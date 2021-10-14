U.S. markets closed

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market size to grow by 3.14 million units from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle instrument cluster market size is expected to grow by 3.14 mn units, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 1.75% from 2020 to 2024. Technavio analyzes the market by type (hybrid, analog, and digital) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To explore more growth opportunities in the market, Request a Free Sample Report!

The motorcycle instrument cluster market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The adoption of infotainment systems and multi-information displays in motorcycles is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle instrument cluster market during the forecast period.

The motorcycle instrument cluster market covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market Sizing
Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market Forecast
Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Continental AG

  • Dakota Digital Inc.

  • JPM Group

  • KKR & Co. Inc.

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • Pricol Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Visteon Corp.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2020-2024

3.14 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(20.45)

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 93%

Key consumer countries

India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, US, and Taiwan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Continental AG, Dakota Digital Inc., JPM Group, KKR & Co. Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Visteon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorcycle-instrument-cluster-market-size-to-grow-by-3-14-million-units-from-2020-to-2024technavio-301398616.html

SOURCE Technavio

