MotorK plc's (AMS:MTRK) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at MotorK plc's (AMS:MTRK) future prospects. MotorK plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service for the automotive retail industry in Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. The €111m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €15m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MotorK's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering MotorK, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €2.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 112%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving MotorK's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

