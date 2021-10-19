U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Motoclub Announces Details on its SparkNFT Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series

Motoclub.io
·3 min read

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce the lineup for the third of its SparkNFT pack drops, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series Elite tier.

Our previous two drops in the Series, (the Rare and Epic tiers), both sold out on their respective days of release as automotive fans rushed to add the latest Motoclub collectibles to their digital garages.

Now, Motoclub is ready to reveal the vehicles starring in the Elite tier, which will go on sale on October 26, 2021.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series contains a total of 15 specially selected vehicle sales, split across three ranking tiers of Rare, Epic and Elite. Each tier's 5 vehicles are represented over 25 SparkNFTs (5 per vehicle), showcasing digital highlights of each historic sale in the form of high resolution stills, video and unique hand drawn illustrations.

Every pack has 5 random SparkNFTs from its respective tier inside; and once Motoclub’s exclusive trading platform goes live later this year, owners will have the opportunity to buy and trade their way to completing the sets.

The Elite tier will retail for $200 USD per pack and features sales of the following cars sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction: 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL Roadster, 2019 Ford GT, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe, and a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (aka “The Grinch”).

“I’m delighted with the sales of the Rare and Epic drops, and now we’ve reached the best of the best – the Elite packs. We’re only minting twenty-five of these super special packs and they’re all being released on October Twenty-Six. No second wave, no second chances.” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Motoclub on pack content for this Series,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson.“The Elite packs represent some of the most impressive vehicles and exciting moments from the auction block during our 2021 Las Vegas event , and they’re sure to be well received by Motoclub’s fans.”

Details on the two final drops in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series, Wave 2 releases of the remaining Rare and Epic tier packs, will be published shortly.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com


