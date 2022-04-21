The latest Moto G phones include one with a stylus

Motorola has launched two new 5G phones as part of its Moto G line in North America, and one of them comes with a built-in stylus. The Moto G Stylus 5G has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display that stretches edge to edge, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate that's a first for the line. It also comes with a 50-megapixel camera system that's comprised of a Macro Vision lens and a 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera that has improved light sensitivity over its predecessors. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery.

Its stylus, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note's and S22 Ultra's, is closely integrated with the phone. Apps that support it show up the moment you pop out the stylus, and you can start writing on the screen without unlocking the device. The phone has up to 8GB in memory and 256GB of storage with the option to expand it with a microSD card that's up to 1TB in size.

The other new entry to the product line is the Moto G 5G, which has a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel front cam, and it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone comes in variants with up to 6GB in RAM and up to 256GB in storage, though you can expand it with a microSD card that's up to 1TB in size. Both phones also have 3.5mm jacks, so you can still use wired earphones with them.

Motorola has yet to announce the phones' prices and availability, but we'll keep you posted when we hear more. It's worth noting that Moto G phones are historically mid-range in pricing, though the Stylus 5G will most likely be a bit more expensive based on its specs.