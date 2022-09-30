U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,460.38
    -71.88 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Motion Sickness Drugs Market, Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to boost market growth - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Motion Sickness Drugs Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The motion sickness drugs market value is anticipated to grow by USD 119.64 million, at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the reasons influencing the growth of the market for motion sickness medications is the accessibility of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The first-line treatment for repressing and preventing motion sickness symptoms has been anticholinergics and antihistamines. Numerous antihistamines are sold over-the-counter (OTC) and are suitable for usage by young patients. Furthermore, rather than being used to treat motion sickness, these medications are primarily utilized to avoid its effects.

OTC drugs are described as pharmaceuticals that are distributed directly to patients or consumers without a doctor's prescription. The potential for patients to self-medicate for the treatment of minor sickness symptoms is made possible by the OTC availability of these medications, which also increases their accessibility and affordability. Request Free Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The motion sickness drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Buy Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Motion Sickness Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$119.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Anticholinergics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Antihistamines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baxter International Inc.

  • 10.4 Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • 10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.7 Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 10.9 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.11 Reliefband Technologies LLC

  • 10.12 WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motion-sickness-drugs-market-availability-of-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301636549.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $103.36, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Does QANTM Intellectual Property Limited's (ASX:QIP) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

    Most readers would already know that QANTM Intellectual Property's (ASX:QIP) stock increased by 5.9% over the past...

  • House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, Averting Shutdown

    Just hours before a midnight deadline, the House on Friday passed a short-term bill that will keep government agencies funded until December 16. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law later in the day. The vote was 230-201, largely along party lines. All but 10 House Republicans opposed the bill, and they complained that it does nothing to address inflation, energy costs and security at the southern border. Many also objected to the timeline and wanted to extend the funding in

  • New ALS Drug Will Be Priced at $158,000 a Year

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new medication for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (A.L.S), the debilitating and deadly neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. On Friday, the drug’s manufacturer, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, announced the list price of the drug will be $158,000. That list price, Pam Belluck of The New York Times notes, is far higher than the annual price of $9,100 to $30,700 recommended by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonpr

  • Tesla expected to showcase its humanoid robot 'Optimus' for A.I. Day

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the latest news surrounding the debut of Tesla's humanoid A.I. robot.

  • Endeavor Group CEO Ari Emanuel seeks end to Elon Musk-Twitter lawsuit

    Endeavor Holding Group CEO Ari Emanuel is reportedly seeking a settlement in the ongoing lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk, as Musk's personal texts reveal his communications ahead of his initial buyout proposal.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize-winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • AT&T, Verizon and Comcast stocks just had their worst quarter in two decades

    Some of the biggest telecommunications stocks just posted their steepest quarterly declines in two decades amid pressures new and old on the cable and wireless industries.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Oil Price Remains High

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • How the Next Semiconductor Crisis Could Be Different From 2009

    ASML stock is down over 45% on the fear that there might be a decrease in semiconductor equipment spending.