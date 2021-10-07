U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    +0.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6650
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,795.66
    -1,621.30 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Motor Vehicle Production, Construction Spending to Drive Growth in US Aluminum Demand

·3 min read

Demand set to rebound 13% in 2021 following pandemic lows

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for aluminum in volume terms is forecast to see average annual gains of 5.9% through 2025, according to Aluminum: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Gains reflect a pandemic-depressed 2020 base; annual increases of less than 1.0% are expected between 2019 and 2025. Growth will be driven by the increasing production of motor vehicles, along with higher aluminum loading rates per vehicle due to a shift in consumer preference toward larger vehicles, such as SUVs and crossovers. A 1.2% yearly increase in real US construction expenditures will support expanding shipments of aluminum building products, further spurring gains. Finally, continued economic growth will support demand for – and by extension, shipments of – consumer products featuring aluminum packaging or aluminum components. Despite these positive trends, aluminum will continue to face competition from other materials – such as copper, steel, glass, and plastics – across each of its markets, restraining faster gains. Demand is expected to grow 13% in 2021, rebounding from the pandemic-driven decline in 2020. However, US tariffs on imported aluminum will continue to limit even faster gains.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Production of aluminum in the US is forecast to increase 2.5% yearly in volume terms through 2025. Bolt-on additions will help supply the increasing demand in the US. Primary aluminum producers have also begun to restart idled production lines to take advantage of the favorable pricing environment provided by the tariffs on aluminum imports.

These and other key insights are featured in Aluminum: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US aluminum demand and production in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by market in terms of:

  • transport

  • containers and packaging

  • building and construction

  • electrical

  • other markets such as consumer durables, machinery, and cookware

Total demand in nominal US dollars at the producer level is also forecast to 2021 and 2025.

Total production is segmented by type as follows:

  • primary

  • secondary

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Aluminum-United-States-FF65010/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-vehicle-production-construction-spending-to-drive-growth-in-us-aluminum-demand-301395814.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disast

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersAmazon D

  • Tesla moving headquarters to Austin, Texas, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Agains

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural-Gas Shortage Sets Off Scramble Ahead of Winter

    Tankers are being diverted and manufacturers are slowing production as countries and businesses battle to secure supply, and energy prices have hit record levels. The resurgence in demand from economies bouncing back from the pandemic and other factors caught traders, shipowners and energy executives off guard.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • 'Squid Game' global demand has grown over 500+ since Netflix launch: RPT

    Netflix stock has soared amid the global success of 'Squid Game.' Parrot Analytics Press Insights Analyst Wade Payson-Denney joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to disucss the record-breaking series.&nbsp;

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

    HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc furnace production, begins to come online. Several steelmakers, including United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) and Nucor (NYSE: NUE), are planning new facilities.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.