U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.02
    +34.92 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,730.81
    +102.84 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,439.40
    +224.17 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.98
    -17.56 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.20
    -0.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    -0.52 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1947
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7560
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,331.68
    -97.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,148.56
    -2.89 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Motor Vehicle Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturer industry group.

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry group and product categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry group and product categories.

Discover 1,000+ motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturers on BizVibe. Get started for free

Companies listed under the NAICS category for motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing motor vehicle bodies, truck trailers, motor homes, and/or travel trailers and campers. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details on Finding Companies: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

BizVibe's Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:

  • Detailed company profiles, spanning across 50+ countries

  • Nine related product and service categories

  • Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

  • Company performance and risk monitoring

  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Use BizVibe profiles to compare companies. Compare companies for free

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 1,000+ motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing company profiles which span across 50+ countries:

  • 400+ companies in USA

  • 400+ companies in UK

  • 70+ companies in Canada

  • 30+ companies in Australia

  • 20+ companies in Mexico

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing into nine product and service categories including:

  • Motor homes

  • Camping cars

  • Trailers

  • Vehicle chassis

View all related product and service categories: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/Motor-Vehicle-Body-and-Trailer-Manufacturing/

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News

  • M&A Partnerships

  • Product/Service Launches

  • Management Moves

  • Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

  • Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing

  • Plastic Product Manufacturing

  • Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing

  • Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing

  • Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-vehicle-body-and-trailer-manufacturing-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-motor-vehicle-companies-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301250816.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Recommended Stories

  • India market regulator relaxes valuation norms for some bonds after push back

    India's market regulator on Monday relaxed new valuation norms that were set to affect certain bonds worth more than $12 billion after the government flagged concerns of disruption in debt markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 10 had directed mutual funds to consider the maturity of so-called AT1 bonds as 100 years for valuation and limit exposure to such bonds to 10% of its debt assets, effective April 1. In a letter sent to SEBI the next day, the finance ministry asked the regulator to withdraw the valuation rule, saying it will cause "huge" mark-to-market losses, take away the appetite for such instruments and hurt capital raising by state-run banks.

  • Oil Wavers With Demand in Focus After Worst Week in 5 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as investors assessed an uneven demand recovery around the world after slumping the most since October over the last week.Futures in New York flipped between gains and losses on Monday, following last week’s 6.4% decline. Oil’s demand recovery is facing a spate of near-term setbacks, particularly in Europe, including extended or reimposed lockdowns in Germany, Italy and France. In the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged the broader state to follow New Jersey’s move in pausing reopening.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price Swerve“There’s questions about the overall economic recovery as some of the European concerns over the vaccine have spread doubt,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “Last week, a lot of the spec money and hedge funds pulled back on their aggressive buying, creating a lack of support for the market.”However, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country rose to the highest in just over a year on Sunday. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product -- at least in relative terms -- during the coronavirus crisis.As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders dropped by about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Bank of America Global Research said the recent oil price pullback provides an opportunity to gain commodity exposure and hedge against unexpected inflation risks, with the bank seeing oil demand expanding at the fastest rate since the 1970s over the next three years.There is still some residual pessimism in the market, with Europe seeing pockets of increased Covid-19 cases, said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at consultant Rystad Energy AS. “If vaccination campaigns continue to face challenges going forward, 2021 may see up to 1 million barrels of oil demand per day not recovering this year, compared to a smooth recovery scenario,” she said.Since crude’s slump last week, attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.“To the extent that the JCPOA comes back into play, it could add 2 million barrels a day of Iran’s oil back to the market,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. Prices will likely face more pressure “if we start to see more news about Iran and the U.S. sitting across from each other at the table and negotiating.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Aramco's profits slide nearly 45% after lower oil demand

    Saudi Aramco makes less than expected but will still pay returns to investors including the Saudi state.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • No stimulus check yet? Use IRS 'Get My Payment' tool to find the status of new COVID relief payments

    Where is my third stimulus check? Find out the status of your COVID-19 relief payment using the IRS "Get My Payment" tool, which updates daily.

