U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,257.67
    -47.53 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,866.68
    -285.33 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,881.96
    -220.59 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,977.79
    -42.74 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.30
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    -13.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.43 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0820 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3940
    +1.1790 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,396.46
    -507.67 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.04
    -17.78 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Motiv Launches Series of Programs to Help Build Bitcoin Circular Economies

Motiv, Inc
·3 min read
Motiv, Inc
Motiv, Inc

Bitcoin Used to Save Lives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv, an NGO utilizing Bitcoin to combat poverty in impoverished countries, announces it has launched a series of Life Saving Step Programs in Peru to educate and equip underdeveloped communities with job skill training, technology infrastructure, education, business support and personal guidance among others.

Motiv initially created the Life Saving Step Program to provide communities with proper footwear to combat sickness and to educate them on why proper footwear matters. The program has already eliminated up to 15% mortality rate in young children in remote locations like the Andes and Amazon. As Motiv started building more Bitcoin Circular Economies™ their initiatives have evolved into a series of established programs to help with the basic needs of sustainable living.

These programs serve as the platform in which Bitcoin Circular Economies™ are built.

Motiv programs include:

  • Pay with Bitcoin- Motiv’s introductory program for personal banking and finance and how individuals can use Bitcoin as a currency in their everyday lives.

  • I.V.E.M. (Inclusive Vocational Educational Movement)- A job skills training program which helps create jobs and prepare individuals choosing to pursue higher education.

  • Entrepreneurship for Anyone- Meant for individuals who’ve graduated I.V.E.M. and have chosen to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. Provides training, guidance, funding options, and ongoing mentorship to build businesses that transact in Bitcoin to help foster community and individual development.

  • Motiv Kids- Dedicated to providing minors with quality education, social enrichment and extracurricular skill development with the intent of breaking the cycle of poverty and violence.

  • Motiv Tech- Develops and maintains Motiv‘s technology infrastructure, hardware and software for internal and commercial use.

  • Motiv Nexus- Motiv’s internal branch of infrastructure, service providers and retail businesses that double as vocational and career training centers and as wholesale distributors for other Motiv programs.

“We created these programs because we felt everyone deserves to have the education and access to basic skills to survive on a daily basis,” says Richard Swisher, CEO & co-Founder for Motiv, Inc. “With the implementation of our programs, the people we serve are given the support and means to help build their own communities.”

Motiv will continue to expand on these Life Saving Step Programs as it extends its reach into Argentina, Guatemala, and Jamaica. Motiv continues to evaluate community needs globally so it can create and implement new programs world-wide.

ABOUT MOTIV:
Founded in July 2020, Motiv, Inc. strives to improve the lives of those less fortunate through various programs designed to provide those in need with the opportunity to thrive and survive using Bitcoin and Bitcoin Circular Economies™, which gives people and their communities a better chance to succeed. For more information on Motiv, Inc or to donate to the NGO, please visit http://www.motiv.ngo.

PR Contact for Motiv, Inc.
Axis Entertainment Inc.
Sarah Miller
smiller@axis-entertainment.com
T: 310 276-2220

Corporate Contact for Motiv, Inc. 
Alex Fedorak
949.697.5803
alex@motiv.ngo


Recommended Stories

  • Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere

    Australian swimmer Jessica Smith has had an uneasy relationship with prosthetics since a childhood accident, but her convictions are being challenged by a British bionic hand that can be updated remotely anywhere in the world. But her curiosity was sparked when she was approached by Covvi, based in Leeds, northern England, to try its Nexus hand. Bionic hands convert electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors in the hand, enabling a user to hold a glass, open a door or pick up an egg.

  • Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives $700K to Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio

    Junior Achievement North Central Ohio has received a $700,000 grant from philanthropist billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

  • New tenants are bringing New Leaf Plaza to 100% occupancy

    Several new tenants are taking New Leaf Plaza, the retail center at the southwest corner of 21st and Amidon, to 100% occupancy.

  • "We've been to hell and back": Employees walk out as job unhappiness soars

    A new Gallup poll that found half of workers are stressed, and one in five battles anger or sadness during the day.

