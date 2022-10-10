U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Motorcycles Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026).

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motorcycles Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323745/?utm_source=GNW
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights
- The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.
- Mopeds are powered two-wheeler vehicles with engine capacity of less than 50 c.c., generally also equipped for non-motorised propulsion and with restricted maximum speed. For the purposes of this profile, all powered two-wheelers other than mopeds are classed as ’motorcycles’. (The term ’scooter’ refers to a two-wheeler of any capacity that has its engine as part of the rear suspension, and/or has a step-through chassis, thus depending on its engine capacity a scooter may fall into either moped or motorcycle category).
- Volumes reflect the number of new motorcycles sold each year.
- The market value is assessed at manufacturers’ list price.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.
- The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $85.7 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2016 and 2021.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 52,950,600 units in 2021.
- Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market, accounting for 66.6% of the total global value.

Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global motorcycles market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global motorcycles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players’ global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global motorcycles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global motorcycles market by value in 2021?
- What will be the size of the global motorcycles market in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global motorcycles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global motorcycles market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323745/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.