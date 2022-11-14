U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Motorcycle Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 198.96 Million, global specialized consumer services market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the motorcycle rental market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 198.96 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Rental Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Rental Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global motorcycle rental market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including home security services, residential services, personal services, legal services, renovation and interior design services, wedding services, consumer auction services, and funeral services. However, the report excludes consumer services that are classified under hotel, resorts, and cruise lines; casino and gaming; restaurants; leisure facilities; and education services categories.

The growth of the global specialized consumer services market will be driven by factors such as growth in worldwide construction activities, rise in disposable income, increased adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, ease of convenience, and increased adoption of online channels by vendors. Some of the key issues faced by the global specialized consumer services market include an increase in demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) kits, commoditization of services and pricing pressures, rise in competition and price wars between vendors, and employee attrition and training.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Key Market Dynamics

The increase in road-trip tourism, the rise in motorcycle tourer communities and events, and the increase in congestion and overcrowding in cities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in on-demand taxi operators, the growing number of ride-sharing services in Europe and India, and the increase in bicycle rentals and sales will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report!

Market Segmentation

The motorcycle rental market report is segmented by product (commuter motorcycles and luxury motorcycles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US a key country for the motorcycle rental market in North America.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Aloha MotorSports

  • AutoEurope LLC

  • BikesBooking

  • Edelweiss Bike Travel

  • Harley Davidson Inc.2

  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

  • IMTBIKE TOURS SL

  • J.C. Bromac Corp.

  • Kizuki Co. Ltd.

  • Moore Adventures LLC

  • MotoDreamer

  • MotoQuest

  • MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd.

  • NEXT MOTORBIKE S.L.

  • Polaris Inc.

  • Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd.

  • Riders Share Inc.

  • SMTOURS d.o.o.

  • WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive rental and leasing market is projected to grow by USD 147.98 billion with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (passenger car rental, truck utility trailer, recreational vehicle rental and leasing, and passenger car lease) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The farm equipment rental market share is expected to increase by USD 14.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (tractors, harvesters, haying equipment, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Motorcycle Rental Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 198.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.51

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc.2, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Moore Adventures LLC, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., NEXT MOTORBIKE S.L., Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., SMTOURS d.o.o., and WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Commuter motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Luxury motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AutoEurope LLC

  • 10.4 Harley Davidson Inc.

  • 10.5 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

  • 10.6 IMTBIKE TOURS SL

  • 10.7 J.C. Bromac Corp.

  • 10.8 Kizuki Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 MotoQuest

  • 10.10 MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd.

  • 10.11 Polaris Inc.

  • 10.12 SMTOURS d.o.o.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorcycle-rental-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-198-96-million-global-specialized-consumer-services-market-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301675412.html

SOURCE Technavio