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -650% and 97.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. SEC charges 3 people with insider trading tied to Equifax hack

    Equifax, a provider of consumer credit scores, revealed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-equifax-cyber-idUSKCN1BI2VK in September 2017 that personal details of as many as 143 million U.S. consumers were accessed by hackers between mid-May and July of that year, making it one of the largest data breaches in the United States. According to the SEC's complaint, Equifax hired a public relations firm in August 2017 to help handle the media inquiries it expected to result from the breach. Ann Dishinger, who worked as a finance manager at the public relations firm, learned about the Equifax breach through her role and tipped her significant other, Lawrence Palmer, with the non-public news.

  • XPO Logistics CIO Readies for Shift to Chief Executive Role

    Tech-savvy CEOs look at every opportunity as having tech as part of the answer, says Mario Harik. ‘For us in our industry, that’s going to be a competitive edge.’

  • Walmart Spices Up Amazon Rivalry By Collaborating With Paramount - Report

    Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) collaborated with Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership program. Members of Walmart+ will now enjoy access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials. It also offers a $9.99-per-month service without ads. Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel, and a free six-month subscription to Spo

  • Electric Reliability Council of Texas hires permanent CEO after more than yearlong search

    Pablo Vegas will be president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He currently serves as executive vice president of Merrillville, Indiana-based NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) and group president of NiSource Utilities.

  • Global shares fall, U.S. Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes

    (Reuters) -Global equities fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that are expected to reveal the extent of officials' aggressive stance on interest rates and inflation. The July meeting minutes, due to be published later on Wednesday, could signal whether the U.S. central bank would likely adopt a third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike at its September meeting to tame rising inflation. Data since the Fed's last policy meeting have showed a moderation in consumer prices and other economic indicators, leading traders to expect slower rate increments.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Should Disney Spin ESPN Off? This Analyst Says No.

    Walt Disney stock’s post-earnings run continued this week after Dan Loeb’s Third Point sent a letter to CEO Bob Chapek revealing another large stake and outlining suggestions for the entertainment giant. While an analyst at Citi Research sees merit in most of Loeb’s suggestions, he’s doesn’t think ESPN should be spun off. In his letter to Chapek, Loeb reiterated his view that Disney should keep its dividend suspended so it can put free cash flow toward reinvestments in the business, paying down debt, or repurchasing shares.

  • Bitcoin Consolidating in Bearish 'Rising Wedge' Pattern

    Bitcoin has gained 36% in two months, offering relief to the battered bulls. However, according to Crypto Twitter, the recovery has suddenly drawn the shape of a "rising wedge," or a bearish pattern, on price charts and could be short-lived. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • U.S. retail sales flat on gasoline price drop; consumer spending resilient

    U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to pick up at the start of the third quarter, further assuaging fears the economy was in a recession. Combined with strong wage gains from a tight labor market and ample savings, that should help to underpin consumer spending in the months ahead. "The combination of the strong labor market and sturdy consumer spending looks to keep the economy out of recession territory."

  • Elliott Management Holds a Position in Cardinal Health: Report

    The investor group suggested five directors join the company's 11-person board. The report from The Wall Street Journal comes a few days after Cardinal delivered an earnings miss.

  • Oil settles with a 3% loss as China growth worries dominate

    Oil futures settle with a loss of around 3% on Monday as weak economic data from China raise fears that a slowing global economy will reduce demand for energy products.

  • Sell Zoom, Says Citi. Competition From Microsoft Means More Downside Ahead.

    Zoom growth will be hampered by rising competition and macro-related headwinds, a Citi analyst said as he flipped his rating on the stock to Sell from Neutral. Citi’s Tyler Radke said Zoom growth trajectory after the peak of the pandemic has always been challenging.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Takes New Stake in Disney, Urges ESPN Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes at the world’s largest entertainment company, including a spinoff of the ESPN sports network and new board members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Se

  • U.S. Department of Energy Shares Strategy to Secure the Clean Energy Transition

    ST. PAUL, Minn., August 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Global energy end-use continues to be highly dependent on fossil fuels, and the United States is no exception. As of 2020, about 79% of primary energy...