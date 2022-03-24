U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.25
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,371.00
    +121.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,531.50
    +84.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.80
    +9.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.92
    -1.01 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    +10.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3750
    +0.0540 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    23.37
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8630
    +0.7500 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,846.87
    +596.23 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.69
    +20.08 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.55
    +9.92 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Moto Edge+ review: Stuck between flagship and mid-range

Sam Rutherford
·Senior Writer, Reviews
·10 min read

In 2020, Motorola's Edge+ marked a return to form for the company — a renewed focus on flagship phones after years of putting out more affordable devices. And despite skipping an update last year, now the 2022 Edge+ has arrived sporting a new chip and some inspiration Moto cribbed from Samsung's playbook: built-in stylus support. Unfortunately, even with a slick 144Hz screen and a $1,000 list price that undercuts the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Edge+ doesn't live up to its premium ambitions. And at this point I'm wondering if Moto really has the chops to hang with other top-tier phone makers.

Design and display

Available in two colors (blue and white), the Edge+ doesn't do much to stand out, but I wouldn't call it ugly either. In some respects, it's more confused than anything. Packing a 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED display, the Edge+ is a chunky device, and just barely smaller than Samsung's 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra. Despite its premium price, the Edge+'s frame is made from plastic, and its lackluster IP52 dust and water resistance won't repel much more than a splash. So you better keep this thing away from sinks and toilets.

The Edge+&#39;s 6.7-inch also features a 144HZ refresh rate.
The Edge+'s 6.7-inch also features a 144HZ refresh rate.

Around back, while I like the gradient effect you get from the phone's Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel, the see-through housing around the Edge+'s triple camera module looks out of place. Actually, I'm not sure why that glass is there at all, aside from possibly making it look a bit more like an iPhone 13. And because the Edge's cameras aren't totally flush, you get more of a camera mound than a full camera bump, which seems like a compromise that won't please anyone.

I'm also sad that Moto axed the previous Edge+'s headphone jack. With so many other Android phones having done the same in recent years, retaining support for 3.5mm audio could have been an easy way for the Edge+ to differentiate itself from the competition. Now it's just a missed opportunity.

The 2022 Edge+&#39;s fingerprint sensor is built into its lock button.
The 2022 Edge+'s fingerprint sensor is built into its lock button.

Thankfully, when it comes to the display itself, there's not much to complain about. It's big, it’s colorful and, although its peak brightness of around 600 nits isn't nearly as high as what you'd get from a S22+ (1,750 nits), content looks good anywhere without direct sunlight. Moto also included support for a 144Hz refresh rate, which is slightly faster than the 120Hz screens you get from Apple, Samsung and others. But while the screen does make things look very smooth, it's hard to discern a difference in side-by-side comparisons with an S22+.

Finally, the Edge+ has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built into its lock button, which is totally serviceable. That said, the phone's buttons are close to the top of the device so reaching them can be a stretch, particularly for people with smaller hands. I really wish Moto had opted for an in-screen fingerprint reader (which the 2020 Edge+ also had) or a rear-mounted option, both of which I find more accessible.

Cameras

The Moto Edge+ 2022 features a wide range of camera modes, though its Night Vision setting is rather disappointing.
The Moto Edge+ 2022 features a wide range of camera modes, though its Night Vision setting is rather disappointing.

While the Edge+’s rear cameras don’t look out of place, they might be the worst part of the phone’s entire kit. To start, one of the phone's rear “cameras” is merely a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which leaves a 50MP main sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor that can also take macro shots. Right away, the lack of a dedicated telephoto cam is a serious demerit among premium phones. But it gets worse because the Edge+'s image quality can only be described as depressing.

In well-lit conditions, the phone does fine, taking bright pictures with punchy colors. However, I should mention that with default settings, photos tended to look one or two stops more exposed than I like. You also have to be careful about spotting when Moto's scene optimizer automatically turns on, lest you risk some funky processing. For example, when I shot a very normal picture of some fruit, the Edge+ activated its food mode, which amped up colors to the point where the oranges looked neon.

But the biggest issue is the phone's low-light photography. No matter what I did, unless there were multiple street lights right next to me, the Edge+ struggled to snap a sharp pic at night. Things like leaves and branches routinely came out blurry, with Moto's Night Vision feature consistently capturing grainer photos when compared to the S22's Night Mode. In even darker conditions, the Edge+ felt lost, producing an image of a stained glass window that looked more like an impressionist painting than an actual photo. And let's not forget, I’m comparing Moto’s Night Vision setting to Samsung's Night Mode, which isn't even as good as Night Sight on the Pixel 6. On a mid-range phone, these results might be more forgivable. But for something listed at four figures, it's just sad.

Performance and sound

While the Edge+'s cameras don't impress, thankfully the phone's performance and sound are strong. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM (or 12GB if you buy an upgraded model direct from Moto), and up to 512GB of storage. Overall, benchmarks were within five percent of what we've seen from Samsung's Galaxy S22 line, and in the real world, I didn't experience any hitches.

Unlike the previous model, the new Edge+ no longer features a headphone jack.
Unlike the previous model, the new Edge+ no longer features a headphone jack.

