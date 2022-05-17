U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.75
    +62.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,518.00
    +359.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,506.75
    +262.00 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.90
    +29.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.62
    +0.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +13.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.81
    -2.06 (-7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0156 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3170
    +0.2640 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,598.20
    +971.82 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.93
    +444.25 (+183.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.04
    +53.24 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Motor Home Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the motor home market include Thor Industries Inc, Trigano SA, Knaus Tabbert Group GmbH, Winnebago Industries Inc, REV Group, Swift Group Limited, Tiffin Motor Homes Inc, Spartan Motors Inc, Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, and Northwood Manufacturing Inc.

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motor Home Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277691/?utm_source=GNW


The global motor home market is expected to grow from $142.69 billion in 2021 to $156.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $218.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The motor home market consists of sales of motor homes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated into the same unit.

The main types in the motor home market are self-contained motor homes assembling, van, and minivan conversions.The van and minivan refer to a regular minivan that is a place to sleep and live while camping.

The motor home market applications include residential and commercial sectors. These are used in fleet owners, direct buyers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the motor home market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the motor home market.

The regions covered in the motor home market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar-powered motor homes, which are electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack.Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack.

The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.

The countries covered in the motor home market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277691/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionNow Tencent Holdings

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionWest Tex

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • New Oil Traders Fill the Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionThe answers include

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is tentatively unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups in distant cities show how China is locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Sessio

  • Analyst Report: NRG Energy, Inc.

    NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. It also is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 16 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. Since 2018, NRG has divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

  • Oil ends higher as gasoline futures soar to another all-time high

    Oil futures erase early losses, ending higher as tight fuel supplies allow gasoline to continue a push into record territory.

  • Diesel prices hit new high despite Sunak fuel duty cut

    The AA warned that increased prices would have a knock on effect for other goods as hauliers passed on the extra costs.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Poised to Challenge $109.77 – $110.07 Resistance Early Monday

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/16: McDonald's, JetBlue, Twitter

    This market deserves to be hated, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers Monday. It seems like every day we're given a new reason why stocks shouldn't go higher and you can't build a sustainable rally on top of quicksand.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lithium Sector Needs $42 Billion as Pivot From China Adds Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The global lithium industry needs as much as $42 billion of investment by the end of the decade in order to meet demand for the crucial battery-making material, with attempts to build supply chains outside of China subject to much higher costs, according to a data and market-intelligence provider.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turb

  • Supply and Demand Are Critical, but Remember: Timing Is Still Everything

    Econ 101 suggests that at some point, either the supply side catches up, or demand falls to get prices back in equilibrium. Let's see what this means for oil -- and a potential recession.

  • JPMorgan's Liu on China Market Outlook

    Wendy Liu, Chief Asia and China Equity Strategist at JPMorgan, discusses her outlook for Chinese markets. She speaks with Stephen Engle, Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Global China Summit on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • China's semiconductor output shrinks as Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt production, crimp demand

    China's monthly output of chips shrunk to its lowest level since 2020, as strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities disrupted production in downstream industries from cars to robotics. Output of integrated circuits in April declined 12.1 per cent year on year to 25.9 billion units, the lowest since December 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The drop was in line with a steep dive in production by downstream industries that rely on chips. China's