so. He also said Treasury doesn't want to be in the long-term business of making these types of loans.Mnuchin advised the Pentagon to look at all its vendors and spread the risk over multiple vendors when possible.The office of the director of National Intelligence responded that it would not attend Thursday's hearing. However, it told the commission that it hasn't designated any company critical to national security and didn't give any input in the Defense Department's designations.Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden. * Hub Group's $95M acquisition is path to being a last-mile market leader * Daseke turnaround nets ‘positive outlook' from ratings agency * Old Dominion sees tonnage accelerate from August inflectionSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UPS Begins Nationwide Shipping Of Vaccine Kits * Rehearsal Exposes Gaps In COVID Vaccine Delivery(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Dow Jones Slumps As Disney Soars, Apple Sidelines Qualcomm; Pfizer Readies For Vaccine Rollout

    A huge news day Friday sent Pfizer higher and Disney to the top of the Dow, but stock futures fell as stimulus and Brexit negotiations stalled.

  • Tesla’s China Rival Nio Joins Race for Cash with Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.Nio’s share sale adds to what is already a record year for Chinese capital-raising on U.S. exchanges, even as relations between the world’s two biggest economies are at a low ebb. U.S. equity capital markets are having a blistering end to the year, with billions of dollars of stock being sold through initial public offerings and follow-ons.(Updates to include share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • From Airbnb to Tesla, It’s Starting to Feel Like 1999 All Over Again. It May End the Same Way.

    The dot-com stocks were money-losing, cash-burning, crazily priced internet plays. Today’s crop of hot stocks are substantial, innovative companies. What the two have in common: stratospheric market valuations.

  • A Letter From 9 Million U.S. Expats to Janet Yellen

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Dear Janet Yellen: Congratulations! You’re probably the next Treasury secretary of the U.S. That’ll throw you into daunting policy cauldrons — from financing America’s massive deficits to managing China and taming the tax code. With so much in your inbox, we urge you not to forget about one large group of Americans: us.We’re U.S. expats, and there are 9 million of us. If we were a state, we’d be the eleventh-largest. And we’re suffering from a problem that you can fix.We ended up abroad because we got a job in Canada, married someone in France or retired in New Zealand. For others among us, “abroad” is actually home, because we’re “accidental Americans” — we were born in the U.S. but never lived there.No matter how we ended up with U.S. passports, all of us are subject to American taxation, as well as annual bank and asset reporting requirements so onerous and complex that many experts don’t fully understand them. And that’s just the start of our troubles, as we’ve tried to explain before.The U.S. is the only country in the world that practices citizenship-based taxation. All other nations tax individuals based on their residence. OK, Eritrea also taxes its diaspora, but that’s not exactly the same thing.We certainly don’t live abroad to avoid taxes. After all, we already pay tax in our countries of residence, which tend to have higher rates than the U.S. We can take these foreign taxes as a credit on our U.S. returns, so most of us never owe anything to the Internal Revenue Service. But that makes the huge compliance burdens, and the Draconian penalties for innocent mistakes, all the more unnecessary.Many of us can’t lead normal financial lives because we’re snared in two incompatible tax systems simultaneously. We can’t invest or save for retirement like our neighbors or other Americans because either the U.S. or our country of residence won’t recognize the other nation’s financial products and rules. We can’t even open bank or brokerage accounts, because financial institutions won’t take us.Many of us escape by renouncing our U.S. citizenship. But the U.S. has been making that more expensive and difficult in recent years. And most of us would hate to give up our nationality anyway.If we had representation in Congress as a bloc, this problem would have been solved long ago. But we don’t. Instead, we vote in the U.S. state where we lived most recently. And our representatives and senators don’t think listening to our concerns can help them get re-elected. So while a legislative fix is our preferred option, we’re not holding our breaths.That’s where you come in. As Treasury secretary, you will oversee the two bureaus to which we expats must file reports, the IRS and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (doesn’t that name say it all).There are simple tweaks you could make that would cost the U.S. nothing in lost revenue, save you a packet in enforcement expense and make our lives easier. The options are laid out in an essay I commend to everyone on your staff: “A Simple Regulatory Fix for Citizenship Taxation,” by John Richardson, Karen Alpert and Laura Snyder.One option is to change the rules on particular compliance nightmares that have become obsolete. Here’s just one example.In the 1980s, the U.S. adopted harsh rules to discourage Americans from deferring income in overseas finance vehicles (called passive foreign investment companies) that weren’t required to distribute income and gains as they accrued. But that was before the international boom in mutual funds, which are also considered PFICs. Nowadays, U.S. expats often end up owning these without even knowing it — for example, if they’re automatically enrolled in a retirement scheme by their overseas employer.The U.S. taxation of such PFICs — that is, plain-vanilla but foreign mutual funds — is ruinous. Moreover, the reporting requirements are so Kafkaesque that many professional accountants refuse to take clients who own even one. And yet, in most developed countries, mutual funds are regulated almost exactly like their U.S. analogs and must also distribute all income and gains.At a stroke, your Treasury could change the regulations to exempt an entire category of funds from PFIC reporting, starting with these run-of-the-mill retail investments. In the same way, you could tweak dozens of other nonsensical rules.But there’s an even simpler step you could take. Contrary to lore, there’s no U.S. statute that ties U.S. nationality to tax liability. Instead, the Treasury established that link in past regulations. This means you, Dr. Yellen, can break the link again.Our proposal — as laid out in detail by Richardson, Alpert and Snyder — is that you introduce a new category of taxpayers, in addition to the many you already have. It could be called “qualified nonresidents,” and would include U.S. citizens who live permanently in another country and pay taxes there as though they were its nationals.These qualified nonresidents would be exempt from filing returns to the IRS and FinCEN, and from paying taxes on any income that’s not sourced in the U.S. They already don’t owe anything, so the revenue loss would be close to zero. Moreover, the IRS could divert its own resources from this complex and unprofitable enforcement area to others that are more worthwhile.This change would align American taxation of individuals with the systems of all other developed countries. It would free us expats to live, earn, save and invest as other people do. And whenever any of us move back to the U.S., we’re yours again. Never would it have cost so little to help so many with such negligible fuss. Please consider it.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Andreas Kluth is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He was previously editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist. He's the author of "Hannibal and Me." For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Due for a Quick Pop and Stocks Due to Drop

    A Citigroup list of 60 potential winners and losers is evenly split between large-caps and small-caps.

  • Mexico president wants central bank to buy up dirty cash

    The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador raised a storm of criticism Thursday with legislation aimed at forcing Mexico's central bank to be buyer of last resort for all the U.S. cash that enters the country. The Bank of Mexico and opposition groups expressed concern such a requirement would violate the bank’s autonomy and also leave it open to acquiring dirty cash from drug cartels. The bill comes amid a series of legislative moves by López Obrador that have both unnerved the business community and sought to limit anti-drug activities by foreign government agents in Mexico.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.