Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Motorola Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$12b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Motorola Solutions has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Motorola Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Motorola Solutions here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Motorola Solutions' returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 28% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 42% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Motorola Solutions' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 137% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

