Brace for insurance price blow, drivers told - latest updates

Motorists face rising insurance costs next year, the industry has warned

Motorists in Britain should brace for another year of steep insurance rises as providers deal with rising costs, industry figures have warned.

Admiral Group will continue increasing motor insurance prices and expects the rest of the market to follow suit, chief executive Cristina Nestares said in an August earnings call.

The view is reflected in a report by EY predicting a 16pc rise in prices in 2023, followed by a 11pc jump in 2024.

Car insurance is one of the starkest examples of inflation in the UK, with transport insurance prices rising almost 50pc in the year to July, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The Association of British Insurers said average car cover reached £511 in the second quarter — the highest price tag since it started collecting the data in 2012.

It comes as insurers struggle with rising costs, with EY predicting that insurers will spend £108.50 for every £100 taken in premiums in 2023.

Direct Line shares had fallen around 28pc so far this year after several profit warnings and the resignation of its chief executive in January. Its shares have risen 2.3pc today after it announced a new boss will take over next year.

Mohammad Khan, who leads PwC’s general insurance practice in the UK, warned: “Although CPI is forecast to reduce at the end of this year, if you look at the factors explaining why claims are going up, those factors aren’t going to change over the coming 12 months.”

08:40 AM BST

Prudential leads gains on FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 opened higher as it was buoyed by insurance stocks, with Prudential rising after it reported strong half-year profit and Direct Line gaining after appointing a new chief executive.

The UK’s benchmark index was up 0.5pc in early trading, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.5pc. Life insurance stocks across both indexes rose 1.6pc.

London-listed shares of Prudential surged 3.1pc after the Asia-focused insurer posted a 3.6pc rise in first-half operating profit. The stock was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index.

Non-life insurers climbed 0.7pc, cheered by a 2pc rise in Direct Line after the British motor and home insurer named Adam Winslow, a senior executive at Aviva, as its new chief executive.

Britain on Tuesday scrapped a rule inherited from the European Union that limited where investors could trade shares, as part of wider moves to bolster London’s reputation as an open and competitive global financial centre.

Investment banking and brokerage services sector rose 0.8pc.

08:24 AM BST

Superdry shares suspended as accounts delayed

Superdry shares have been suspended from the London Stock Exchange as its annual results have been delayed.

The company said it is working with its auditor RSM to complete the “final technical points” of its full-year results, which it expects to announce later this week.

The company expects shares to begin trading again before the end of the week, blaming the delay on “normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the company”.

Superdry shares have been suspended on the London Stock Exchange

08:19 AM BST

Inflation increases in Spain

Spanish inflation grew for the second month in a row in the first of a series of reports likely to indicate where inflation will stand across the eurozone.

Consumer prices rose 2.4pc in August from a year earlier, up from 2.1pc the prior month, driven by fuel costs, the country’s statistics agency said.

The numbers from Europe’s fourth-biggest economy kick off more than 24 hours of national reports that will ultimately lead to the release of eurozone inflation on Thursday, which is seen likely to show underlying price pressures still stubbornly stuck above 5pc.

Policymakers will determine then if a 10th consecutive hike in borrowing costs is needed to tame inflation at the next meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council on September 14.

08:07 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens higher

UK markets opened higher as they were boosted by a Wall Street rally following positive reports on consumer confidence and a fall in job vacancies - which indicated inflation may be coming under control.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.2pc higher at 7,482.42 while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.2pc to 18,495.77.

07:59 AM BST

UK and China must 'avoid misunderstandings,' says Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said it was important to “avoid misunderstandings” in relations between the UK and China as he met the country’s vice president Han Zheng during a trip to Beijing.

Speaking as the pair met, Mr Cleverly said:

It is important that countries like ours meet and speak face to face on regular occasions to enhance understanding, to avoid misunderstanding and to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations.

The Foreign Secretary also spoke of the need to “take advantage of our shared endeavours” to address the issues facing the world.

07:55 AM BST

Air traffic control chaos will not happen again, insists industry chief

The disruption to flights in and out of Britain caused by the air traffic control chaos this week will not happen again, the head of the UK’s top aviation body has said.

NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe said that changes have been made to the air traffic control system.

He told the BBC: “We’ve worked incredibly hard since we restored the service back on Monday to make sure that this type of event can’t happen again.”

Passengers waiting at Gatwick Airport after the air traffic control system meltdown

07:46 AM BST

Cleverly to have 'tough conversations' in China

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he would not “shy away” from “tough conversations” while in Beijing.

He is in China for talks with the country’s foreign affairs minister Wang Yi and vice president Han Zheng. He tweeted:

Engaging with China doesn’t mean that we shy away from the tough conversations.



It’s about voicing our concerns directly - face to face.



07:40 AM BST

Gatwick passengers climbing despite air traffic control restrictions

The number of passengers travelling through Gatwick airport increased by more than a third in the first half of the year as bosses navigated a series of air traffic control restrictions.

