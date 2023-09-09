MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase MotorCycle Holdings' shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that MotorCycle Holdings has a trailing yield of 9.2% on the current share price of A$2.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether MotorCycle Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MotorCycle Holdings paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MotorCycle Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see MotorCycle Holdings's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. MotorCycle Holdings is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, MotorCycle Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MotorCycle Holdings? MotorCycle Holdings's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. MotorCycle Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while MotorCycle Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MotorCycle Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

