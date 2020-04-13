Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

It took a long while, but Motorola is finally ready to return to high-end smartphones. The Lenovo brand has announced a virtual “Flagship Launch E-vent” taking place on April 22nd at 12PM Eastern. There are precious few clues in the teaser video below, but you can clearly see a sharply curved screen edge — a hint this may be the rumored Edge+ phone (and its more affordable counterpart) you’ve heard about for the past few weeks.

If the leaks are accurate, the Edge+ will rely on a mix of eye-catching design and raw specs to reel you in. It would have “bezel-free” sides through sharply curved edges on its 6.7-inch display, and would come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chip, 8GB to 12GB of RAM depending on the trim, and a a giant 5,000mAh battery. You might also get a beefy 108MP primary rear camera plus wide-angle and telephoto sensors. The standard Edge would scale back to a Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM.

It’s not certain when the Edge series will ship, or how much it’ll cost. Rumors have the Edge+ coming to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company), however, so you might not have to go far to hunt one down. Either way, Motorola is clearly bent on reestablishing itself in a market it has largely ignored as of late — whether or not it can pull people away from rivals like the Galaxy S20 is another matter.