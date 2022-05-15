U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,031.25
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    +86.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,437.25
    +54.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.29
    +0.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4640
    +0.2790 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,116.87
    +1,011.24 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.95 (+2.64%)
     

Motoring Insurance Specialist Weighs in on Why Car Insurance Often Costs More for Young Drivers

Eric Insurance
·2 min read

Younger, more inexperienced drivers in Australia often pay significantly higher premiums on their motor insurance than others on the road.

motorcycle insurance

motorcycle insurance
motorcycle insurance

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading car and motorbike insurance specialist, eric Insurance, being a younger driver often comes with a higher price tag on insurance premiums. With less time spent on the road, young drivers lack the experience of navigating different road conditions and often do not have a solid understanding of how to manage their cars in different situations.

In Victoria, a learner driver must drive 120 hours before they are eligible for their probationary driver's license, which equates to just 15 days of driving experience. As drivers build their experience over the years, eric Insurance explains that insurers take this into account which is why premiums are often cheaper for older drivers.

A report released by Compare the Market in 2021 revealed that drivers under twenty-five make more claims than any other age group. This data is reaffirmed by Victoria Police who maintain that young people are four times more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal accident than a more experienced driver.

As a result, eric Insurance explains that insurance companies must balance the risk of insuring a young driver with a higher premium. While this can be frustrating for young drivers, practising responsible driving behaviours will work in their favour. Drivers who have made more claims or have been involved in at fault accidents will often continue to pay higher premiums than those drivers who have not.

By being responsible road users, young drivers are not only making themselves safer, but they will also start to see their insurance premiums reduce as their experience increases.

eric Insurance claims that insurers will also take other factors into account when determining premiums, including the make and model of the car and its garaged address. Offering a range of industry-leading products to cover a variety of circumstances including comprehensive car insurance, eric can be there to protect drivers when they need it most.

To learn more about car insurance online and to find the best car insurance policy, contact eric Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article may contain general financial product advice that does not take into account your personal financial circumstance. Make sure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) before making any decisions about your insurance. For more information, call 1800 999 977.

Related Images






Image 1: motorcycle insurance


motorcycle insurance



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Pengana Capital Group Limited's (ASX:PCG) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Pengana Capital Group Limited ( ASX:PCG ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Orica's (ASX:ORI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Orica Limited ( ASX:ORI ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of July to AU$0.13, which...

  • Goldman and Barclays’ Investment in Elwood a Win for Crypto Adoption

    The two banking behemoths’ participation in the $70 million funding round marks “another validation of the longevity of crypto.”

  • At Nationals Ballpark, Terra’s Bad Week Never Happened

    Terra’s pricey Nationals sponsorship hasn’t made an impact on “Terra Club” workers and fans.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Faangs Find Little Comfort in What Charts Suggest Lies Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- There might be more punishment in store for the big tech Faang companies licking their wounds after a $2 trillion-plus tumble, technicals show.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverGoldman’s Blankfein Says US Should Prepare for RecessionWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsThe group -- Faceboo

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) 48% Undervaluation?

    Does the May share price for Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • SoFi Is Down 66% This Year. Is It Time to Buy?

    The digital banking company has gotten crushed this year along with many other tech and fintech stocks.