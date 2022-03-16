U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.37% by 2026 | High Adoption Rate of Protective Gear to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle airbag jacket market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in RD for developing sophisticated airbag jacket technologies and increasing their market penetration to compete in the market. Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto are some of the major market participants. The motorcycle airbag jacket market is set to grow by USD 136.06 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.37% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our motorcycle airbag jacket market report covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the motorcycle airbag jacket market is the high adoption rate of protective gear. The increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles has necessitated the introduction of effective safety regulations pertaining to responsible two-wheeler riding. Transport regulatory authorities around the world are promoting the use of safety apparel to safeguard against critical injuries in the event of an accident. An airbag jacket is a sophisticated piece of wearable body armor that can absorb the majority of the impact in case of a collision. Safety gear manufacturers around the world are experimenting with advanced materials, such as Kevlar, to develop lightweight and agile protective clothing.

However, the high purchasing cost limits adoption will be a major challenge for the motorcycle airbag jacket market during the forecast period. A motorcycle airbag jacket can be a vital solution to curb fatalities from accidents as it protects the rider from severe injuries to the upper torso. Though there are several models of airbag jackets available in the market, the adoption rate has been limited due to the exorbitant pricing. A normal leather jacket costs around $450 in the market, whereas the market price for an airbag jacket can be as high as $3,000. Such discriminative pricing strategies adopted by airbag jacket manufacturers to showcase the unique protection technology incorporated into the jacket have limited the appeal of their product offerings on a wider scale. Moreover, there are no existing global standards pertaining to airbag jackets. Hence, the high cost of airbag jackets would limit the adoption rate and hinder the market growth.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample report now!

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The motorcycle airbag jacket market share growth by the airbag vest segment will be significant for revenue generation. The augmented business prospects of the market in focus are promoting strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers for developing sophisticated product offerings. In November 2018, KLIM announced a partnership with Inmotion, a subsidiary of ACCESS EQUIP MOTOS FRANCE, for enhancing the safety of its high-end weatherproof garments with the development of a wearable airbag vest.

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for motorcycle airbag jackets in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The high production and sales of motorcycles in Western European countries will facilitate the motorcycle airbag jacket market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

  • The premium motorcycle helmets market share is expected to increase by USD 420.22 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!

  • The truck mirror system market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.87%. Download a free sample now!

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 136.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.91

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Access Equip Motos France

  • 10.4 Alpinestars USA Inc.

  • 10.5 Bering Moto

  • 10.6 Dainese Spa

  • 10.7 Helite Moto

  • 10.8 MOTOAIR

  • 10.9 Mugen Denko Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

  • 10.11 Polaris Inc.

  • 10.12 Spidi Sport Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorcycle-airbag-jacket-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-37-by-2026--high-adoption-rate-of-protective-gear-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301503093.html

SOURCE Technavio

