Motorcycle Crash Survivor Reunites with EMS and Hospital Trauma Team Who Saved Her Life

Sophia Beattie (center) is grateful to reunite with the doctors and nurses from Corpus Christi Medical Center and the City of Corpus Christi EMS professionals who cared for her after a life threatening motorcycle accident in November 2020.

Corpus Christi, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophia Beattie remembers putting on her helmet and leather jacket before she headed out to dinner with her boyfriend on the back of his motorcycle on Nov. 15, 2020. As they merged onto South Padre Island Drive near the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, a truck hit them from behind. Beattie has no memory of what happened afterward.

Two weeks later, Beattie awoke from a coma. “When I opened my eyes, I saw my boyfriend sitting in my room and everything was foggy,” Beattie said. “I was confused as he told me what happened. I tried to communicate with the nurse that I wanted a soda, but I couldn’t speak because of the tracheotomy.”

Ryan Stouffer, Beattie’s boyfriend, was thrown to the side of the road and suffered a broken tibia. Beattie was launched off the motorcycle and dragged by another vehicle. She suffered severe road rash and multiple life-threating internal injuries including bleeding in the brain; rib fractures; bleeding from a shattered spleen, liver and pelvis; broken extremities including her shoulder, arm and elbow; facial fractures and both sides of her jaw.

“Beattie was in critical condition and unable to breathe on her own,” said Aurelio Delagarza, firefighter paramedic with City of Corpus Christi Emergency Medical Services. “We knew we had to get her to the closest hospital emergency room (ER) and trauma center as soon as possible to save her life.”

Beattie and Stouffer were brought by ambulance to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area (CCMC), a State of Texas Level III Trauma Center. The accepting ER physician, Dr. Trenton Martinez, coordinated Beattie’s plan of care along with Dr. Thomas Goaley, medical director of trauma services, in addition to a team of surgeons, critical care nurses and support personnel.

Beattie was hospitalized until Jan. 11, 2021. During her stay, she endured 10 operations. Post operatively, she received extensive physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and respiratory therapy which helped her learn to recover, walk and to perform daily activities.

Beattie was beloved by the hospital staff and gained many friends during her 68-day. One of her fondest memories was during the Christmas holiday when the physical therapists decorated her room with a lit Christmas tree. “The nurses and therapists were all the best,” said Beattie.

Today, Beattie and Stouffer have made full recoveries. On April 20, they were reunited with the EMS team and the CCMC physicians, nurses and physical therapists who provided their care. Additionally, both patients will reunite again with hospital staff on May 19 in honor of National Trauma Survivors Day.

Beattie’s future plans include enrolling in college and obtaining a degree in forensic science. Her dream is to help others and support law enforcement in fighting crime.

“I am blessed to be alive. Because of everyone here, I am able to walk again. Thank you all for giving me my life back,” said Beattie.

“At Corpus Christi Medical Center, we care for our patients like they are our family,” said Eric Evans, CEO at CCMC. “Sophia’s successful recovery is a testament to the outstanding work of our physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals who work at our facilities. We exist to give people a healthier tomorrow and we’re proud to be an essential healthcare resource for the community, especially when they need us most.”

National Motorcycle Safety Month is designated in May and National Trauma Survivors Day is May 19. Trauma is the leading cause of death for individuals up to the age of 45 and it is the fourth leading cause of death overall for all ages. On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day—last year 482 died. Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide.

For additional information about safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes, visit the Texas Department of Transportation website at www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/statewide-news/0006-20210.html

Click here to view and download high resolution videos and photos from Sophia Beattie’s reunification with EMS and hospital staff.

###

About Corpus Christi Medical Center

Corpus Christi Medical Center has compassionately served the Corpus Christi and surrounding Coastal Bend communities for over 50 years. What began as a 26-bed facility in the early 1960s has grown into a multi-campus health care system offering a full range of medical services, outstanding clinical care, cutting-edge technology and an award-winning medical residency program. From caring for fragile newborns in the Level III NICU to providing care for complex cardiovascular patients at The Heart Hospital, Corpus Christi Medical Center ensures the community receives the highest quality medical care available. The campuses of Corpus Christi Medical Center include Doctors Regional, Bay Area, The Heart Hospital, Bayview, Cancer Center, ER 24/7 Northwest, Portland and Rockport. Corpus Christi Medical Center is an HCA Healthcare-affiliated facility and is part of the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division. For more information about Corpus Christi Medical Center, visit ccmedicalcenter.com.

About HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division is a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 16 hospitals, 10 ambulatory care centers, 16 off-campus emergency centers, and a regional transfer center that provides on-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division hospitals as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 184 hospitals in the United States and England. For more information, visit HCAgulfcoast.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Lisa Robertson Corpus Christi Medical Center 361-336-7349 Lisa.Robertson@HCAhealthcare.com