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Banned From WallStreetBets, Reddit User Tired Of GameStop Talks Creates 'WallStreetSilver'

    Ivan Bayoukhi, a banned member of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, stated that members of the subreddit are “tired” of talking about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and at least up to 40% of the WSB forum loves silver. What Happened: Bayoukhi, the founder of the subreddit WallStreetSilver, told Kitco News that WSB users were behind the silver short-squeeze in January, despite the subreddit having earlier denied they were not the ones behind the metal’s rally. He claimed that one could find several silver-related posts if they just scrolled back five to six months on the WSB forum. Bayoukhi also said that he and others who tried to post about silver on WSB were banned from the Reddit forum as the majority of the members did not want the focus to deviate from GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. He added that the silver squeeze movement — that drove the market prices of iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX: LODE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) higher earlier this year — is still ongoing and the number one goal of WallStreetSilver is to wake up “billions of people to getting silver.” See Also: Beyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors Why It Matters: Silver prices rose earlier this year to an 8-year high amid speculation the Reddit investors-led short-squeeze rally that pushed up shares in GameStop and others has extended into the precious metals market. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ However, top posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit at that time said the silver trade was orchestrated by the very hedge funds the community was targeting. WallStreetBets posters accused Citadel LLC of pushing the silver short squeeze in an attempt to lure traders away from GameStop. Peter Hug, the global trading director for Kitco Metals, had said that while there was ample supply of larger silver investment products, the pandemic had created a shortage of smaller coins and bars. The renewed demand was putting pressure on the physical market, he added. Read Next: Chamath Palihapitiya And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsAMC Shares Spike On Complete Reopening Optimism: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jump in Yields Pressure Aussie, Kiwi While BOJ Decision Underpins Yen

    While another surge in Treasury yields dominated the trade, central bank activity in the US, Australia and Japan also had a say in the price action.

  • Plug Power and FuelCell Boom Raises Specter of 2000 Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Clean-energy stocks have surged in the past year, raising alarm bells on Wall Street, which considers the gains too frothy -- but this latest rally ain’t nothing but a blip compared with the boom and bust experienced by the sector at the turn of the millennium.Plug Power Inc. and FuelCell Energy Inc. are just two examples of companies that have soared in the past 12 months, having gained more than 10-fold since March 2020 in a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm for the fuel cells used in electric vehicles and power plants.Read more: Fuel Cell, Solar Stocks Surge on Covid Bill, Capping Banner YearValuations are extended, with FuelCell’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio sitting at 58 for the current fiscal year. That compares with 5.9 for Apple Inc. and 13 for Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They are fairly subdued however, when compared with the 113 EV-to-sales ratio FuelCell hit in 2000 or the 187 Ballard Power Systems Inc. reached the same year, amid an early version of today’s fuel-cell exuberance.And herein lies the risk, according to some analysts. Investors who believe valuations can go way higher may be overlooking the fact that bubble ended badly, amid product delays and a series of bankruptcies.“Investor euphoria has now reached new heights bordering on mania,” the managing partners at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC, a natural-resource investment firm, wrote in a recent market commentary. “Stretched valuations leave investors vulnerable to any setback or delay in the green energy transition.”Goehring & Rozencwajg cautioned that the industry could be in for the same fate two decades later. The firm is invested primarily in traditional energy and uranium, and said it would consider clean energy if the future looked more promising.There have been recent signs of trouble in the industry, with Plug Power slumping last week after it revealed accounting errors and FuelCell falling on revenue that missed estimates.Read more: Plug Power Rocked by Accounting Errors After Its 1,400% Surge“A decade ago, a series of failed promises and bankruptcies plagued the battery industry, making it nearly impossible for subsequent ventures to find financing and move forward,” they wrote. “We worry the same could occur on a much larger scale if tens of trillions of ‘green’ investments are eventually written off.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • ‘Altcoin Season’ Leaves Some Bitcoin Alternatives Frozen

    Index data points to a changing of the altcoin guard, as Web 3.0 surges.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • Support.com stock skyrockets after merger deal with bitcoin mining company

    Shares of Support.com Inc. more than tripled on massive volume Monday, after the provider of technical support services and cloud-based software announced a deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

  • Fed’s Powell says bitcoin is more of a substitute for gold than the dollar

    Bitcoin is lacking key ingredients that would make it a useful currency, and as a result, is essentially more of a substitute for gold than the dollar, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.