Motorola expands its budget-friendly phone lineup with the $160 Moto G Pure

Motorola is expanding the Moto G lineup with another budget-friendly device. The $160 Moto G Pure runs on the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor, rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 seen in the slightly more expensive Moto G Play .

The G Pure has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable by up to 512GB via microSD). The IPS TFT LCD 6.5-inch screen only has a 720p resolution, which might be helping Motorola keep costs down.

Motorola says you'll get up to two days of use with the 4000mAh battery. It's promising rapid charging through the USB Type-C port. The handset is water repellent, with an IP52 rating, meaning it should be able to withstand spills, splashes and light rain. There are also fingerprint and face unlock sensors, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The rear camera setup includes a 13MP camera, 2MP depth sensor and LED flash. On the front, there's a 5MP selfie camera. Motorola says you can capture video on both sides in full HD at 30 fps.

There's no NFC or 5G support, unfortunately. However, Motorola says the device will run on Android 11 out of the box.

Pre-orders for the unlocked Moto G Pure will open on October 14th. On the same date, Verizon (Engadget's former parent company) will offer it at no extra cost to folks who sign up for a new smartphone line. The Moto G Pure will be available through other providers and in Canada in the coming months.