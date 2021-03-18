U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.50
    -14.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,058.75
    -142.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,324.70
    -9.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.82
    +0.22 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1949
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.52
    -0.27 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3980
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0010
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,594.98
    +3,507.25 (+6.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.83
    +56.69 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,771.38
    +8.71 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 700,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Motorola is trying that 'your phone can be a PC' thing again

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

A decade after the failed Atrix 4G Laptop Dock, Motorola is taking another stab at turning a phone into your computer. By way of an Android 11 update, Edge Plus users on Verizon can now connect the handset to a bigger screen for a desktop-style experience in the vein of Samsung's Dex. In a nutshell, that means you'll be able to access all the productivity, gaming and streaming apps on your phone on a monitor or TV. 

Motorola hopes that you'll use it for everything from editing work documents and making video calls (which should look great thanks to the solid collection of cameras on the Edge Plus) to playing Fortnite — or a cloud gaming service like Xbox Game Pass or Google Stadia (via a Bluetooth controller) — to watching Netflix. 

The new "Ready For" platform uses a multi-window interface that launches when you connect to a screen through the USB-C or HDMI port. You can also add accessories like a keyboard or mouse to further match the feel of a desktop. There's no dedicated app and you can use your phone as a second screen while working on a bigger display. To help with that, Motorola is releasing a "Ready For" dock on April 19th on Amazon, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Of course, a lot has changed since the Atrix 4G lapdock — essentially a dumb laptop made smart by docking the Motorola phone on the back. Smartphones, mobile and home internet speeds have advanced in leaps and bounds. In the interim, Samsung has arguably come closest to creating a smartphone-powered desktop experience with its wireless Dex software platform. If Dex and Ready For stick around, it could lead to more phone makers trying to usurp PCs in a bid to capitalize on the remote working boom.

Recommended Stories

  • Epic Games Store lines up new social features including a party system

    The Epic Games Store is building in a party system with voice and text chat.

  • Google Chrome's real-time captions are now available on PC and Mac

    Google' Live Captions is now available on desktop through Chrome 89.

  • Facebook will crack down on groups that break its rules repeatedly

    Facebook is taking one of its most significant steps to limit the influence and reach of problematic groups.

  • Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

    A 2021 iPad Pro refresh could bring M1-class CPUs and Thunderbolt connectivity.

  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT review: A curious return to mid-range GPUs

    AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a solid new mid-range GPU, but it's still not great forray tracing.

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Marquise Goodwin reverts back to 49ers in strange trade scenario

    A strange term in the trade that sent Marquise Goodwin from the 49ers to the Eagles has the receiver back in San Francisco.

  • Samsung packed smoother screens into its newest A-series phones

    Samsung’s latest Unpacked event has just kicked off, and just as a bevy of leaks predict, there’s nary a flagship phone in sight. Instead, Samsung its second major live stream of the year — or third, if you count its CES keynote — to show off a refreshed line of mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Have Magnet in 50 Day EMA

    Silver markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we await the FOMC results.

  • Gold Declines as Treasury Yields Push Higher After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as Treasury yields reached their highest since January 2020, continuing their climb after being briefly held back by the Federal Reserve’s dovish words.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While more Fed officials saw an earlier start to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.That message helped briefly stem the relentless rise of Treasury yields, which have been putting pressure on non-interest bearing gold this year. The haven has made a weak start to 2021 as investors position for the end of the pandemic. A resurgent dollar, driven by expectations that U.S. growth will outpace gains in other countries this year, has also hurt bullion.Powell said price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t mark progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He added that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold has, despite the outlook for higher inflation as the Fed allows the economy to run red hot, traded lower today as yields continue to climb,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The Fed allowing inflation to rise should support a turnaround, “but first we need to scale $1,765 an ounce which has become a level that many are watching,” he said.Spot gold declined 0.7% to $1,733.65 an ounce by 8:47 a.m. in London, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum fell while palladium gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% after declining 0.5% on Wednesday.Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds have now cut their holdings for 22 consecutive days, the most on record. The selloff from ETFs, which helped gold touch its record price in August, has proved a major headwind for bullion this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares are now up almost 70% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 40%.The turnabout in sentiment has been dramatic and sudden. VW’s market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added about 36 billion euros ($43 billion) to its valuation, as optimism that it may be able to catch up to Tesla squeezes short sellers.“This may be driven in part by U.S. retail investors jumping on the electric vehicle train,” said Frederic Benizri, a cross asset sales trader at Louis Capital Markets. High short interest in VW’s common shares is probably driving the squeeze, he said, with buying of American Depositary Receipts fueling outperformance.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.The amount of market value VW has added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.VW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday Tuesday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares closed Tuesday at the highest since July 2015 and extended gains Wednesday.VW’s ADRs are based on the common-share listing in Germany. Volume for the U.S.-traded securities has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now approaching 300 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.