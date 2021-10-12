U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.44
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.78
    +15.72 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,475.53
    -10.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.60
    +11.96 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6030
    -0.0110 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6310
    +0.3090 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,575.73
    -689.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.14
    -2.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.60
    -20.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Motive Energy Expands Their Motive Power Offerings into The Pacific Northwest

·2 min read

Named exclusive Deka Motive Power Representative covering Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, the leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of their motive power offerings into the Pacific Northwest. Effective October 1, 2021, Motive Energy is the exclusive Deka Motive Power Representative covering Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. To accommodate their anticipated growth, Motive Energy secured facilities in Boise, Idaho, Auburn, Wash., Yakima, Wash., and Portland, Ore. Leading the expansion efforts are Motive Energy senior team members: Robert Wright, Director of Sales, Thomas Adcock, Director of Service, and Shawn Cronin, Sales Manager.

Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions (PRNewsfoto/Motive Energy)
Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions (PRNewsfoto/Motive Energy)

Motive Energy Expands Their Motive Power Offerings into The Pacific Northwest

Motive Energy provides the best-in-class products to the material handling industry including new and used batteries, chargers, watering systems, and battery handling systems. Motive has extensive experience with the latest motive power technologies including lithium ion. Motive's industry services include battery and charger sales, service and repairs, load testing, comprehensive maintenance programs, safety assessments, rentals, and battery recycling.

Tony Capolino, President of Motive Energy stated, "I'm immensely proud of the continued growth and success of our group. This expansion exposes our motive power offerings to new customers." He continued, "I am excited to expand our footprint and business with the East Penn Motive Power Network and the Deka product. I look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the Pacific Northwest."

The four new facilities in the Pacific Northwest join Motive's extensive network, increasing their presence to twelve nationwide locations; this includes offices in Anaheim, Calif. (HQ), Escondido, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Tucson, Ariz., Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, El Paso, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas. Motive's experienced sales and service team is ready to assist new customers in the Pacific Northwest, while continuing to service all current customers.

About Motive Energy
Established in 1979 in Southern California, Motive Energy is a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions. Driven by the desire to deliver premium quality products, we provide all battery, power, renewable energy and charging solutions for your business. As the largest forklift battery and charger supplier on the West Coast, Motive Energy delivers high-quality products and sustainable solutions that help customers diversify their fleet in the most efficient, cost-effective way. No matter where you are on your journey to optimize your fleet or business, we have the batteries, energy sources and charging solutions you need to confidently take the next step into the future. For additional information, visit https://www.motive-energy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motive-energy-expands-their-motive-power-offerings-into-the-pacific-northwest-301397285.html

SOURCE Motive Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Why SunPower Stock Jumped 12.9% Today

    The broad news in the market is that energy stocks are up sharply today. Oil is up 2.4% as I'm writing, in part because Merck is seeking authorization for a COVID-19 treatment, which could help fuel an economic recovery. In general, higher energy usage and fossil fuel prices should help solar energy stocks, and that's helping the industry today.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Why Plug Power and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Surged Today

    Hydrogen and solar energy sources are getting more attention as the supply-demand balance shifts in traditional energy sources.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why First Solar Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several solar stocks, including First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources. The stock could also possibly be trading higher as traders circulate Investor Business Daily naming the stock as a new pick. According to a Wall Street Journal report, energy supply shortages are slowing factory activity around the world and contributing to a recent pickup in inflation. Worries about in

  • Column: Elon Musk's moving Tesla's HQ to Texas is mostly about posturing

    Elon Musk complains about California's regulations — but they've put billions of dollars in his pocket.

  • Ambani Accelerates Push Into Green Energy With Solar Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the H

  • What Tesla’s expanded Austin play means for SA region

    Some economic development experts believe Tesla’s move to Austin will cause more auto industry and tech-related companies to look to the Interstate 35 corridor and as far south as San Antonio as they search for a place to plant their own flag. “Tesla relocating its HQ to Austin puts an exclamation point on the region as a center of gravity for tech and the (electric vehicle) industry,” said John Boyd, principal for The Boyd Co., a Florida-based corporate site-selection consulting firm. “We are seeing tremendous interest in our site-seeking clients in the I-35 corridor connecting Austin to San Antonio.”

  • Why Higher Energy Prices Can Be Bad News for the Environment

    The power crunch causing energy prices to rise around the world is bad news for consumers, who will have to pay higher bills for electricity and heating. Natural-gas prices in Europe and Asia hit record levels in the past week, and are at multiyear highs in the U.S. A decline in gas production and low levels of gas in storage have caused supplies to run short. After starting the year by reducing coal production to meet climate goals, China has ramped it back up in order to make sure the country has enough power this winter.

  • Ripple Teams With Nelnet on $44M Solar Investment

    The joint investment will fund solar energy projects throughout the U.S. as crypto firms try to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

  • Brookfield Renewable moving national control center to upstate New York

    The move will bring 50 jobs and 16,000 square feet of additional office and warehouse space to the region.

  • China’s New Renewable Project Rivals All Wind and Solar in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China has started building a massive renewable energy project that’s bigger than all of the wind and solar power in India.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burnin

  • Canada's Rock Tech Lithium to build $544 million plant in Brandenburg

    Canada's Rock Tech Lithium plans to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, the state's energy ministry and the company said on Monday. The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute drive from where Tesla is building its gigafactory, which includes a battery cell manufacturing site with 50 gigawatt hours of capacity. State energy minister Joerg Steinbach said the decision confirmed Brandenburg's status as a centre for the development of electric mobility.

  • All About Battery Storage

    Learn how this zero-carbon energy source works, its history and future while Duke Energy builds more renewables

  • Fund buying Tesla Megapacks and Pod Point IPO bring batteries to London

    Harmony Energy is seeking to raise £230 million to invest in ‘shovel ready’ battery storage projects underpinned by a contract with electric car maker Tesla. Harmony has struck a deal to buy Tesla’s Megapack batteries, which can be used for 2 hours, and use the car maker’s Autobidder AI software, which manages energy trading with the National Grid. The batteries will absorb excess renewable energy at times of low demand and then sell it back to the grid at times of high demand.

  • Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

    A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years. The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes as states on both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico are moving to enter or expand their role in the industry, and are making crucial decisions on what to spend and where to spend it. Multiple states, including New Jersey, want to become the hub of the supply chain that will support offshore wind energy in the U.S., planning and building onshore support sites for manufacturing turbine blades and other components of wind power.

  • Analyst Report: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

    Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principle subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility that serves 1.3 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including Phoenix. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in the largest nuclear plant in the U.S., Palo Verde. About half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.

  • New electric technology that offers cost-savings and energy-efficiency for homes

    ((SL Advertiser)) New electric technology that offers cost-savings and energy-efficiency for homes from Mitsubishi Electric and EcoFlow. For more information, go to TipsOnTV.com

  • Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

    Producers can use excess wind and solar power and store hydrogen in old oil wells, a trade body has said.

  • Solar Panels on Half the World’s Roofs Would Power the Planet

    Chris Furlong/GettyBy Siddharth Joshi, James Glynn, and Shivika Mittal Rooftop solar panels are up to 79 percent cheaper than they were in 2010. These plummeting costs have made rooftop solar photovoltaics even more attractive to households and businesses who want to reduce their reliance on electricity grids while reducing their carbon footprints.But are there enough rooftop surfaces for this technology to generate affordable, low-carbon energy for everyone who needs it? After all, it’s not jus