More than 18.5m passengers travelled through airport in the first six months of the year, an increase of 41pc on the same period in 2022.

Air traffic movements at remain below pre-pandemic levels at 86pc for the period.

However, bosses complained that airlines and passengers had to contend delays caused by “a greater number of air traffic control restrictions than normal” across large parts of Europe.

Revenue increased by 45pc to £423.3m, although operating costs were also up 31pc for the period to £187.6m.

Earnings before taxes and other charges grew 59pc to £235.7m, with net profit for the period at £79.1 million, up 56pc. Chief executive Stewart Wingate said:

We worked closely with our partners to make sure the airport was well resourced ahead of the summer. This and the hard work of our frontline colleagues helped us provide passengers with a good level of service, despite a challenging operational environment across much of Europe.

Gatwick airport reported a 56pc increase in net profit to £79.1m in the first half of the year

07:21 AM BST

Direct Line poaches new boss from rival Aviva

Direct Line has poached its new chief executive from rival insurer Aviva more than six months after its previous boss stepped down amid a profit warning and scrapping its dividend.

Adam Winslow will begin at the company in the first quarter of next year, taking over from Jon Greenwood, who has been acting chief executive since January.

Mr Winslow, who will receive an annual salary of £820,000 and a pension allowance of 9pc of salary, has led Aviva’s UK and Ireland general insurance business since May 2021 and was previously the boss of Global Life at AIG Life and Retirement, now Corebridge.

He will become Direct Line’s first permanent boss since Penny James stepped down in January two weeks after issuing a profit warning and axing of the company’s dividend.

Direct Line chairman Danuta Gray said:

Adam has deep expertise in the UK general insurance market and significant leadership experience, spanning two decades across personal and commercial lines insurance. The board conducted an extensive search and Adam Winslow stood out for his strategic understanding of the sector, outstanding track record of leading high performing businesses and his focus on driving operational excellence to consistently meet customer needs.

Mr Winslow said: “Direct Line Group is one of the UK’s leading insurers with some of the most recognisable brands in the retail and commercial market. It’s a privilege to be invited to lead DLG into the future, particularly given its rich heritage and passion for serving its millions of customers.”

07:05 AM BST

Prudential plans to double new business profit in four years

Prudential plans to more than double its new business profit by 2027 as its chief executive ramps up his strategy less than one year into the job.

The insurer expects to boost profitability of new insurance policies to as much as $5.4bn (£4.3bn) by 2027, up from $2.2bn last year, which would deliver an annual growth rate of up to 20pc.

New boss Anil Wadhwani is making his mark since coming to the helm in February after Prudential’s pivot to Asia and Africa last year put it in more direct competition with AIA Group, which last week reported a 32pc jump in its equivalent of new business profit in the first half of the year.

Prudential also reported a 36pc jump in new business profit from its insurance operation in the first half of this year, on an actual exchange rate basis, helped by the post-pandemic recovery of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong.

Mr Wadhwani said:

We have today announced that we will do things differently in the way we run Prudential. We are excited to write the next chapter of growth at Prudential.

06:49 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Motorists should prepare for another year of rising insurance premiums as the industry grapples with rising costs.

EY said prices will rise 16pc this year and 11pc next year, with insurers forecast to spend £108.50 for every £100 taken in premiums in 2023.

1) National Grid plots ‘honeypots’ to catch hackers as cyber attacks ramp up | Infrastructure provider advertises contract of more than a million pounds for advanced technology

2) Meta deletes 8,000 Facebook accounts linked to Chinese disinformation campaign | Covert network targeted more than 50 social media platforms and online forums

3) Don’t want to go to a meeting? Send Google’s AI instead | Duet AI will act as a meeting companion that will take notes and present talking points

4) Working from home ‘is probably not going to work out’, Amazon chief warns staff | Retail giant’s official policy requires staff to work from office at least three days a week

5) Wilko job losses paused amid last minute rescue bids | PwC receives two eleventh-hour bids for the low-cost retailer

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose as they were boosted by a Wall Street rally that came on positive reports on consumer confidence and job openings.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.9pc to 32,529.72. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6pc to 2,567.44. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4pc to 18,563.39, while the Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1pc to 3,137.72.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.4pc to 7,310.60, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the monthly consumer prices index indicator rose 4.9pc in the 12 months to July.

That was lower than the expected 5.2pc, marking the first time since February 2022 that the indicator fell below 5pc.

Wall Street stocks rose on Tuesday after fresh data revealed a surprise decline in the number of job openings, raising the chances of softer Federal Reserve interest rate policy going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.9pc higher at 34,852.67.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.5pc to 4,497.63, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.7pc to end the day at 13,943.76.

Bond yields retreated, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling as much as 9.8 basis points to 4.104pc.

