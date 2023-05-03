Motor Vehicles Market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing urban population - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motor vehicles market size is forecast to increase by USD 28,721.3 thousand units from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing urban population, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, and the growth in production volume of passenger vehicles. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Download the Sample Report in minutes!

Motor Vehicles market Vendor Analysis:

The global motor vehicles market is highly competitive, with numerous established players, and new entrants vying for market share. The market is dominated by major players, including General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Hyundai.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., and China FAW Group Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers various motor vehicles such as BMW Turbo, BMW 7 Series, BMW E1 prototype, and BMW X5 series.

Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers passenger vehicles such as BJ40 Plus, BJ40 SE, BJ40 Offroader, F40, X35, and BJ80.

BYD Co. Ltd. - The company offers passenger vehicles under the series called HAN EV.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Motor vehicles market - Market Segmentation:

This motor vehicles market report extensively covers market segmentation by propulsion (ICE, electric, and hybrid), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the ICE segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. ICE is known as the internal combustion engine. It is a type of power source that powers a variety of automobiles by burning oil or natural gas to produce heat and produce electricity, which used to propel the vehicle in which it is installed. Diesel and gasoline engines dominates most of the market and the growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing disposable income of consumers and the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles, especially in emerging markets such as India. Furthermore, technological developments have also led to improvements in ICE in terms of emissions, performance, and fuel efficiency. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Motor vehicles market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The growing urban population is a major driving factor for the motor vehicles market growth.

There is a rapid urbanization across the world, with more people moving to cities in search of better opportunities and a higher quality of life. According to the World Bank Group, the urban population (percentage of the total population) was 54% in 2015 and is trending to 56% in 2021, which is particularly pronounced in developing countries such as India with rapid economic growth and large-scale urbanization.

Due to the increasing urbanization, the demand for automobiles is correspondingly increasing, as well as demand for transportation infrastructure such as roads, highways, bridges, and public transit systems. The infrastructure often supports the use of automobiles, a convenient and efficient means of transportation within cities.

Moreover, modern automobiles are equipped with advanced features such as air conditioning, entertainment systems, and satellite navigation, making them attractive to city dwellers.

Hence, such factors drive the motor vehicle market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Technological advances in EVs are a major trend fueling the motor vehicles market growth.

The growing adoption of EVs is increasingly witnessing new opportunities for different stakeholders. The stakeholders include system integrators, vehicle manufacturers, engine manufacturers, and component providers.

Since more consumers become aware and start understanding the benefits of EVs, and with the government supporting the trend with incentives, the market vendors have to cater to this increasing demand and provide better options.

The high cost and limited range of these vehicles are among the major challenges associated with the adoption of EVs and to eliminate these, the vendors are expected to invest more time and energy in R and D and come up with better models of EVs.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The environmental concerns associated with vehicle emissions are a major challenge for the motor vehicles market growth.

One of the biggest challenges the market faces is environmental issues, which are becoming more and more important, with stakeholders demanding that automakers produce sustainable, environmentally friendly, and low-emission vehicles.

Additionally, customers are becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and choosing vehicles with a lower environmental impact.

Moreover, governments around the world are also cracking down on vehicle emissions, creating regulations, and imposing penalties for violations.

Hence, such factors hinder the market growth of motor vehicles during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Motor Vehicles Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motor vehicles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the motor vehicles market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motor vehicles market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motor vehicles market vendors

Motor Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 28,721.3 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., and China FAW Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global motor vehicles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Propulsion Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Propulsion

6.3 ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Propulsion

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

12.4 Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

12.5 BYD Co. Ltd.

12.6 China FAW Group Co. Ltd.

12.7 Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 Ford Motor Co.

12.9 General Motors Co.

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

12.11 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.12 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.13 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

12.14 Renault SAS

12.15 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

12.16 Stellantis NV

12.17 Toyota Motor Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

