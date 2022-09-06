U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Motorcycle Helmet Market Size Worth USD 20.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.2% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The Motorcycle Helmet Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.92 Billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. HJC and Red Bull collaborate to develop unique helmet to gain traction.

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global motorcycle helmet market size was USD 7.25 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Motorcycle Helmet Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our expert researchers, stringent guidelines concerning road safety executed by governments combined with augmented consciousness regarding head injury are fundamental aspects driving the motorcycle helmet market growth.

Industry Development

• October 2021: HJC Helmets launched its first Redbull certified helmet. HJC and Red Bull collaborated to create an exceptional helmet, the RPHA 1 Austin GP helmet.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

14.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 20.09 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 7.92 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Product Type, By Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Motorbikes and Sports Two-wheeler Enthusiasts to Fuel Market Growth

Europe was the third-largest market in 2020. In the first three quarters of 2021


Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds the maximum motorcycle helmet market share, accounting for USD 6.15 billion. It is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rest of the world ranked as the second-largest market. The rest of the world comprises Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Africa is estimated to contribute substantially toward the growth of the motorcycle helmet market.

Europe was the third-largest market in 2020. In the first three quarters of 2021, motorcycle registrations in the region grew by 10.6%, tallying 792,819 units.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109


Market Drivers-

Rising Number of Motorbikes and Sports Two-wheeler Enthusiasts to Fuel Market Growth

In established countries, two-wheelers are mainly utilized for recreational happenings and therefore more often possessed in addition to a car. Moreover, in emerging nations, a motorcycle is often used as a basic medium of transport. Bikes are attaining a stronghold in the commercial sector as well. They are primarily utilized for food delivery and delivery of e-commerce products. Also, post lockdown, the demand for bikes has increased noticeably owing to the bike-sharing business attaining momentum. This pooled with the growing consciousness on-road protection is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Full Face

  • Open Face

  • Half Face

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline


COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic to Cause Decline in Product Sales Backed by Stay-at-Home Guidelines

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 triggered massive ambiguity and panic in global industries. In order to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world have accepted lockdown interferences and severe social distancing norms. With the intensifying spread of the COVID-19 virus, people across the globe began practicing social distancing, which began movement limitations and assembly and production series to close.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to present novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109


Companies Profiled in the Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report:

  • Shark Helmets (Marseille, France)

  • ARAI Helmets (Saitama, Japan)

  • Manufactures Tomas SA (La Palma, Spain)

  • Nolan Helmets SpA (Bergamo, Italy)

  • Shoei Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Bell Helmet (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Studds Accessories Ltd. (Haryana, India)

  • Schuberth GmbH (Lower Saxony, Germany)

  • Steelbird Helmets (Delhi, India)

  • Dainese SpA (Colceresa, Italy)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. Who has the best Motorcycle Helmet?

Shark Helmets, ARAI Helmets, Manufactures Tomas SA, Nolan Helmets SpA, Shoei Co. Ltd., Bell Helmet, Studds Accessories Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Steelbird Helmets, Dainese SpA

2. How big is the Motorcycle Helmet market?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 7.92 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.09 Billion by 2028.

3. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Asia Pacific Motorcycle Helmet Market Size, 2020

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distribution Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.5 Vendor Landscape

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online

5.2.2 Offline

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.3.1 Full Face

5.3.2 Half Face

5.3.3 Open Face

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/motorcycle-helmet-market-104109


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


