Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.37% by 2026 | High Adoption Rate of Protective Gear to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle airbag jacket market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in RD for developing sophisticated airbag jacket technologies and increasing their market penetration to compete in the market. Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto are some of the major market participants. The motorcycle airbag jacket market is set to grow by USD 136.06 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.37% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our motorcycle airbag jacket market report covers the following areas:
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the motorcycle airbag jacket market is the high adoption rate of protective gear. The increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles has necessitated the introduction of effective safety regulations pertaining to responsible two-wheeler riding. Transport regulatory authorities around the world are promoting the use of safety apparel to safeguard against critical injuries in the event of an accident. An airbag jacket is a sophisticated piece of wearable body armor that can absorb the majority of the impact in case of a collision. Safety gear manufacturers around the world are experimenting with advanced materials, such as Kevlar, to develop lightweight and agile protective clothing.
However, the high purchasing cost limits adoption will be a major challenge for the motorcycle airbag jacket market during the forecast period. A motorcycle airbag jacket can be a vital solution to curb fatalities from accidents as it protects the rider from severe injuries to the upper torso. Though there are several models of airbag jackets available in the market, the adoption rate has been limited due to the exorbitant pricing. A normal leather jacket costs around $450 in the market, whereas the market price for an airbag jacket can be as high as $3,000. Such discriminative pricing strategies adopted by airbag jacket manufacturers to showcase the unique protection technology incorporated into the jacket have limited the appeal of their product offerings on a wider scale. Moreover, there are no existing global standards pertaining to airbag jackets. Hence, the high cost of airbag jackets would limit the adoption rate and hinder the market growth.
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
The motorcycle airbag jacket market share growth by the airbag vest segment will be significant for revenue generation. The augmented business prospects of the market in focus are promoting strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers for developing sophisticated product offerings. In November 2018, KLIM announced a partnership with Inmotion, a subsidiary of ACCESS EQUIP MOTOS FRANCE, for enhancing the safety of its high-end weatherproof garments with the development of a wearable airbag vest.
37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for motorcycle airbag jackets in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The high production and sales of motorcycles in Western European countries will facilitate the motorcycle airbag jacket market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 136.06 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.91
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
