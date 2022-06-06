U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    +43.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,158.00
    +270.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.00
    +177.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    +21.70 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.70
    +0.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.18
    +0.46 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6760
    -0.1840 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,392.27
    +1,723.51 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.67
    +103.72 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension & Interiors Global Market Forecast Report: Compound Annual Growth of 10.8% Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $684.9 Billion in 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension & Interiors Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is expected to grow from $407.12 billion in 2021 to $454.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to grow to $684.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market growth in the forecast period. The global transport manufacturing industry has experienced many technological advances in the last decade and this trend is expected to intensify. According to Forbes, the ten new features to expect in vehicles by 2020 include autonomous driving, driver override systems, biometric vehicle access, comprehensive vehicle tracking, active window displays, remote vehicle shutdown, active health monitoring, four-cylinder supercars, smart and personalized in-car marketing and reconfigurable body panels. These innovations are expected to drive the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market during the forecast period.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. Electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes, and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars' components, less collaboration will be required between the automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market, and compares it with other markets.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment; Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components; Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

  • By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

  • By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Characteristics

4. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors

9. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Size And Growth

10. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Regional Analysis

11. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Segmentation

12. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Metrics

Company Profiles

  • Denso Corp.

  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

  • SAIC Motor Co. ltd.

  • Adient plc.

  • Peugeot

  • Toyota Boshoku Corporation

  • Continental AG

  • Aptiv plc.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Valeo SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lklkrr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improve

  • Boeing CEO: Design work on new commercial jet at least 2 years away

    Digital tools to support a new design program are still in development, says CEO David Calhoun. Once they're ready, "then we design the next airplane. We don't do it the other way around.”

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Have Good News for Europe

    Europe, where Tesla has just opened a production site, is an important market for the electric vehicle manufacturer and its CEO.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Races Higher As It Seizes Tesla's Crown

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • ‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; D

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStoc

  • Stellantis vs. Ford: Which Is a Better Buy?

    Two such examples are Ford (NYSE: F) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA). According to Car and Driver magazine, Ford sold three of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, including the best-selling vehicle in the country, the F-Series pickup, which sold over 725,000 units in the U.S. last year. Ford has also been racking up awards for its lineup.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says V

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.