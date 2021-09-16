U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.70
    -35.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.53
    -249.86 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,056.04
    -105.49 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.49
    -12.96 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    -0.62 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -43.00 (-2.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -1.20 (-5.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6280
    +0.2680 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,616.71
    -223.61 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.55
    -9.74 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.59
    +20.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Motive Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Two Roads Professional Resources

·2 min read

Collaboration brings a vastly expanded range of opportunity and value to recruiters, candidates, and talent seekers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Companies, a leading provider of renewable energy and infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Two Roads Professional Resources (Two Roads), a leading provider of technical staffing solutions. This partnership brings a vastly expanded range of opportunity and value to recruiters, candidates, and talent seekers.

Two Roads Professional Resources to begin operating as Motive Workforce Solutions
Two Roads Professional Resources to begin operating as Motive Workforce Solutions

Effective immediately, all Two Roads existing assets, employees and contracts will operate as Motive Workforce Solutions. The new group will continue to operate out of their existing Huntington Beach, California office location. Barry Vince, Co-Founder of Two Roads, has been named President of Motive Workforce Solutions, while Sarah Bennett, Talent Acquisition Manager of Motive Companies, has been named Vice President and General Manager of Motive Workforce Solutions.

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Robert Istwan, CEO of Motive Companies. He shared, "Over the past two years, we've expanded our internal talent acquisition department and hired close to 300 skilled employees. Like us, Two Roads has experienced exceptional growth. Together our companies have an opportunity to not only expand our team with top talent but establish ourselves as a leading provider of staffing solutions."

Since 1996, Two Roads has successfully provided top talent to the aerospace, defense and space industries, while accumulating a highly skilled and niche candidate database of industry professionals.

"I am excited to be joining forces with Motive Companies," said Vince. He continued, "Merging with Motive allows us to expand our footprint and explore the renewable energy and telecommunication industries. Motive's national presence across 29 cities provides us with a greater geographical reach and access to a range of positions that top talent want now and in the future."

Motive Companies and Motive Workforce Solutions will leverage their respective teams, technologies, and networks of recruiters and candidates to solve some of the issues that have long plagued traditional staffing, including bad candidate experiences, long times to fill, and poor candidate match quality.

About Motive Companies
Motive Companies is a leading provider of renewable energy and infrastructure solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy storage & management, solar photovoltaic, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle & forklift charging, LCF credits, as well as wireless, broadband & 5G. From design, construction, maintenance and installation, we provide true end-to-end services that support all energy, battery, charging and telecommunication needs. With offices across North America and a workforce of 700 professionals, we have the geographical reach, scalability, and financial stability to meet customers' changing needs. At our core, Motive Companies develops renewable energy and infrastructure solutions to create a more sustainable society. More information: https://motivecompanies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motive-companies-announces-strategic-partnership-with-two-roads-professional-resources-301378803.html

SOURCE Motive Companies

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • HelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market

    The company and its U.S. rival Blue Apron, along with food delivery companies Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway, have been among lockdown winners, as pandemic curbs that shut restaurants led to more people ordering food online. Dominik Richter, who co-founded HelloFresh with Thomas Griesel and Jessica Nilsson a decade back, acknowledged in an e-mail to Reuters that the job market, especially for technology roles, was very competitive now.

  • U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Jump in Sign of Resilient Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.7% last month following a downwardly revised 1.8% decrease in July, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 1.8% in August, the largest gain in five months.The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Here's how Social Security's looming shortfall could affect your retirement plans

    Social Security's surplus reserves are expected to run out in 2033, affecting how much in benefits it will pay out

  • When it comes to retirement security we’re…No. 17

    RETIRE BETTER Somehow shouting “We’re number 17!” just doesn’t have the right ring to it.  But that’s where the United States ranks—17th—in terms of retiree well-being. That’s according to the 2021 Global Retirement Index released by Natixis Investment Managers.

  • Oil Slips With Energy Prices in Europe Halting Record Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped toward $72 a barrel in New York after prices of energy commodities in Europe halted a record-breaking run. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.6%, having reached the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. A rally in European gas and power prices to unprecedented levels was set to end as industries were starting to curb consumption. The surge in energy rates could temporarily boost diesel demand by as much as 2 million barrels a day as consumers switc

  • 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Consumer Financing Takes On Credit Cards

    A shift to "buy now, pay later" installment plans by Millennials and Gen Zers has e-commerce and financial tech firms scrambling.

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Oil rally stalls after hitting 7-week high

    Oil futures trade edge lower Thursday, taking a breather after a four-day winning streak pushed the U.S. benchmark to a seven-week high.