Motion Sickness Drugs Market, Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Motion Sickness Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The motion sickness drugs market value is anticipated to grow by USD 119.64 million, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the reasons influencing the growth of the market for motion sickness medications is the accessibility of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The first-line treatment for repressing and preventing motion sickness symptoms has been anticholinergics and antihistamines. Numerous antihistamines are sold over-the-counter (OTC) and are suitable for usage by young patients. Furthermore, rather than being used to treat motion sickness, these medications are primarily utilized to avoid its effects.

OTC drugs are described as pharmaceuticals that are distributed directly to patients or consumers without a doctor's prescription. The potential for patients to self-medicate for the treatment of minor sickness symptoms is made possible by the OTC availability of these medications, which also increases their accessibility and affordability.

Company Profiles

The motion sickness drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Buy Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

By Geography

By Geography

Motion Sickness Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $119.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

