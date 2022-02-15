U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.06
    +56.39 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,965.15
    +398.98 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,028.45
    +237.53 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.67
    +31.88 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.92
    -4.54 (-4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.68 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0330
    +0.0370 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7610
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,208.91
    +1,704.37 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.15
    +20.57 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.32
    +58.73 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The Motley Fool Selects Wall Street Horizon as Corporate Event Data Source

·2 min read

Investors can see how event data affects volatility in their portfolios

WOBURN, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced an editorial partnership with The Motley Fool, the trusted financial advice and news outlet, to use single-stock event data in fool.com research.

Wall Street Horizon is providing access to its corporate event data via its Enchilada portal to Motley Fool editorial team leaders. Enchilada houses more than 40 corporate event types including earnings announcement dates and content, earnings date revisions, dividend dates, investor conferences, buybacks, M&As, and more. Editors can access and source both forward-looking and historical corporate events as soon as they are updated by Wall Street Horizon analysts.

"We are excited to receive data from an accurate, trusted source in corporate event data," said John Keeling, Senior Vice President at The Motley Fool. "By receiving detailed up-to-the-minute information about events like earnings date changes, our editors can easily incorporate into their equity research and identify key trends."

"We are pleased to partner with a premier retail finance news outlet in The Motley Fool," said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "By engaging with the ever-growing retail trading community, we continue to deliver on our mission to educate investors on concepts such as Corporate Body Language, or the signals public company executives relay to the market by their actions which ultimately can affect volatility."

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services. The Motley Fool currently has 700,000+ subscribers to their Stock Advisor service. For more information, visit www.fool.com

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. Covering 9,500 publicly traded companies worldwide, the company offers more than 40 event types. Wall Street Horizon data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Ryan
Wall Street Horizon
kryan@wallstreethorizon.com
+1 781.994.3500 x228

SOURCE: Wall Street Horizon



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688501/The-Motley-Fool-Selects-Wall-Street-Horizon-as-Corporate-Event-Data-Source

Recommended Stories

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextThe world’s richest man

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose Tuesday morning despite another red-hot inflation print as investors weighed news some Russian military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 13.4%, can put rising costs in their place.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?