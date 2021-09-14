U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,411.50
    -25.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.80
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    +0.24 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    -9.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -1.14 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,041.14
    +1,102.34 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.46
    +28.57 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.69
    -30.74 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Motoclub’s Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Collector Series Rare Edition SparkNFTs Sell Out in Under an Hour

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Motoclub.io
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectables, is pleased to announce that it successfully concluded its first drop of the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Collector Series SparkNFTs in less than an hour after release.

In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, individual auction sales of historically and culturally significant vehicles were chosen for minting. Each is being featured across 5 SparkNFTs:

  • 1 x exclusive video

  • 1 x custom illustration

  • 3 x exclusive images

The NFTs are being sold directly to collectors through Motoclub’s website, which is managed and curated by CurrencyWorks. The chosen vehicles have been split into three series categories: Rare, Epic and Elite. The Elite pack drops will feature the most desirable NFTs while the Rare pack drops contain more common digital collectables. There are 25 NFTs per series.

Starting at $25 USD, the Rare Edition NFT packs were released for sale on September 13, 2021. They featured a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1995 Mercedes Benz G350D Custom SUV, 2016 Nissan Nismo GT-R as well as a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom, which was formerly owned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

“The response to the first of our NFT pack drops is incredible. The speed of this sale shows that there truly is demand for this type of automotive memorabilia,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “We have access to an impressive library of content thanks to our amazing partner Barrett-Jackson. We can’t wait for the next Motoclub NFT drop and auction.”

The success of the Rare Edition drop comes after four exclusive NFTs were auctioned live at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction in June at an average price of $16,750.00.

Barrett-Jackson will hold its inaugural auction in Houston, Texas September 16-18, 2021 and will also play host to the next exclusive Motoclub NFT auction.

For more information on Motoclub’s first pack drop, please click here.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectable space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectable NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to https://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Continues to Electrify the EV Market

    With the big push towards electric vehicles, traditional car makers have also pursued an aggressive portfolio transformation. Amidst intense competition in the electric vehicle industry, there are bound to be winners and losers. Ford (F) seems like one company that’s positioned to survive and grow, with big investments in the electric vehicle segment. A revival in the company’s business is already indicated by the stock price trend. F stock is higher by 83% in the last 12 months. (See F stock ch

  • Exclusive-China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents

    Chinese retailer Miniso Group will open a 'flagship' New York store and nearly double its U.S. outlets this year, betting post-pandemic shoppers on a budget will snap up cheap but fun goods for homes and work like $10 soft toy cats and $4 staplers shaped like avocados. At less than 60 outlets, Miniso's U.S. presence will still be dwarfed by giant low-price retailers like Dollar Tree, as well as its own home Chinese base of nearly 3,000 stores. But Miniso says it's moving quickly to take advantage of lower rents in the pandemic-hit U.S. economy, and Vincent Huang, a company vice president responsible for overseas business, told Reuters he ultimately sees potential for "thousands" of U.S. stores.

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and more.

  • Porsche 911 Carrera S manual: The car to get before the EV wave

    Before our EV future arrives, we are still living in the present, where luckily for us the Porsche 911 Carrera S exists. And Porsche here is still doing something that is becoming rarer and rarer these days, and that is including a true, 7-speed manual transmission.

  • VW Will Update Your ID Over-the-Air

    VW has just rolled out the first of its over-the-air updates to its electric cars, following Tesla's example in this sphere. Here's what it's changed.

  • Nordstrom’s Perennial Blockbuster: The Anniversary Sale

    The event gives loyalty customers a first crack at fresh fall fashions, generates huge volumes and is unique in the industry.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • 2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review | The real deal

    The marketplace has spoken over the course of decades, and they don't see a path toward being equal in the minds of consumers, so why bother creating products that are truly equal? Better still, the 2022 Genesis GV70 clears that fence, sailing over it to join the upper echelon of compact luxury SUVs. It's every bit a match for a Mercedes GLC and BMW X3, while greatly surpassing the disappointingly cost-cutting Audi Q5.

  • Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against nearly half of American autoworkers who do not belong to a union and called on lawmakers to reject giving "exorbitant tax breaks" to wealthy buyers of high-priced cars and trucks. The bill, set to be taken up on Tuesday by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the parent of Chrysler - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in UAW-represented plants.

  • Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF) have vehemently opposed the proposal to give union-made electric vehicles in the U.S. an additional $4,500 tax incentive. What Happened: The bill, proposed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. The bill, which is part of the $3.5 trillion spending proposal, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto

  • 15 Gorgeous Air-Cooled Porsches from Luftgekühlt﻿ 7

    A look inside the seventh Luftgekühlt car show, where some the rarest air-cooled Porsches still around were celebrated. What is Luftgekühlt? Last year's Luft, the sixth edition, was hosted at Universal Studios' backlot, where you could see a 911 Safari on the old Three Amigos!

  • Electric vehicles are the biggest automotive trend in '100 years or so,' analyst explains

    Accelerating electric vehicle adoption in the next decade may be the biggest automotive trend in 100 years.

  • Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

    Bill Hemmer recounted the incident to co-host Dana Perino while discussing New York City's COVID-19 vaccine policies.

  • Miami International Airport Will Use COVID-19-sniffing Dogs

    The dogs will be stationed at an employee security checkpoint as part of the 30-day pilot program.

  • 8 top-rated fire pits you can get on sale right now

    If you're in the market for an outdoor fire pit, now's the time to shop. Score discounts on models from Solo Stove, Wayfair, Amazon and Overstock.

  • Ew! Purge those gross plastic containers: This 16-piece glass Anchor Hocking set is on sale for $38 — it's 52 percent off!

    Easy-to-clean glass and airtight technology is a match made in kitchen heaven: 'Give away your Tupperware and don’t ask for it back,' said a fan.

  • Syrian woman sells belongings to feed rescued animals

    This Syrian animal lover sells her belongingsto feed 120 cats and 20 dogs in her houseLocation: Damascus, Syria(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"There was a mattress here, I sold it. There was a computer there and a sofa here. / I sold everything. Nothing is left. You can see, I have no furniture.”Abu Draa relies on donations to continue looking after the animals(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"This used to be way easier for me because my father, may he rest in peace, used to support me. But he died a year and four months ago and after this, it has become very difficult. So I had to sell my things because I can't give up on them, I can't take them back to the street."

  • Tested: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 Resets the Flagship

    The ninth generation of the big Benz introduces tech and comfort we didn't know we needed.