Motorcycle Helmet Market Size Worth USD 20.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.2% CAGR

The Motorcycle Helmet Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.92 Billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. HJC and Red Bull collaborate to develop unique helmet to gain traction.

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global motorcycle helmet market size was USD 7.25 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2021 to USD 20.09 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Motorcycle Helmet Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our expert researchers, stringent guidelines concerning road safety executed by governments combined with augmented consciousness regarding head injury are fundamental aspects driving the motorcycle helmet market growth.

Industry Development

• October 2021: HJC Helmets launched its first Redbull certified helmet. HJC and Red Bull collaborated to create an exceptional helmet, the RPHA 1 Austin GP helmet.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 7.92 Billion No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds the maximum motorcycle helmet market share, accounting for USD 6.15 billion. It is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The rest of the world ranked as the second-largest market. The rest of the world comprises Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Africa is estimated to contribute substantially toward the growth of the motorcycle helmet market.

Europe was the third-largest market in 2020. In the first three quarters of 2021, motorcycle registrations in the region grew by 10.6%, tallying 792,819 units.





Market Drivers-

Rising Number of Motorbikes and Sports Two-wheeler Enthusiasts to Fuel Market Growth

In established countries, two-wheelers are mainly utilized for recreational happenings and therefore more often possessed in addition to a car. Moreover, in emerging nations, a motorcycle is often used as a basic medium of transport. Bikes are attaining a stronghold in the commercial sector as well. They are primarily utilized for food delivery and delivery of e-commerce products. Also, post lockdown, the demand for bikes has increased noticeably owing to the bike-sharing business attaining momentum. This pooled with the growing consciousness on-road protection is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation By Product Type Full Face

Open Face

Half Face By Distribution Channel Online

Offline





COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic to Cause Decline in Product Sales Backed by Stay-at-Home Guidelines

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 triggered massive ambiguity and panic in global industries. In order to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world have accepted lockdown interferences and severe social distancing norms. With the intensifying spread of the COVID-19 virus, people across the globe began practicing social distancing, which began movement limitations and assembly and production series to close.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market. One such tactic is to present novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.





Companies Profiled in the Motorcycle Helmet Market Research Report:

Shark Helmets (Marseille, France)

ARAI Helmets (Saitama, Japan)

Manufactures Tomas SA (La Palma, Spain)

Nolan Helmets SpA (Bergamo, Italy)

Shoei Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Bell Helmet (Illinois, U.S.)

Studds Accessories Ltd. (Haryana, India)

Schuberth GmbH (Lower Saxony, Germany)

Steelbird Helmets (Delhi, India)

Dainese SpA (Colceresa, Italy)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distribution Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.5 Vendor Landscape

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online

5.2.2 Offline

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.3.1 Full Face

5.3.2 Half Face

5.3.3 Open Face

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Motorcycle Helmet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Continued…





