Motorcycle Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 198.96 Million, global specialized consumer services market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the motorcycle rental market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 198.96 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global motorcycle rental market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including home security services, residential services, personal services, legal services, renovation and interior design services, wedding services, consumer auction services, and funeral services. However, the report excludes consumer services that are classified under hotel, resorts, and cruise lines; casino and gaming; restaurants; leisure facilities; and education services categories.
The growth of the global specialized consumer services market will be driven by factors such as growth in worldwide construction activities, rise in disposable income, increased adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, ease of convenience, and increased adoption of online channels by vendors. Some of the key issues faced by the global specialized consumer services market include an increase in demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) kits, commoditization of services and pricing pressures, rise in competition and price wars between vendors, and employee attrition and training.
Key Market Dynamics
The increase in road-trip tourism, the rise in motorcycle tourer communities and events, and the increase in congestion and overcrowding in cities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in on-demand taxi operators, the growing number of ride-sharing services in Europe and India, and the increase in bicycle rentals and sales will challenge market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The motorcycle rental market report is segmented by product (commuter motorcycles and luxury motorcycles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US a key country for the motorcycle rental market in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
Aloha MotorSports
AutoEurope LLC
BikesBooking
Edelweiss Bike Travel
Harley Davidson Inc.2
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
IMTBIKE TOURS SL
J.C. Bromac Corp.
Kizuki Co. Ltd.
Moore Adventures LLC
MotoDreamer
MotoQuest
MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd.
NEXT MOTORBIKE S.L.
Polaris Inc.
Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd.
Riders Share Inc.
SMTOURS d.o.o.
WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD.
Motorcycle Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 198.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.51
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, India, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc.2, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Moore Adventures LLC, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., NEXT MOTORBIKE S.L., Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., SMTOURS d.o.o., and WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