The Edge+ also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that deliver relatively rich audio for a device this size. That said, I found that its speakers are better for watching movies than listening to music. For films that support surround sound, the Edge+ was slightly better at delivering layered, directional audio, especially for things like footsteps and explosions.

Accessories and 5G

One of the Edge+'s highlight features is active pen support and Motorola's optional Smart Stylus. In theory, this should help transform the Edge+ into a slightly cheaper alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, Motorola did not provide one for review alongside the phone, which doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. On top of that, the phone doesn't have built-in pen storage, so you'll also need to use the folio cover that comes bundled with Moto's stylus to create a more cohesive package that you might actually want to carry around.

As for 5G, support varies greatly depending on your carrier. On Verizon, you get both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. On T-Mobile/MetroPCS and unlocked models you only get sub-6GHz 5G, and on AT&T/Cricket, you're stuck with 4G LTE. This discrepancy when it comes to 5G compatibility is borderline infuriating, and unless you're on Verizon and have no intentions of switching, it almost makes the Edge+ a complete non-starter.

Software

Sadly, our Verizon-branded review unit came with both Facebook and Snapchat pre-installed.
Sadly, our Verizon-branded review unit came with both Facebook and Snapchat pre-installed.

The Edge+ comes pre-installed with a straightforward take on Android 12, though our Verizon-branded review unit was loaded with a fair amount of bloatware. All your beloved Moto gestures are still around, including my longtime favorite, the double-chop to activate the flashlight. And as a bonus for people new to the Moto ecosystem, there's a handy floating button that guides you through the various gestures, navigation options and more. There's also Moto's Ready For mode, which allows the phone to function like a mini desktop when hooked up to an external monitor. And while it works, it's not nearly as good as Samsung's Dex mode.

What's really annoying, though, is that for a premium handset, Motorola's long-term support is weak. You only get two years of Android updates and three years of bi-monthly security patches. In comparison, Samsung offers four years of both for all of its Galaxy S phones and many of its mid-range devices, while the Pixel 6 gets a whopping five years of OS upgrades and security updates.

Charging and battery life

Thanks to its 4,800 mAh battery, even with a large display sucking up juice, the Edge+ lasted a respectable 15 hours and 24 minutes on our local video rundown test. That's about half an hour longer than the standard S22, though still a bit short compared to the S22+ and S22 Ultra's times of 17:33 and 17:16, respectively. And during normal use, the Edge+ fared even better, often finishing the day with more than 30 percent battery left in the tank, due in part to efficient standby power usage that only robbed one or two percent battery an hour while idle.

Unlike a lot of phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, the 2022 Moto Edge+ still features an included power adapter.
Unlike a lot of phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, the 2022 Moto Edge+ still features an included power adapter.

Recharging the Edge+ can be done in two ways: wired charging at up to 30 watts (and yes, a power adapter does come in the box) or Qi wireless charging at up to 15 watts. On top of that, the phone supports reverse wireless charging (aka Power Share) at up to five watts, so you can send excess juice to a friend with a device in need or recharge Moto's Smart Stylus.

Wrap-up

Back in 2020, I was cautiously optimistic to see Motorola get back into the flagship phone game with the original Edge+, even if that phone ended up being merely fine. Motorola is the third biggest phone maker in the US, so you'd think it might have a decent shot at making a compelling alternative to Google, Apple and Samsung's high-end devices. But now, having checked out its latest high-end phone, I feel like this whole endeavor might have been a mistake.

Aside from its screen and chipset, the 2022 Edge+ feels more like a mid-range handset than a truly premium phone. It's lacking the telephoto cam that other flagships (and the previous model) have, and Moto's low-light photo quality seems like it's gotten worse, not better. Same goes for some of the Edge+'s other specs like its side-mounted fingerprint reader, which is a step back from the in-screen sensor on its predecessor. Moto even killed the headphone jack, which was one of the 2020 Edge's defining features, and a real rarity among high-end phones.

Unfortunately, the Edge+&#39;s cameras don&#39;t live up to the phone&#39;s price tag.
Unfortunately, the Edge+'s cameras don't live up to the phone's price tag.

Sure, this year's Edge+ got a small boost thanks to a third year of security patches. But when you look at competing Android devices, Motorola's software support still falls woefully short of what you get from Samsung and Google. With limited or no 5G connectivity on two of the US's three biggest carriers, the Edge+ is a hard phone to like, let alone recommend. And while you might be tempted by some of the phone's promo pricing at launch that could lop $100 to $150 off its price tag, even with those discounts, the Edge+ still feels too expensive. At $700, the Pixel 6 is a better (and cheaper) phone, and if you don’t mind only having sub-6GHz 5G, you can get an unlocked model directly from Google for just $600.

Honestly, the Edge+ feels like a trap: It has the build and cameras of a mid-range phone with a couple high-end features to lure you in. But it's missing a lot of the polish and sophistication you should be getting on a top-tier device. And while I can't tell how much carrier partnerships or the ongoing chip crunch may have held this device back, regardless of how we got here, it really seems like Motorola is struggling to compete in the premium phone space.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Russian Stock Market Rises After Closing for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.