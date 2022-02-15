The Motley Fool Selects Wall Street Horizon as Corporate Event Data Source

Investors can see how event data affects volatility in their portfolios

WOBURN, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced an editorial partnership with The Motley Fool, the trusted financial advice and news outlet, to use single-stock event data in fool.com research.

Wall Street Horizon is providing access to its corporate event data via its Enchilada portal to Motley Fool editorial team leaders. Enchilada houses more than 40 corporate event types including earnings announcement dates and content, earnings date revisions, dividend dates, investor conferences, buybacks, M&As, and more. Editors can access and source both forward-looking and historical corporate events as soon as they are updated by Wall Street Horizon analysts.

"We are excited to receive data from an accurate, trusted source in corporate event data," said John Keeling, Senior Vice President at The Motley Fool. "By receiving detailed up-to-the-minute information about events like earnings date changes, our editors can easily incorporate into their equity research and identify key trends."

"We are pleased to partner with a premier retail finance news outlet in The Motley Fool," said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "By engaging with the ever-growing retail trading community, we continue to deliver on our mission to educate investors on concepts such as Corporate Body Language, or the signals public company executives relay to the market by their actions which ultimately can affect volatility."

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services. The Motley Fool currently has 700,000+ subscribers to their Stock Advisor service. For more information, visit www.fool.com

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. Covering 9,500 publicly traded companies worldwide, the company offers more than 40 event types. Wall Street Horizon data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

